Area Roundup: Street runs new season-best in 100, heads to Drake

Meredith Street was on the borderline of getting into the 2022 Drake Relays for the 100-meter dash. Her time of 12.89 seconds held in front of the cutoff for several weeks, but with a week to go until the qualification deadline, she was on the outside looking in.

With a handful of hours left to get into the top-32, Street put on the performance a returning four-time state medalist needed to in order to run on the Blue Oval.

A straight line dash of 12.66 seconds put Street inside the top-32 and sent her to the Drake Relays in the fastest event in track for the second consecutive year at Thursday's Nashua-Plainfield Invite.

Team scores published on vbmeets broke up the scoring in individual events and relays. Competing teams from the area featured Osage, Charles City, Central Springs, Northwood-Kensett, West Fork and Riceville.

Street also triumphed in the open 200 and 400-meter dashes. Brooklynn Halbach claimed a win in the 100 hurdles and Katelyn Johnston pulled off the 1,500 and 3,000-meter sweep.

Addy Grimm placed second in the open 800. The Green Devils placed top-five in five of the seven relays.

Charles City's Lydia Staudt and Destiny Kolheim placed third and fourth, respectively, in the open 100. Kaylee Hennick (100 hurdles) and Lauren Staudt (400 hurdles) each recorded a fifth place finish.

Jadyn VanHorn and Nakila Toney tied for second in the high jump for the Comets. Emerson Bohlen triumphed in the long jump with a leap of 15-08 and their 800 relay also won. The 1,600 and shuttle hurdle quartets placed top-three.

Central Springs had at least one athlete score in nine individual events, including claiming double points in four events. Its 400, 800 and shuttle hurdle relays finished second or third.

Northwood-Kensett's Lindsey Moore (100 and 400 hurdles) and Megan Ocel (3,000) each placed second. West Fork's Kacie Eisentrager was runner-up in the 1,500 as was Rylie Akins in the long jump. Riceville's Joy Beran finished second in the discus and third in the shot put.

Girls Track and Field

Lions win Lynx Invite team title: Clear Lake put all its stars in Drake Relays events and got depth points in its grand total of 139 points at Webster City High School.

Freshman standout Reese Brownlee won the 100 and 400-meter dashes plus anchored the Lions 400 relay to a season-best time of 52.60 seconds to put them into Drake next weekend. Brownlee also qualified in the 100 and 400 to go along with her field event of the long jump.

Addison Doughan, a state cross country medalist, will also make her Drake debut in the 3,000 as her winning time and personal best of 10:37.80 was the 21st best time in the state, the last spot to qualify. She also won the open 800.

Lydia Brattrud (200 and high jump), Anna Feuerbach (800), Alana Moody (discus) all finished runner-up. The Lions put together two other relay wins from the 3,200 and sprint medley quartets.

River Hawks tie for fourth at Dodger Relays: Behind five victories, four of them from relays, Mason City piled up 79 points to be in a tie with St. Edmond at Fort Dodge High School.

Waukee Northwest won the team title with 166 points, followed by Manson NW Webster (135) and Fort Dodge (98).

Mason City's 3,200 relay ran a new season-best time of 10 minutes, 36.10 seconds. Audra Mulholland opened it with a 2:29 split, a lifetime best. She also claimed the 1,500 in just over five minutes.

Jada Williams won the open 100 in over 13 seconds and anchored the 400 and 800 relays to wins. The River Hawks also won the shuttle hurdle relay.

Boys Track and Field

Saints hit Blue Standard in stacked DMR: St. Ansgar will be sending more than Riley Witt to the Drake Relays as Witt teamed with Joey Beyer, Dylan Brumm and Bradley Hackenmiller to run a time of 3 minutes, 35.53 seconds at the Bison Relays in North Iowa.

That time is top-10 in the state, all classes. The Saints finished runner-up to Forest City in the team race, 117-108. Central Springs (86), Northwood-Kensett (68) and Lake Mills (59.5) rounded out the top-five. Newman Catholic scored five points.

Witt won the 800 and 1,600-meter runs. Jex Schutjer (shot put) and Beyer (long jump) also won individual events. St. Ansgar picked up double points in the 800, 400 hurdles, discus and shot put. It won the 400 relay, too.

