Area Roundup: Volleyball pairings released for all classes

Like the blink of an eye, the volleyball postseason is near.

The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union (IGHSAU) released its regional volleyball pairings on Thursday night. There are three first round head-to-head matchups between area schools.

In Class 4A Region 7, Mason City will host Charles City on Tuesday, Oct. 19 at NIACC with the winner moving on to face Decorah in a regional semifinal on Thursday, Oct. 21.

Forest City and Clear Lake will match up for the second time this season in a 3A Region 2 opener on Monday, Oct. 18. The winner of that will face the winner of Garner-Hayfield-Ventura and Algona in a regional semifinal on Wednesday, Oct. 20.

In Class 1A Region 5, Top of Iowa East foes St. Ansgar takes on Northwood-Kensett at home. The bottom portion on that half of the bracket features Riceville visiting Nashua-Plainfield.

Also in 1A, West Hancock travels to AGWSR, Newman Catholic visits North Butler and Rockford hits the road to face Dunkerton. All of those matches are a part of Region 4.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL makes the trek to Clarion to battle with Clarion-Goldfield-Dows in a 3A Region 3 first round contest.

Class 2A Region 6 has Lake Mills hosting Central Springs in a second round contest. 2A No. 10 Osage will greet the winner of West Fork and South Winneshiek in a second round contest.

Volleyball

Webster City 3, Clear Lake 1: The Lions were able to grab an opening set win on the road, but the Lynx buckled down to claim a 22-25, 25-18, 25-8, 25-18 North Central Conference triumph.

No stats for Clear Lake (8-13) were published online.

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 3, Rockford 0: The Cardinals notched their 18th win of the season, the most since 2016 as they cruised past the Warriors 25-16, 25-22, 25-18.

Chloe Frank and Rylee Frayne each posted double digit kills with 11 and 10, respectively for GHV (18-7). Liz Richardson chipped in eight as Kenedee Frayne notched 30 assists.

Ali Hess led the back row with 21 digs while Rylee Frayne chipped in 17.

Rockford (4-18) setter McKinnley Hoffman recorded 13 assists and nine digs. Emma Muller had a team-high six kills, Madison Ott finished with five blocks and Chloe Rooney posted 18 digs.

Cross Country

Lions thump Chickasaws in top-12 showdown: Class 2A No. 11 Clear Lake passed another stiff challenge on Thursday night, triumphing over No. 8 New Hampton 36-64 to win the New Hampton Invite at Plum Creek Golf Course.

The Lions front-three pack of Joe Faber (18 minutes, 6 seconds), Jack Crane (18:07) and Leo Tolentino (18:10) finished fifth through seventh while Vladimir Starrett (11th) and Chris Molander (12th) were separated by two seconds to round out their low-five.

St. Ansgar's Riley Witt kept his perfect winning streak alive in his senior season, triumphing in 16:40. Central Springs' Bryce McDonough was second in 17:04 while his brother Clayton finished fourth in 17:42.

The Panthers finished third in the team race with 82 points. Riceville's Caleb Zweibohmer finished in 42nd with a time of 20:55.

On the girls side, Riceville finished in sixth place with a total of 156. Its top finisher was senior O'Malley Fair, who placed 25th in 24:09. Central Springs and St. Ansgar each had a freshman finish as its top runner.

Claire Rye was 21st in 23:50 for the Panthers while Kaylee Horgan placed 23rd in 23:54.

Christensen breaks 17 minutes at Fort Dodge: Mason City's top runner Breyden Christensen set a new lifetime personal record of 16 minutes, 51 seconds to finish inside the top-40 at the Fort Dodge Invite held at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course.

It was a taste of what the Mohawks senior could face in a Class 4A state qualifier with a host of teams from Central Iowa in the field. They finished 15th in the field with 438 points.

Ra'Shaun Wynter and Lane Kruger each broke 18 minutes to place in the top-110.

Mason City's girls did not factor into the team race. Its top finisher was sophomore Audra Mulholland, who ran a 21:13 to place 76th. Freshman Janae Hansen was eight seconds behind her.

Rygh edged at line in photo finish: Lake Mills sophomore Justin Rygh was neck-and-neck with North Butler's Owen Almelien coming down the final hill and Almelien made a move to Rygh's left and won the race by less than .3 seconds at the West Fork Invite.

The Bulldogs finished second out of three teams with 49 points. Aidan Johanson and Kade Van Roekel placed third and eighth, respectively. West Fork was third with 57 as it was led by Josh Hagins fourth place finish in 19 minutes, 3 seconds.

The Warhawks finished first, second, third and fourth to cruise to the girls title over North Butler 16-47. Kacie Eisentrager won the race in 21:22. Seven of their eight runners placed in the top-10.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

