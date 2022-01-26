Area Roundup: Suntken's game-winner lifts Warhawks past Panthers

West Fork's Sage Suntken made just one bucket in the first 31 minutes, 58 seconds of Tuesday's Top of Iowa East matchup against Central Springs.

The sophomore picked a real big time moment to make his second field goal.

The Warhawks had the ball in the waning seconds of the fourth quarter and after some perimeter ball movement, Suntken got the ball on the baseline and connected on a floater for the game-winner as they triumphed over the Panthers 50-49.

A last second heave just below the half-court line by Javont Froiland was too strong and it sent West Fork (6-10, 6-6 TOI-East) into a frenzy. Central Springs (8-8, 6-6) cut into its six-point deficit after the first quarter to trail by just three after the third.

No stats for the Panthers were published online.

West Fork hauled in 43 rebounds, 18 of them on the offensive glass. It shot 35 percent from the field, but converted three 3-pointers on 18 attempts. Cayde Eberling paced the Warhawks with 17 points.

Reed Stonebraker posted a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Boys basketball

West Des Moines Valley 62, Mason City 42: A first quarter one-point lead for Mason City was evaporated by the Tigers in the middle two frames as the latter left with a road win over the former.

Valley outscored Mason City 14-4 in the second and 20-10 in the third to pull away. Mason City was led by 12 points from Kale Hobart and 10 points from Malakai Johnson-Bassey.

Riceville 38, Don Bosco 36: The Wildcats won a barn-burner over the Dons in an Iowa Star North contest on Tuesday.

No score by quarters were published online. No stats for Riceville (7-10) were published online.

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 46, Clear Lake 40: The Cowboys won a wild North Central Conference contest against the Lions to maintain their pace to win a conference title.

No score by quarters were published online. No stats for Clear Lake (9-4) were published online.

Webster City 59, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 58: The Lynx earned a hard fought North Central Conference victory over the Bulldogs on Tuesday.

HD-CAL (7-7) overcame two different deficits. It outscored Webster City 17-12 in the second to lead by one point at the half. The Bulldogs were down five after three frames, then got into position to leave with a win.

The Lynx outscored their opposition 9-1 over the final few minutes of the last frame. No stats for HD-CAL were published online.

Charles City 65, Forest City 44: The Comets win streak has reached six games as they dispatched the Indians in a non-conference game on Tuesday at home.

It was a five-point lead for Charles City (9-5) and it methodically rose after each quarter, hitting the peak of 20-plus as it outscored Forest City by eight in the fourth.

Mario Hoefer poured in a game-high 17 points to lead the Comets. Jose Hernandez chipped in 15 and Chase Low recorded 10 points. The Indians (8-8) were led by 13 points from Carter Bruckhoff and 11 points by Truman Knudtson.

Nashua-Plainfield 42, St. Ansgar 24: The Saints went dangerously cold in the second quarter as they scored one point and couldn't make a first quarter lead stick in their Top of Iowa East loss to the Huskies.

Twelve total points were scored in the first frame with St. Ansgar (1-15, 1-11 TOI-East) leading 8-4. Nashua-Plainfield responded with 17 points in the second to lead by 12 at the break.

The Huskies broke the game open with 15 points in the fourth period and they halted any comeback chance. No stats for the Saints were published online.

Osage 55, North Butler 35: The Green Devils snapped their two-game losing streak with a convincing victory over the Bearcats in a Top of Iowa East tussle.

Osage (12-4, 10-1 TOI-East) led by 14 points at the half and piled on in the third as it outscored North Butler 17-9 to balloon the margin to 22 points with a quarter to go.

No stats for the Green Devils were published online.

Newman Catholic 79, Rockford 25: In typical fashion of the Class 1A No. 9 Knights, they built a strong and insurmountable lead in the first half to pull away from the Warriors in a Top of Iowa East contest.

It was a 19-9 lead for Newman Catholic (13-1, 11-1 TOI-East) then it turned it up a notch in the second by outscoring Rockford 27-3 in the second period. The Knights allowed just 13 points in the second half.

No stats for either team were published online.

