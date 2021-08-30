Area Roundup: Toebe explodes in Clear Lake's season opening win

Saturday was Carson Toebe's world and we all were living in it.
The senior quarterback for Clear Lake finished with five total touchdowns, three passing and two rushing, and hauled in the game-sealing interception to power his team to a 41-38 season-opening triumph over Iowa Falls-Alden at Lions Field.
Clear Lake head coach Jared DeVries was happy with his offense, but not as much with his defense.
"We're obviously a very explosive offense," DeVries said. "But we have things to clean up. The big thing is we have to be a better tackling team. We'll work on that this week."
Toebe's interception, that occurred with under 90 seconds left in the fourth, allowed everyone to catch a breath in what turned out to be a back and forth affair.
The Cadets grabbed a 14-7 lead after the first quarter then both sides combined for five touchdowns in the second and entered the locker room tied at 28.
Knotted up at 35 after the third, Iowa Falls-Alden kicker Ivan Orozco booted a 32-yard field goal to give the Cadets a 38-35 lead. Then Toebe and Ben Loge connected for the final time.
On 3rd and 23, Toebe unleashed a throw to his junior wide receiver that went for a 77-yard touchdown to give the Lions a 41-38 lead that they held on for the final 5:45.
After losing a few games by three points or less a season ago, DeVries was happy to be on the winning side of it to start out the 2021 season.
"It's definitely something to build off of," DeVries said. "We lost a lot of close games last year and hopefully we learn from that. It's just a testament to our kids and their fight and their determination."
Toebe finished 12-of-24 with 351 yards through the air. He added 160 on the ground on 11 carries. Loge hauled in seven catches for 260 yards and two scores.
Football
Newman Catholic 33, Central Springs 8: The Knights had one week to prep for an already big Class A district game against West Hancock. They didn't leave anything for granted against the Panthers.
Fueled by a 243-yard day on the ground, a secondary that came away with three turnovers and under 50 passing yards and 33 unanswered, Newman Catholic throttled Central Springs at home on Saturday.
Eleven different players carried the ball for the Knights. James Jennings had the most yards at 85 while Jack Maznio finished with more carries (17). Maznio and Burt each rushed for a score.
Noah Hamilton had a 93-yard pick six while sophomore Toby Keston snared two picks from Panthers quarterback Owen Dannen. Hamilton also caught a 24-yard pass from Burt for a touchdown.
Dannen had 68 yards rushing to lead the Central Springs ground game. Zak Molstad contributed 50 yards and Chase Berding chipped in 36. Rory Prazak had the lone score for the Panthers.
Northwood-Kensett 28, Riceville 16: Led by a triple digit yardage performance from Tyler Mills, the Vikings piled up 300 rushing yards against the Wildcats to post a season-opening win.
Mills, a senior, hid his number called 23 times and darted for 168 yards and two touchdowns. Drew Wilder and Josiah Kliment had 95 and 37 yards rushing, respectively, and both found the end zone once.
Senior Drake Tiedemann registered one-and-a-half tackles for loss and sacks to pair with five total tackles for Northwood-Kensett's defense.
Riceville quarterback Theo Klaes tossed for 187 yards and a pair of touchdowns, but threw two interceptions. Isaac Kuhn (91 yards) and Lawson Losee (56 yards) each crossed the end zone.
Bishop Garrigan 56, Rockford 20: The Golden Bears wasted little time putting up points, 50 of them to be exact, in the first half to cruise past the Warriors on Saturday in Rockford.
Terran Romer got the start at QB in Week 1 and threw for 131 yards on seven completions. The senior found junior Landen Arends on a 45-yard touchdown, the only passing score of the game for Rockford.
Romer and Marshal Schlander each had a rushing touchdown. James Hein led the Warriors defense with eight tackles.
Volleyball
Cardinals claim home tourney: After getting swept by North Iowa in the season opener, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura got a small piece of comeback as it triumphed over the Bison 21-17, 21-7 in the championship match in its home weekend tournament.
The victory capped a perfect 5-0 day in which the Cardinals dropped only two sets all day. They swept Newman Catholic in pool play, but had to pull out three-set wins over North Union and West Fork.
GHV proceeded to sweep Rockford 21-16, 21-13 in the semifinals. The Warriors went 2-2 on the day, the only other area school involved to leave Garner with multiple wins.
Three hitters for the Cardinals – Chloe Frank, Gretta Gouge and Rylee Frayne – each finished the tournament with double digit kills, led by Frank's 35. Setter Kenedee Frayne dished out 80 assists on the day.
Rockford swept Northwood-Kensett and triumphed in three sets over West Hancock for the two wins that came in pool play. McKinnley Hoffman distributed 18 assists in the two wins for the Warriors.
West Fork and West Hancock each went 1-2. The Warhawks swept Newman Catholic while the Eagles breezed by Northwood-Kensett. The Knights and Vikings went winless on the day.
Mason City second in weekend tournament: The Mohawks brought home a second place finish in Charles City, sweeping the host Comets and Iowa Falls-Alden before falling to Decorah in two sets on Saturday.
"This was our best tournament finish in a long time," Mason City head coach Curt Klaashen said. "We played with great energy and executed well offensively when we were able to pass in system."
Jada Williams finished the tournament with 15 kills while Aubree Handsen chipped in 12. Bre Lowe dished out 36 assists over the three matches and was 25-of-26 from the service line with seven aces.
The Mohawks edged Charles City 21-18 in the opening set before cruising 21-11 to complete the sweep. They breezed past the Cadets 21-9, 21-15 to set up the match with Decorah.
The Vikings pulled out a 21-13, 21-12 victory to stand alone as the lone unbeaten team on the day.
The Comets went 1-2, beating Iowa Falls-Alden 21-15, 21-10. They fell to Decorah 21-7, 21-10. Kaylee Anderson paced the Charles City (3-2) offense with 10 kills for the tournament.
Clear Lake goes 3-2 in Clarion: Saturday marked the first time the Lions took the court this season and they defeated Eagle Grove, Estherville Lincoln Central and Belmond-Klemme.
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows and North Butler swept Clear Lake. No score was posted on VarsityBound in the matchup against South Hamilton. The Lions did not have any stats posted online.
Their home opener is on Thursday night against St. Edmond.
