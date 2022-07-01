Area Roundup: Thomas does it all for Riverhawks in sweep of Ames

After Game 1 of a CIML-Iowa doubleheader on Thursday night, all Mason City's Carter Thomas needed for the cycle over the course of both games was a single.

He got that and then some.

The Wayne State recruit tossed a complete game in the nightcap that spurred the Riverhawks to an 8-7, 4-1 sweep over Ames on Thursday night at Roosevelt Field.

The two rivals will meet in a Class 4A substate first round contest next Friday in Ames. For now, Mason City has the upper hand.

Thomas roped a double, triple and launched a home run in the opener for his three hits and also tallied four RBIs. Justyn Rivera crossed home plate four times and Cooper Wiemann notched two hits.

The Riverhawks walked off Game 1 with three runs in the bottom of the seventh. It was a 4-2 lead for Mason City before the Little Cyclones jumped on top with a four-run fourth.

In Game 2, it was all Thomas on the mound as the southpaw allowed just five hits, one run in the fourth and struck out five. He danced around five walks to limit the damage by Ames.

Mason City grabbed a 3-0 lead after the first and rode that until the end. It added an insurance run in the bottom half of the fourth. Rivera and Wiemann each recorded two hits while Jack Gold drove in two runs.

Baseball

Charles City 15, St. Ansgar 14: In a wild high-scoring affair, the biggest swing was two runs by the Comets in the top of the sixth inning to triumph over the Saints in a non-conference battle on Thursday.

Seven runs in the second and four more in the third put Charles City (10-15) ahead 11-2. Then, St. Ansgar responded and grabbed a one-run lead on the strength of five runs in the third and sixth in the fourth.

The Comets tied the game in the fifth, took the lead back in the sixth and held on as the Saints (18-11) scored a run in the seventh, but couldn't get a walk-off victory.

Jaxson Daniels had two of his three hits go for extra bases and totaled five runs batted in for Charles City. Kayden Blunt had three hits and earned the win on the mound. Colton Crooks and Reed Peters each crossed home three times.

St. Ansgar used five different pitches in the game. Max Beland and Drew Powers scored three times apiece.

Newman Catholic 17, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0: Seven runs in the first two innings apiece allowed the Class 1A No. 2 Knights to secure a victory over the Cardinals on Thursday night.

Three more runs were added in the fourth that allowed Newman (28-3) to end the game early. Max Burt struck out five on the mound and allowed just three hits while also being one of six hitters with two hits.

Doug Taylor, Matthew Henrich and Bennett Suntken each drove in two runs. GHV (13-7) has lost two straight entering Saturday's Class 2A district opener against Clarion-Goldfield-Dows.

Andrew Hook, Braden Boehnke and Rafe Van Dusseldorp each had a hit for the Cardinals.

Softball

Ames 10-12, Mason City 5-8: The Riverhawks battled with the No. 13 Little Cyclones, but just couldn't come up with a big inning in a CIML-Iowa sweep on Thursday at home.

Mason City tied opener at four with a three-run third, but scored just once over the final four frames. Ames was able to plate two in the fourth, one in the fifth and put the game on ice with three runs in the sixth.

In Game 2, the Little Cyclones jumped out in front 6-0 after two full innings and never gave up the lead. Still, the Riverhawks made it close with three runs in the third and two in the fourth to cut the margin to 6-5. They added three in the sixth to tie the game at eight apiece, but Ames plated four in the seventh to hold on.

Lainna Duncan recorded two hits and four RBIs for Mason City in Game 1 while Adyson Evans went 3-for-4 at the plate with four runs batted in during the the nightcap. Gwen Fiser crossed home plate four total times in the two games.

Clear Lake 12, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 6: The Lions won their fourth straight game as they led from the second inning on in a North Central Conference triumph over the Bulldogs on Thursday.

Three runs in the second and fourth frames allowed Clear Lake (7-13, 5-8 NCC) to cushion its lead to 6-0. It broke the game open with four runs in the seventh. HD-CAL (6-17, 3-11) rallied with four runs in the fifth, but couldn't get the margin closer than two runs.

No stats for either team were published online.

Charles City 8, Waukon 3: Five runs in the seventh allowed the Comets to defeat the Indians and officially garner a Northeast Iowa Conference split on Thursday.

Game 1 of the doubleheader was completed on Tuesday, an 8-7 win for Waukon. Charles City (14-7, 10-3 NEIC) is tied in the loss column with Decorah and Crestwood with one night to go in the regular season.

The Comets scored a run apiece in the fourth, fifth and sixth inning. Then the five-run frame happened and they coasted from that point on. Rachel Chambers belted a grand slam while three other hitters recorded two hits.

Natalie White tossed a complete game for Charles City, striking out five.

Newman Catholic 4, North Butler 2: All four of the Knights runs were plated in the bottom of the fifth as they snared a Top of Iowa East triumph over the Bearcats on Thursday.

It was scoreless through 4.5 innings and then Newman (22-9, 10-6 TIC-East) started the offensive train. North Butler attempted a rally with two runs in the seventh, but it wasn't enough.

Sophomore Macy Kellar struck out 12 batters in her victory in the circle for the Knights. Emma Weiner had two hits and Liz Kruckenberg notched two RBIs.

West Fork 19, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 1: Twelve runs in the top of the seventh pushed the Class 2A No. 10 Warhawks from a marginal victory over the Cardinals into a blowout.

It was a 2-0 lead for West Fork (18-3) after three complete innings and then it added four in the fourth and another run in the sixth to lead 7-0. Then the floodgates opened. None of its stats were published online.

GHV (7-15) scored its lone run in the bottom of the seventh. Its defense was succumbed to six errors. Jailyn Krein had the lone RBI for the Cardinals plus her and Aly Derr notched hits.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