West Hancock 48, North Iowa 44: The Eagles were down nine at the half, but forged a comeback to triumph over the Bison in a Top of Iowa West thriller.

West Hancock (7-10, 6-6 TOI-West) outscored North Iowa 17-7 in the third quarter to take a one-point lead with eight minutes to go and the Eagles held on for the victory.

Rylan Barnes posted a 13-point, 10-rebound double-double to pace the Eagles offense. Mitchell Smith chipped in 11 points and Rhett Eisenmann contributed 10.

Lake Mills 79, Eagle Grove 21: The Class 1A No. 6 Bulldogs made quick work of the Eagles by scoring at least 14 points in every quarter to snare a runaway Top of Iowa West victory.

Lake Mills (16-0, 12-0 TOI-West) scored 49 points in the first half. It then outscored Eagle Grove 16-2 in the third quarter that sent the majority of the second half into a running clock.

No stats for the Bulldogs were published online.

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 66, Bishop Garrigan 43: Behind a game-high 28 points from guard Drew Britson, the Cardinals routed the Golden Bears in a Top of Iowa West contest.

Britson made nearly half of GHV's total field goals and all but two if its shots from beyond the arc. It turned an eight-point cushion after the first quarter into 16 at the half and coasted from that point on.

The Cardinals (13-3, 12-1 TOI-West) had two players each score 10 points in Sam Wood and Braden Boehnke.

Girls basketball

West Des Moines Valley 62, Mason City 58: Behind four players in double figures, Mason City narrowly lost to the Class 5A No. 9 Tigers at NIACC on Tuesday night.

Mason City (6-10) led by five at the intermission as it outscored Valley 20-11 in the second quarter. The Tigers responded in the third and grabbed a 45-41 advantage with a quarter to go.

"This may have been our best game of the season against a quality opponent," Mason City head coach Curt Klaahsen said. "We played with energy and got great contributions from everyone. It was also our best shooting night of the season with excellent ball movement and everyone shot the ball with confidence."

Jada Williams, a UW-Milwaukee recruit, led Mason City with 18 points and four assists. Reggi Spotts chipped in 13 while Zaria Falls and Grace Berding scored 12 points apiece.

Riceville 63, Don Bosco 12: The Wildcats left very little doubt in their convincing Iowa Star North victory over the Dons on Tuesday night.

Riceville (16-1) will look to clinch an outright conference title if it prevails over Clarksville on Friday. If Clarksville wins, the two sides would garner a share of the title.

The Wildcats didn't allow more than four points in any quarter. They led by 35 at the break and forced a running clock in the second half. O'Malley Fair led them in scoring with 15 points while Tillotti Fair recorded 14 points.

Clear Lake 58, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 29: The Class 3A No. 12 Lions turned on another gear in the final three quarters to route the Cowgirls on the road in a North Central Conference contest.

Clear Lake (11-4) remains unbeaten in the NCC and can take a commanding two-game lead over the rest of its foes if it triumphs over Hampton-Dumont-CAL on Friday.

It was a four-point lead for the Lions after the opening frame, then they poured it on by outscoring CGD 44-19 in the final three quarters. None of their stats were published online.

Nashua-Plainfield 40, St. Ansgar 38: In likely the biggest upset of Tuesday, the Huskies defended their home court and edged the Saints in a Top of Iowa East thriller.

This result favors Osage, who now have a one-game lead over West Fork and a two-game cushion against St. Ansgar (11-5, 9-3 TOI-East). If the Saints beat the Warhawks on Friday, the Green Devils take a commanding two-game lead.

St. Ansgar led by four at the break, then Nashua-Plainfield outscored its opposition 15-9 in the final frame. No stats for the Saints were published online.

Osage 57, North Butler 12: The Green Devils win streak has hit 11 games as they routed the Bearcats on Tuesday to remain in solo first in the Top of Iowa East standings.

Osage (13-3, 9-1 TOI-East) led by 17 after the first quarter and ballooned that margin to 35 at the half. It didn't allow North Butler to score more than five points in any quarter.

No stats for the Green Devils were published online.

Newman Catholic 67, Rockford 41: Behind 24 points in the first quarter, the Knights blitzed by the Warriors to snap a six-game losing streak in a Top of Iowa East contest.

