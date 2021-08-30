Area Roundup: Toebe explodes in Clear Lake's season opening win

Saturday was Carson Toebe's world and we all were living in it.

The senior quarterback for Clear Lake finished with five total touchdowns, three passing and two rushing, and hauled in the game-sealing interception to power his team to a 41-38 season-opening triumph over Iowa Falls-Alden at Lions Field.

Clear Lake head coach Jared DeVries was happy with his offense, but not as much with his defense.

"We're obviously a very explosive offense," DeVries said. "But we have things to clean up. The big thing is we have to be a better tackling team. We'll work on that this week."

Toebe's interception, that occurred with under 90 seconds left in the fourth, allowed everyone to catch a breath in what turned out to be a back and forth affair.

The Cadets grabbed a 14-7 lead after the first quarter then both sides combined for five touchdowns in the second and entered the locker room tied at 28.

Knotted up at 35 after the third, Iowa Falls-Alden kicker Ivan Orozco booted a 32-yard field goal to give the Cadets a 38-35 lead. Then Toebe and Ben Loge connected for the final time.