Forest City's Dakota Carlson cleared 6-4 for the first time this season in the high jump to put himself along the cutoff line for the Drake Relays. He also anchored its 1,600 relay to win in 3:41 flat.

Jack Thompson and Jayden Barkema, two sprinters for the Indians, each finished top-five in both the open 100 and 200-meter dashes. Vinton Feldman and Sam Klaasen accomplished that in the open 400. Joey Hovinga placed second in the one mile.

Northwood-Kensett's Josiah Kliment swept the individual hurdle events and closed its shuttle hurdle relay to a win. Thomas Block won the open 400 for the Vikings.

Bryce McDonough triumphed in the 3,200 for Central Springs and its 3,200 relay was the other winner. Wyatt Helming (discus) and the 800 relay were the two victories for Lake Mills.

Eagles place fourth as team, get new best from SHR: West Hancock picked the right day to run a school record in the shuttle hurdle relay as Kellen Smith, Braden Walk, Mathew Francis and Mitchell Smith ran 1 minute, 2.53 seconds.

That was the only win for the Eagles, but they had plenty of top-five finishes to total 76 points and place fourth in the 11-team field at the Hawk Relays in South Hamilton.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL finished seventh with 59 points and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura was ninth with 39 points.

Smith and Walk finished fourth and fifth, respectively, in the 110 high hurdles. Smith also was a fourth place finisher in the 400 hurdles and Jaxen Peterson placed third in the open 200 for West Hancock.

Francis (discus) and Brighton Kudjei (shot put) placed top-three. The Eagles recorded at least a third place finish in two additional relays.

HD-CAL had a couple runner-up performances in its 400 relay ran 45.16 seconds and Gage Plagge leaped 18-11.75 in the long jump. Tony Valenzuela was third in the open 100.

GHV's Gavin Chambers cleared 5-10 in the high jump to record a runner-up finish.

Clear Lake turns in best times in sprint relays: The Lions stacked their 400 and 800 relays to try and get its best times of the season and it paid off by winning both events at the Humboldt Invite.

Titan Schmitt, Alex Kerr, Jagger Schmitt and Tanner Reimann ran 44.58 seconds in the 400 relay to improve on their standing in the top-96 in the state. Kerr, J. Schmitt and Reimann were joined by Zeke Nelson to run the 800 relay in 1:31.65.

Reimann won the open 100-meter dash and Nelson broke 57 seconds in the 400 low hurdles in other two wins on the day for Clear Lake.

Kerr and T. Schmitt placed top-five in the open 200, Vladimir Starrett placed third in the open 800 and ran a leg on the Lions winning 3,200 relay. Dylan Litzel was second in the high jump.

Collins will go for high jump repeat: Charles City's Ian Collins, still rehabbing his injured ankle, made the decision to jump at the Denver Invite and it paid off as he cleared the Blue Standard of 6 feet, 6 inches in the high jump to claim his spot at the Drake Relays.

He'll go for his second consecutive high jump title next week on the Blue Oval. The Comets placed third in the team race with 99.16 points. Grundy Center won the meet with 109.5 points.

Collins and Josiah Cunnings went 1-2 in the long jump and Jacob Vais broke 53 seconds in the open 400 to claim victory. Tino Tamayo recorded a pair of top-five finishes in the throws.

Charles City scored in six of the seven relays, its highest finish was second place was from the 1,600 quartet.

Hobart gets new PR in 400 lows, triumphs by .1 seconds: Mason City junior Kale Hobart blitzed his way to a win in the 400 low hurdles in a new PR of 56.29 seconds, just edging out Waterloo East's Ian Lucas.

The River Hawks finished runner-up with 132 points, a distance second behind Cedar Falls with it having over 230 points. Hobart finished second in the 110 highs and kicked off Mason City's win in the shuttle hurdle relay in over 61 seconds.

Ra'Shaun Wynter won the open 400 in 52.16 seconds. Malakai Johnson and Reid Johnson finished 2-3 in the high jump while Darian Davis and Justyn Rivera each leaped over 21 feet in their 1-2 finish in the long jump.

Mason City finished second in the 400, 800, 1,600, sprint and distance medley relays. Van Wasieck placed third in the shot put.

