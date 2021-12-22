Area Roundup: Vikings boys pick up first win of season before break

The winless drought for Northwood-Kensett's boys basketball team is over.

Spurred by 20 points each from Jason Hanson, Kooper Julseth and Colby Eskildsen, the Vikings will head into the holiday break with a 79-69 triumph over Central Springs in a Top of Iowa East tussle.

Northwood-Kensett (1-5) shot 51.9 percent from the field and canned six 3-pointers on 13 attempts. It led after each quarter, the big separator was 23 points in the second to head into the locker room up seven.

Eskildsen also pulled in nine rebounds and dished out seven assists. Hanson finished with eight boards and Julseth led with three steals. Carter Anderson, another freshman, posted a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

No stats for Central Springs (4-4) were published online.

Boys basketball

Iowa Falls-Alden 48, Clear Lake 45: Without the services of leading scorer Carson Toebe, the Class 3A No. 8 Lions suffered their second loss in three games, this one against the Cadets.

No stats for Clear Lake (4-2) were published online.

Humboldt 59, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 45: The Wildcats turned a tied game after the first half into a double digit win thanks to 38 points in the final 16 minutes to edge the Bulldogs in a North Central Conference matchup.

HD-CAL (3-3) shot 2-of-19 from beyond the arc. It was outscored 18-8 in the third that created the necessary separation for Humboldt to win.

Marco Guerrero led the Bulldogs with 14 points while Logan Pfeffer and Cal Heeren chipped in 11 and 10 points, respectively. Scott Harr pulled down 10 rebounds.

New Hampton 56, Charles City 48: The Comets made it a one-point game with 20 points in the second quarter, but the Chickasaws responded with 19 in the third to pull away and triumph in a Northeast Iowa Conference tussle.

New Hampton held a seven-point advantage in the second half. No stats for Charles City (3-4) were published online.

Riceville 57, Waterloo Christian 55: The Wildcats needed a fourth quarter comeback to stay afloat at the top of the Iowa Star North standings and halt an upset bid from the Regents.

It was a three-point deficit by Riceville (5-2) entering the half. It was whittled to two with a quarter to go and 17 points in the fourth was just enough to sneak by with a home victory.

No stats for the Wildcats were published online.

Osage 72, West Fork 67: Behind 22 fourth quarter points, the Green Devils held off the Warhawks in a home Top of Iowa East battle. It marks the fourth straight win for the former and snaps a three-game winning streak for the latter.

Osage (6-2) busted out of the gates with 24 points. West Fork (3-3) cut the margin to seven entering the locker room then registered 19 points in the the third to take a one-point lead.

No stats for either team were published online.

Rockford 43, St. Ansgar 38: The Warriors led at the half and held on despite a third quarter rally to clip the Saints in a Top of Iowa East contest.

Twenty-four points were scored by Rockford (4-4) in the opening half. It had just 19 in the second half, including eight in the third, but the margin was enough to hold off St. Ansgar (1-6).

Kolton Lyman led the Warriors with 20 points and 11 rebounds with Landen Arends chipping in 12 points. No stats for the Saints were published online.

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 53, Eagle Grove 33: The Cardinals were given a scare in the first half by the upstart Eagles, but came out of the locker room with 22-point third quarter to win a Top of Iowa West contest.

GHV (6-2) came out of the gates firing with a 13-4 lead then Eagle Grove flipped the script and was the aggressor with 14 points to the Cardinals five. The third quarter was the difference of the night.

Drew Britson poured in 18 points to lead GHV and Nathan Roberts contributed 14 points plus nine boards.

Forest City 62, Belmond-Klemme 39: Ignited by a 17-4 advantage in the second period, the Indians turned their two-point deficit into an 11-point cushion and they breezed past the Broncos in a Top of Iowa West matchup.

Forest City (4-3) continued to widen the gap with 21 more points in the third.

Andrew Snyder paced its offense with 17 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Connor Sopko finished with 14 points and Carter Bruckhoff also ended up with six dimes.

Lake Mills 68, North Union 38: The Class 1A No. 7 Bulldogs head into the holiday break unbeaten overall and in the Top of Iowa West after it dispatched the Warriors.

From the first period on, Lake Mills (8-0) never let North Union get to within 10 points at the end of each quarter. The Bulldogs outscored the Warriors 21-6 in the third to put the game out of reach.

Bennett Berger had a team-high 19 points and nine assists while Wyatt Helming finished with 18 points, seven rebounds and four blocks.

Girls basketball

Mason City 61, Des Moines Lincoln 23: Mason City rebounded from a Saturday setback with a convincing triumph over the Railsplitters to close the first half of the season.

"We struggled to make shots but our defense carried the day and forced numerous turnovers," Mason City head coach Curt Klaahsen said.

Mason City (4-5) recorded 24 steals, led by five from Jada Williams. The UW-Milwaukee recruit also led in scoring with 13 points. Grace Berding and Zaria Falls had 12 points apiece.

Mason City scored at least 15 points in the first three quarters, including 20 in the first and 21 in the third.

Clear Lake 50, Iowa Falls-Alden 17: The Class 3A No. 7 Lions clamped down defensively, giving up a new season-low in points as they routed the Cadets to remain unbeaten in the North Central Conference.

The winning streak for Clear Lake (5-1) is at five entering the holiday break. It gave up just two points in the first half and eight with a frame to go.

No stats for the Lions were published online.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 44, Humboldt 39: The Bulldogs did not let a loss to Clear Lake rattle their boots as they put on a come-from-behind performance to triumph over the Wildcats in a North Central Conference matchup.