That 17-point margin was more than enough for Newman Catholic (4-11, 4-7 TOI-East) to cruise. Rockford didn't let the game get further out of hand as it scored at least 10 points in the next three frames.

Elyse Ball paced the Knights with 19 points while Emily Opstvedt recorded 14 and Emma Weiner chipped in 10 points. The Warriors (1-14, 0-11) were led by a 10-point, 10-rebound double-double by Camden Kuhlemeier. Loren Fierova also had 10 points.

West Hancock 64, North Iowa 31: The Eagles four-year stalwart in their lineup, Kennedy Kelly, reached the 1,000 career point milestone in their Top of Iowa West victory over the Bison.

Kelly led West Hancock (13-4, 9-3 TOI-West) with a game-high 20 points while Scout Johanson chipped in 13 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double.

The Eagles led 22-3 after the first quarter and stayed firmly ahead. They forced 28 turnovers and had 19 assists on 25 made field goals.

Lake Mills 51, Eagle Grove 26: The Bulldogs used a 29-point first half to lead by double digits and coast to a Top of Iowa West victory over the Eagles.

Lake Mills (6-11, 3-9 TOI-West) allowed just three points in the second quarter. It didn't allow Eagle Grove to reach double figures in any period.

No stats for the Bulldogs were published online.

Bishop Garrigan 71, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 44: The Class 1A No. 2 Golden Bears flexed their muscles in the first quarter and rode that all the way to a Top of Iowa West victory over the Cardinals.

After scoring just five points in the opening frame, GHV (10-7, 7-6 TOI-West) got into a groove offensively with 11 points in the second and 20 points in the third, but it couldn't close the gap on Bishop Garrigan.

Chloe Frank led the Cardinals with 17 points and six rebounds while fellow senior Liz Richardson posted 10 points.

Wrestling

Osage 65, Charles City 13: The Class 2A No. 2 Green Devils won 11 of the 14 weights to cruise past the Comets in a non-conference dual to prep for the conference tournament this weekend.

Every win for Osage was by bonus points. Only one was a a technical fall by Tucker Stangel at 126-pounds and there were two forfeit wins by Barrett (220) and Mac (285) Muller.

Charles City won via a pin from Jordan Young at 113, major decision by Nathan Lopez at 138 and a 7-2 victory for Kayden Blunt at 160.

Central Springs claims two dual victories: The Panthers edged South Winneshiek 42-28 and routed Riceville 60-17 on Tuesday night. The Wildcats lost to North Butler-Clarksville 51-18 to go 0-2 on the day.

In the first seven weights of the dual versus South Winneshiek, Central Springs won all seven. Just two of them were by pin and one was via forfeit. The Panthers won 11 of the 14 weights to beat Riceville.

The Wildcats won six total matches on the day. A top-three showdown at 285-pounds between NB-Clarksville's Chet Buss and Riceville's Mitchel Marr was won by Buss via fall in 3 minutes, 8 seconds.

Cardinals edge Vikings: A pin in 2 minutes, 52 seconds by Garner-Hayfield-Ventura's starter at 138-pounds Lucas Kral was the match-ender as it triumphed over Northwood-Kensett 39-33.

The Cardinals won four of the final five weights to rally down 27-18. The Vikings also lost to North Union, 42-39, in another thriller. Despite winning the last two weights, Northwood-Kensett had to forfeit at 106 and 113 that put the Warriors in a favorable position.

No scores for West Fork, also in the field, were published online.

Francis becomes all-time wins leader for Eagles: West Hancock didn't leave with multiple wins in a quadrangular at Belmond-Klemme, but the top-ranked wrestler in Class 1A at 220-pounds, Mathew Francis, remained perfect on the season.

And his three wins puts him at 160 for his career and the number one spot in the Eagles all-time wins mark. They cruised past Belmond-Klemme 45-12, but were humbled by Algona 54-24 and Humboldt 57-21.

West Hancock won four weights a piece in its losses to the Bulldogs and Wildcats. There were four double forfeits in the win versus the Broncos as the Eagles claimed eight of the 10 contested weights.

