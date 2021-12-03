Area Roundup: Thomas ties steal record to lead Mason City to season opening win

Carter Thomas has made his impact felt in whatever sport he plays for Mason City.

He notched his name into the school record books on Thursday night in Mason City's boys basketball season opener.

Thomas tied the single game record with seven steals, and had 11 points, as Mason City turned a two-point contest after three quarters into double digits as it edged New Hampton 70-56 on the road on Thursday night.

Mason City (1-0) outscored the Chickasaws 24-12 in the final frame. Isaiah Washington and Corey Miner each finished with 22 points. Washington pulled in seven rebounds and Miner distributed seven assists.

Mason City shot over 50 percent from inside the arc and committed just 12 turnovers to 14 assists. Kale Hobart chipped in eight points for Mason City.

Boys basketball

Clear Lake 64, Charles City 62: Freshman Thomas Meyer hit the game-winning bucket, a reverse layup with three seconds to go, to give the Lions a victory over the Comets at home.

Charles City (1-1), down 10 with a quarter to go, rallied with 22 points to make it competitive and tie it at 62. Chase Low finished with 26 points and 11 rebounds while Mario Hoefer chipped in 16 and Jack Hanson scored 10.

Clear Lake (2-0) blitzed out to a 23-16 lead after one period and kept that lead intact at the half. None of its stats were published online.

Riceville 51, Valley Lutheran 34: Behind 17 points in the opening quarter, the Wildcats earned their first win of the season by defeated the Crusaders in Cedar Falls on Thursday.

Riceville (1-1) upped its eight-point halftime cushion to 13 after three. It allowed just 15 total points by Valley Lutheran in the second half.

No stats for the Wildcats were published online.

Newman Catholic 75, Bishop Garrigan 34: The Knights were shutdown defensively, giving up just four first quarter points to ignite them to a blowout win over the Golden Bears at home.

In the first two games of the season, Newman Catholic has eclipsed the 70-point barrier. None of its stats were published online.

Girls basketball

Bishop Garrigan 69, Newman Catholic 27: The Class 1A No. 2 Golden Bears made quick work of the Knights at home on Thursday night. It marked the third straight loss for the latter to start the season.

No score by quarters or stats for Newman Catholic (0-3) were published online.

Wrestling

Lake Mills goes 2-1 in quadrangular: Off a trip to the Class 1A state dual tournament last season, the Bulldogs were humbled by 1A No. 4 Nashua-Plainfield 54-19 in a season-opening quadrangular.

Only four weights were won by Lake Mills versus the Huskies. The most thrilling match came at 160, where N-P's McKade Munn sneaked by Lake Mills' Brett Peterson 11-9 in SV-1. It was a top-10 matchup between a pair of guys that could wrestle each other more as the season progresses.

The Bulldogs cruised by Newman Catholic 54-18 and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 45-21. Alex Beaty, ranked fourth at 145, went 3-0 on the night as did Hayden Helgeson (113) and Beau Kaufman (160).

Newman Catholic edged GHV 48-25 as its lone win of the night. After the Cardinals won the first three weights, the Knights ran off wins in six of the next seven. Henry Determan went 3-0 individually for Newman Catholic.

Lucas Kral (138) and Sam Dodd (220 and 285) were 3-0 for the Cardinals.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL off to perfect start: The Bulldogs pulled out a couple thrillers in their season opening triangular as they edged Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 39-30 then clipped Iowa Falls-Alden 48-33.

2A No. 9 Jayson Stevens went 2-0 at 106 with a pin in 3:51 and a forfeit. Jack Showalter (120) and Tate Schmitt (170) also went 2-0. A top-10 matchup took place at 160 in the dual between the Cowboys and Bulldogs.

Garrett Seaba of CGD triumphed over HD-CAL's Carl Barkema 6-5. Barkema would go on to pin the Cadets wrestler at 160 Aaron Halverson in 41 seconds.

Potential state final previews go against Mason City: Mason City's Jace Rhodes and Cooper Weimann got a taste of what February could look like in Wells Fargo Arena.

They both went up against the Frost brothers – Evan and Jacob – the new kids on the block at Dowling Catholic. Evan defeated Rhodes 4-0 at 132 then Jacob racked up plenty of takedowns and back points at 138 to tech fall Wiemann 21-4 in 4:58.

Mason City's star at 106 Kale DiMarco spent less than 30 seconds on the mat against the Maroons and Des Moines Roosevelt. He won via forfeit versus Roosevelt then pinned Dowling's Wyatt Heffron in 23 seconds.

Mason City beat the Roughriders 49-27 and lost to the Maroons 59-15. Hale Rhodes (145) went 2-0 for Mason City with some third period heroics. He beat Roosevelt's Trey Wells 10-9 in an ultimate tiebreaker and pinned Dowling's Jalen Nguyen in 5:43.

Crooks, Tamayo claim two individual wins for Comets: The big guys in the Charles City lineup – No. 2 Tino Tamayo at 220 and No. 5 Chase Crooks at 285 – had a dominant start to their seasons.

Crooks recorded two pins in under five total minutes while Tamayo was on the mat for less than 90 seconds in his win via forfeit and his pin in 1:07.

The Comets split in their triangular, defeating Estherville-Lincoln Central 36-32 and dropping to Humboldt 57-21. The dual against the Midgets came down to the wire.

With three weights left, Charles City picked up forfeit wins by Ethan Peterson (195) and Tamayo, then Crooks' pin in 1:20 completed the victory. Trevor Peterson (170) also went 2-0 for the Comets.

Osage kicks off season with three blowout triumphs: The Class 2A No. 2 Green Devils began their journey towards a return trip to the state dual tournament by routing North Butler-Clarksville, North Union and Northwood-Kensett.

Osage scored at least 65 points and allowed less than 20. Spencer Adams got the start at 132 pounds and registered a pair of pins and a forfeit win for the Green Devils.

Half of Osage's wrestlers went an unbeaten 3-0.

Northwood-Kensett went 0-3, dropping a pair of single digit decision to North Butler-Clarksville (39-30) and North Union (42-36). Drake Tiedemann, the Vikings fourth-ranked wrestler at 170, went 3-0 with two pins.

Tyler Mills (182) dropped a 6-4 heartbreaker to 10th-ranked Kolben Miller of NB-Clarksville 6-4.

Swimming

Mason City cruises to win over Hoover: Mason City's boys swimming team opened its season with a convincing 131-24 win over Des Moines Hoover on Thursday.

Logan McDonough had four victories, two of them on winning relays and two individual events. He triumphed in the 200 individual medley and the 100 backstroke.

Joey Hovinga, Ryan Kvernevig, Anders Bookmeyer and Daniel Schwarz each were victorious as individuals.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