Girls Soccer

Clear Lake 6, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 0: Fueled by a hat trick from Brooklynn Eden, the Lions won their third straight match and pitched their third straight shutout with a North Central Conference victory over the Bulldogs.

It was been six halves since Clear Lake (4-1, 4-1 NCC) has allowed a goal. It will face Iowa Falls-Alden in a tussle for first place in the conference on Monday at home.

Jordan Mayland, Ella Nielsen and Addison Jones all found the back of the net. Nielsen and Emily Benitz each dished out two assists. Forty-three shots were taken by the Lions and 26 were on frame.

Zoe Erdman took all three shots for HD-CAL (0-5, 0-4).

Iowa Falls-Alden 2, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 1: The Cadets remained perfect in the North Central Conference with a narrow victory over the Cardinals.

No stats for GHV (4-2, 4-2 NCC) were published online. It has combined for one goal in its two setbacks this season.

Mason City 9, Webster City 0: Four goals by Karma McMorris and 34 total shots pushed the River Hawks past the Lynx on Thursday night in Webster City.

A freshman, McMorris takes over as the top-goal scorer for Mason City (5-2) with 11. Reggi Spotts scored twice while Ava Seaton, Avery Thompson and Kenna Hemann each had one goal.

Hemann and Spotts each dished out three assists. Three others had one dime.

"I was happy to see good aggression inside the 18 while also emphasizing solid passing," River Hawks head coach Shannon Dykstra said. "We seem to be improving at looking for each other and reading runs in our attacking third. It will be important for us to keep improving at that if we want to be the team we hope to be."

Boys Soccer

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 5, Iowa Falls-Alden 1: Three goals in the second half propelled the Cardinals to a convincing North Central Conference victory over the Cadets at home.

Junior Braden Boehnke recorded a hat trick with two of his three goals in the final 40 minutes. Evan Sloan got GHV (4-2, 4-1 NCC) on the board in the seventh minute then Boehnke gave it the lead in the 18th minute.

Ben Furst put the Cardinals up two with a 42nd minute goal. They put up 20 shots and 14 of them were on frame. Keeper Nathan Roberts recorded 10 saves. Four of the five goals were assisted.

"Our passing is getting there, we are working as a team better and the guys are meshing well," GHV head coach Josh Banse said. "It was nice to see Braden have a great game. He is (silky) smooth and his confidence is building."

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 2, Clear Lake 1: The Bulldogs were held to a season-low in goals, but they won their third match of the season in a North Central Conference triumph over the Lions.

HD-CAL (3-1, 2-1 NCC) broke a 1-1 tie in the second half with an equalizer to take the lead for good. Freshman keeper Jose Aragon made it stick and he recorded 16 saves.

Luis Mota and Rimmy Cara each found the back of the net for the Bulldogs. No stats for Clear Lake (2-3, 1-3) were published online.

Girls Golf

Knights stay perfect through three meets: Behind the senior duo of Emma Weiner and Leah Martinez, Newman Catholic kept its unblemished mark in the season with a team total of 223 to defeat Central Springs, Riceville and Rockford at Pioneer Town and Country Club.

Weiner was the runner-up with a nine-hole score of 51 and Martinez was three shots behind with a 54. Jayce Weiner recorded a 58 and Emily Opstvedt finished with a 60.

Central Springs had the meet medalist in Kaylea Fessler as she closed her round with a 49, the only published score under 50. Liberti Ewen was the second golfer for the Panthers, scoring a 58.

No scores for Riceville and Rockford were published online.

Waverly-Shell Rock 192, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 234: The Go-Hawks low-four all shot better than the Bulldogs low-four in a non conference dual at Waverly Municipal Golf Course.

Brenna Bodensteiner of WSR was the medalist with a nine-hole score of 40. HD-CAL was led by three players – Skyler Valley, Kenzie Moorehead and Trinity Swart – as each of them carded a 58.

Kortney Dunt finished with a 60.

Bulldogs win first regular season meet on home course: Good weather led to a new nine-hole team low of 241 for Lake Mills as it defeated North Iowa and North Union at Rice Lake Golf and Country Club.

Kenna Vanek, a senior, led the Bulldogs with a 56, which set a new nine-hole season best. Claire Levine (59) and Madison Levine (61) finished two shots apart.

