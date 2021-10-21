Area Roundup: Three girls, one boys team qualify for next week's state meet

Janae Hansen couldn't have picked a better birthday gift on Wednesday.

The Mason City freshman, who set a new school record last week, was three seconds off from breaking it in her 12th place and state qualifying performance of 20 minutes, 10.6 seconds at the Class 4A state qualifier in Marshalltown.

"I'm excited about it," Hansen said. "The whole race, I was just fighting to stay up with the top-15."

It marks the first time since Hannah Thomas in 2018 that a Mohawk girl is extending her season to Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge.

The strategy of Hansen's race was very similar to the CIML-Iowa Conference meet. She was in 20th at the mile marker and moved up to 17th by the two-mile mark.

"My thought process was me repeating to myself, 'All or nothing,'" Hansen said. "The most encouraging thing that happened was one of my teammates shouted at me that I was in 17th place and the two girls ahead of me looked dead and that I could do it. I went for it."

She did just that, passing five more people to garner a top-15 finish. Mason City head coach Tyler Ketelsen was beaming with excitement on the bus ride home.

"These last couple weeks have just been incredible in terms of her growth," he said. "I knew, based on how she's been running, I had no doubt she was going to work her way up to the top-15."

Neither the Mohawk boys or girls teams qualified for state. And the path for senior Breyden Christensen ended with a 21st place showing in 17:03, 13 seconds behind the 15th qualifier.

"It seemed like everybody went their pace," Ketelsen said. "Breyden ran his guts out, I could not be more proud of him. He had a phenomenal career. He gave it everything he had."

Hansen got a taste of Lakeside at the Fort Dodge Invite a few weeks ago. She is going with little expectations, but she does have a couple goals.

"In a perfect race, I would break 20 minutes," Hansen said. "It is kind of a stretch, but I've made large cuts of time before."

Class 3A at Decorah

Charles City's boys team finished in third place with 82 points powered by its low-five in the top-25. The 20th-ranked Comets edged 10th-ranked Waverly-Shell Rock by 10 points for their first team state berth in seven years.

It was a stark contrast from the Northeast Iowa Conference meet, where the Go-Hawks cruised to a title with 51 points compared to 90 from Charles City.

"They're an incredible group of kids," Comets head coach Ryan Rahmiller said. "A big hurdle for them was just believing. Tonight, was a big confidence boost."

Jacob Vais (10th), Xancder Graeser (13th) and Nick Williams (15th) all ran under 18 minutes, but what created the separation for Charles City was its Nos. 4 and 5 runners – Isaac Thompson and Malcolm Lopez – finishing ahead of WSR's fourth runner.

It is a team that has not been to the state meet experience before. Still, Rahmiller can't be more excited.

"I feel like we're a top-10 team," he said. "That race is a different beast. We've got a lot of talking to do and it'll be a fun week of conversation."

There were two individual qualifiers on the girls side. Hampton-Dumont-CAL's Lydia Maas is going to state for the second straight year after a seventh place performance in 20:08.90.

Charles City senior Lydia Staudt edged Western Dubuque senior and recent Iowa commit Audrey Biermann by .40 seconds to nab the last individual spot in the 3A field.

Volleyball

Forest City 3, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0: Behind a .341 hitting efficiency, the Indians routed the Cardinals 25-12, 25-12, 25-16 in a Class 3A regional semifinal at Forest City High School.

It sets up a date with third-ranked Sheldon on Tuesday night in the regional final at Estherville-Lincoln Central with the winner claiming a spot in the 3A field in two weeks at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids.

Shae Dillavou paced Forest City (19-12) with 14 kills while Sophia Holland chipped in eight, six came from Regan Helgeson and five were off the hands of Jalyn Hovenga. It finished with just eight hitting errors in 82 attacks.

Jaden Jerome dished out 30 assists, had 13 digs and fired in four service aces for the Indians.

GHV (20-8) was led by Chloe Frank's eight kills and 11 digs, which gave her 500 digs for her career in her final prep volleyball game. Gretta Gouge chipped in five kills while Ali Hess led the back row with 13 digs.

Osage 3, South Winneshiek 0: The Class 2A No. 9 Green Devils never let the Warriors get to 15 points in a clean 25-10, 25-12, 25-9 sweep in a Class 2A regional quarterfinal at home.

The Top of Iowa East champ will face Top of Iowa West title holder Lake Mills in a regional semifinal at Osage on Monday night. No stats for Osage (26-9) were published online.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.