Humboldt led by nine after the first frame, but HD-CAL (6-2) outscored them 12-2 in the second quarter to lead by one at the half. The Bulldogs margin was in single digits for the most of the night, but they didn't wilt against the NCC unbeaten Wildcats.

No stats for HD-CAL were published online.

Riceville 62, Waterloo Christian 46: In a battle between the last two unbeaten teams in the Iowa Star North, the Wildcats erupted for 24 points in the fourth quarter to have solo first in the standings.

It was a tie game at the half, then Riceville (6-0) edged Waterloo Christian 11-8 in the third to lead by three and the Wildcats took full control from that point on.

No stats for the Wildcats were published online.

Northwood-Kensett 36, Central Springs 32: Despite scoring just a free throw in the first quarter, the Vikings broke out of their offensive funk to score enough baskets and beat the Panthers in a Top of Iowa East tussle.

Behind 23 points in the second and third periods, Northwood-Kensett (3-4) took a three-pint lead after the third quarter and held on for the win. Carly Hengesteg led the Vikings with 11 points and Madalynn Hanson chipped in nine points and six rebounds.

Central Springs (4-4) was led by 14 points off the bench from Kaci Crum. It scored didn't score more than 14 points in any quarter and reached double digits twice, the same number as the Vikings.

St. Ansgar 63, Rockford 19: An eight-point lead after the first quarter turned into a blowout as the Saints scored over 20 points in the next two periods to cruise by the Warriors in Top of Iowa East action.

With the win, St. Ansgar (4-3) head into the holiday break tied atop of the standings with county rival Osage. The Saints scored 23 points in the second quarter to increase the lead to 25 at the half and then added an additional 21 in the third to put the game out of reach.

No stats for St. Ansgar were published online.

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 52, Eagle Grove 7: The Cardinals didn't light up the scoreboard, but registered their best defensive performance of the season in a Top of Iowa West rout over the winless Eagles.

GHV (5-4) didn't allow a point in the fourth quarter. It induced a running clock by the second half. It pulled down 40 rebounds and came away with 20 steals.

Seniors Chloe Frank and Liz Richardson each finished with a game-high 13 points. The Cardinals had 10 team rebounds and the individual leader was Rebecca Hejlik.

Forest City 50, Belmond-Klemme 37: Fueled by 12 second quarter points, the Indians pulled away from the Broncos and came away with a home Top of Iowa West victory.

The lead for Forest City (7-1) was four after the opening eight minutes. It ballooned it to 12 at the half and that was enough to come out on top over Belmond-Klemme.

No stats for the Indians were published online.

North Union 61, Lake Mills 38: The Class 2A No. 14 Warriors took control in the first half and created even further separation from the Bulldogs in the fourth to leave with Top of Iowa West win.

Lake Mills (3-6) scored 11 in each of the first two quarters, then it was limited to just six points in the third frame None of its stats were published online.

Wrestling

Indians claim forfeit-filled dual over Warriors: In Forest City's dual with Rockford, just four of the 14 weights were contested that resulted in a 2-2 split, but the Indians had six wins by forfeit in their only win of a Top of Iowa Conference quadrangular.

Both Rockford and Forest City were on the receiving end of a beatdown by Nashua-Plainfield, ranked inside the top-five by IAwrestle as a team. Hayden Hoffmeyer (145), Ethan Sesker (152) and Christian Anderson (220) were 3-0.

Warriors senior Marshal Schlader had the lone win against the Huskies, a pin in the second period.

Knights edge Saints for lone win in quadrangular: Fueled by two pins and two forfeit wins in the final four weights, Newman Catholic came out on top over St. Ansgar 43-36 in the Knights lone win of a Top of Iowa Conference quadrangular that also featured North Butler-Clarksville and Eagle Grove.

Newman Catholic was beaten by nearly 30 points to NB-Clarksville and dropped a close one to Eagle Grove 37-27. Liam Stockberger (120), Pete Miller (138-145) and Scott Heinselman (160) went 3-0 for the Knights.

All of St. Ansgar's dual setbacks were by at least 11 points. It fell in the final four weights (182, 195, 220 and 285) each time to make the lead slip away. Emma Hall (113), Matthew Hall (138) and Regan Witt (152) each were unbeaten on the night.

Eagles go 3-0 in home quadrangular: West Hancock hosted Lake Mills, Northwood-Kensett and Belmond-Klemme for a Top of Iowa quadrangular and left with three wins.

The Eagles handily beat the Broncos 56-9, cruised past the Vikings 51-21 and edged the Bulldogs 45-32.

West Hancock took control of the dual against Lake Mills by winning four straight weights by either forfeit, pin or in the case of Parker Means at 182, squeaking out an 8-7 win. It also won three of the last four matches.

Kane Zuehl (160), Mathew Francis (220-285), David Smith (220-285), Luis Sandoval (132) and Kellen Smith (138) all went 3-0 on the day for West Hancock. Zuehl triumphed over Northwood-Kensett's Josiah Kliment 7-0.

Lake Mills defeated the Vikings 51-27 and the Broncos 64-18. Lucas Oldenkamp (106), Hayden Helgeson (113-120), Carter Helgeson (113-120), Alex Beaty (145) and Hayden Brua (152) were 3-0 for the night.

The Bulldogs won 11 of the 14 weights against the Broncos and triumphed in five of the final six weights versus Northwood-Kensett.

The Vikings cruised by Belmond-Klemme 63-12. Tyler Mills bumped up to 195 and pinned Ashtin Willms of the Broncos in 1 minute, 40 seconds. He and Drake Tiedemann at 170 were perfect for the quad.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.