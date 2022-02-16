Area Roundup: Third quarter outburst sends Eagles to regional semis

After not playing for eight days, West Hancock's girls basketball team may have needed a wakeup call in its Class 2A regional quarterfinal.

It got it from Manson-NW Webster on Tuesday night. By the time the opening half concluded, the Eagles were only up one point.

Whatever was said in the halftime locker room clearly sparked them.

Class 2A No. 11 West Hancock erupted for 21 points in the third quarter, gave up six and was double digits from then on in its 60-45 triumph over the Cougars at West Hancock High School.

The scare was real and the Eagles fended it off to move into Friday's regional semifinal against South Central Calhoun at home.

West Hancock (18-5) had its two stars show up in senior Kennedy Kelly and sophomore Mallory Leerar. The pair of first team all-conference guards combined for 43 points and were also paramount in helping its defense register 20 steals.

Leerar went 9-of-18 from the field for a team-high 23 points. Kelly recorded 20 points and led the way with seven steals. The Eagles were up five after the first quarter, but Manson-NW Webster responded in the second by giving up just 10 points.

A shooting clip of 35.9 percent, a perfect 8-for-8 mark from the free throw line and 16 assists kept West Hancock's season alive.

Girls basketball

Riceville 57, Northwood-Kensett 42: A 24-point explosion in the opening eight minutes paved the path for the Wildcats to fend off the Vikings in a Class 1A regional quarterfinal at home.

It sends Riceville (21-2) into the semifinals where it will face AGWSR on Friday. The Cougars pulled off a small upset over Clarksville to set up the showdown.

The Wildcats allowed three third quarter points to build their lead to 15 and coasted in the final frame. None of their stats were published online.

Northwood-Kensett (9-14) rallied in the second quarter with 19 points to trail by eight at the half, but it couldn't equate another high scoring quarter. None of its stats were published online.

The Vikings return a heavy sophomore class, headlined by first team all-conference guard Chloe Costello.

Belmond-Klemme 41, Central Springs 29: The Panthers kept the game in their style of low-scoring, but couldn't generate enough offense as their season came to an end in a Class 2A regional quarterfinal loss to the Broncos.

Central Springs (12-10) didn't register a double digit quarter until the fourth. The separator was a 13-point second period by Belmond-Klemme to push its lead to nine at the half. The Broncos extended it to 12 after three frames.

No stats for the Panthers were published online. It returns its two forwards in freshman Kaci Crum and sophomore Aubrey Hoeft as well as three guards who saw significant playing time.

South Hamilton 59, Lake Mills 42: The Bulldogs could never find their footing in the first half as they saw their season come an abrupt end at the hands of the Hawks in a Class 2A regional quarterfinal.

Lake Mills (8-14) was down 12 points after the opening quarter and the deficit ballooned to 19 at the half. It outscored South Hamilton 26-24 in the second half, but the margin was too deep to dig out of.

No stats for the Bulldogs were published online. They return five players that started double digit games and handful of others that saw action in at least nine contests.

Boys basketball

Clear Lake 73, Iowa Falls-Alden 46: The Lions scored at least 16 points in every quarter to close their North Central Conference schedule with a home triumph over the Cadets.

Clear Lake (15-5, 9-5 NCC) finishes in a tie for third place in the conference with Webster City. The Lions were in control for the majority of the night and created a gap with a 16-9 advantage in the third to lead by 18 points entering the fourth.

Carson Toebe led four Clear Lake players in double figures with 19 points. Thomas Meyer recorded 15 points while Joe Faber and Travaughn Luyobya scored 11 points apiece.

Waukee Northwest 80, Mason City 41: The Class 4A No. 6 Wolves showed why they are a team to be reckon with in the postseason as they blew out Mason City at NIACC.

Mason City (4-16) could never get to within reach for most of the night. It trailed by 16 after the first quarter then the margin increased to 30 at the half.

By the time Mason City reached 30 points, Waukee Northwest was already approaching 70 points. Corey Miner was the only Mason City player in double figures with 14 points.

Bowling

Mason City's Wendel qualifies for state bowling as individual: Hailey Wendel rolled a three-game total of 567 to place eighth and snare the final individual qualifying spot for the state meet at the Class 3A state qualifier at Maple Lanes in Waterloo.

Wendel, a senior for Mason City, fired aa 237 in her final game to finish inside the top-eight. She was the highest scorer for Mason City, who finished fourth in the team race with a team score of 2,349 pins.

On the boys side, Mason City placed eighth out of eight teams with a team score of 2,546. It had no individuals qualify for the state meet.

Forest City girls win state qualifier: The Indians obliterated the Class 1A state qualifier at Cadillac Lanes by cruising to the team title with a team total of 2,559 and advance to the state meet.

Forest City also had four of the top-five individuals. Chiara Thompson bowled a three-game total of 613 to claim the individual title while Kali Johnson rolled a 598. Hailey Wood fired in a 463 and Jailyn Rodriguez recorded a 455.

The Indians boys team placed second in the team race with a team score of 2,756, missing out qualifying for the state meet as a team. They did send an individual as Jorden Trunkhill rolled a three-game total of 672 to finish runner-up.

Charles City boys cruise to team win at state qualifying meet: The Comets coasted to the Class 1A state qualifier team title at Cadillac Lanes with a team total of 3,089. It was over 300 pins clear of runner-up Forest City.

Cael Bohlen erupted for a three-game total of 702 to win the individual championship. Dillon Ross placed fourth with a 618 while Keeton Ross (613), Jackson Cook (595) and Kaleb Cotton (563) all finished in the top-eight.

Charles City's girls team competed in the Class 2A state qualifier at the May City Bowl in Cedar Rapids. It finished third in the team race with a total of 2,563, just missing qualifying for the state meet as a team. The Comets did not have an individual place in the top-eight.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