Sophomore Sophia Nelson carded a 65 to complete the four scorers for Lake Mills.

Vikings get three in top-six in quadrangular triumph: Northwood-Kensett had their lowest three golfers within seven strokes of each other and that was enough to beat Osage, St. Ansgar and North Butler on Thursday and Round Grove Golf and Country Club.

The Bearcats had the medalist and runner-up in Meg Thompson and Reagan Mulder, but did not have a fourth golfer to contribute to a team score.

Emma Davidson and Hayley Wallin led the Vikings by scoring a nine-hole total of 53 and 56, respectively, to place third and fourth. Payton Wilder was tied for sixth with St. Ansgar's Annika Hemann with a 60.

Underclassmen pace Cardinals to runner-up finish: Freshman Audrey Overgaard and sophomore Kenedee Frayne carded nine-hole totals of 49 and 51, respectively, to lead Garner-Hayfield-Ventura's team stroke total of 204 at Spring Valley Golf Course.

Bishop Garrigan won the Top of Iowa Conference triangular with a 186. Belmond-Klemme was third with a team total of 280.

Seniors Rylee Frayne and Jailyn Krein each recorded a score of 52 for the Cardinals to round out their scoring.

Clear Lake places runner-up in loaded field: The Lions stacked themselves with a bunch of Class 4A schools in the Tony Dickey Invite and showed their strength with a team score of 340 to finish second behind West Des Moines Valley at Otter Creek Golf Course.

Junior Rebecca DeLong led Clear Lake with a 75 to finish in a tie for second with Marshalltown's Amber Henson and finish three shots behind medalist Saffire Sayre of Valley.

Meghan DeLong placed top-10 with a 84 and Jaden Ainley carded an 88 to finish solo 11th. Macy Holck placed in a tie for 14th with a 93 to round out the Lions low-four.

Boys Golf

Lake Mills shoots under 160 for first time on home course: The Bulldogs hosted their second triangular at Rice Lake Golf and Country Club and totaled a team score of 158 to cruise by North Union and North Iowa.

Senior and DMACC recruit Bennett Berger earned his fourth consecutive medalist honors with a nine-hole score of 37. Denton Kingland was the second lowest scorer with a 39.

Garrett Ham carded a 40 and freshman Austin Stene finished with a 42.

Green Devils clipped by Bearcats in five-team meet: North Butler's No. 4 golfer shot one stroke lower than Osage's No. 4 and that proved to be the difference in the former's 164-165 win over the latter at Round Grove Golf and Country Club.

West Fork finished third with a 197, followed by Northwood-Kensett (205) and St. Ansgar (230).

Green Devils junior Leo Klapperich ended up as the meet medalist via tiebreaker over Mitchell Staudt as both shot a nine-hole score of 36. Osage had Heath Voigt (41) and Nolan Heard (42) finish fifth and sixth, respectively.

The Vikings highest finisher was senior Drew Wilder, who placed third after recording a 39. Max Heimbuch was the highest finisher for the Warhawks and Kasey Igou had the highest finish for the Saints.

Indians win first two meets of season: Powered by all of its low-four separated by a stroke, Forest City won a Top of Iowa Conference quadrangular at Spring Valley Golf Course with 181 strokes.

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura was edged by Bishop Garrigan by one shot for second. Belmond-Klemme finished in fourth with a team score of 236. The latter had the medalist in Ashtin Willis, who carded a 40.

Forest City was led by a 45 from Jack Harms, Tommy Miller and its No. 6 golfer Carsen Hall. Will Heidemann and Carter Bruckhoff each finished with a 46. GHV's Sam Wood was the runner-up with a 41.

Lions place second in weekday 18-hole tourney: Clear Lake played in its second 18-hole tournament of the season as it placed runner-up behind host Spencer with a total score of 36-over par.

The Tigers were seven shots clear of the Lions. Gavin Anderson placed fifth on the overall leaderboard with a score of 78 (+6). Eli Anderson and Easton DeVries tied for eighth each by recording an 80 (+8).

Taylor Plagge rounded out Clear Lake's scoring four with an 86 (+14).

Girls Tennis

Waukee Northwest 10, Mason City 1: The River Hawks lost their third straight dual as the Wolves controlled 10 of the 11 matches in Waukee on Thursday night.

Celine Matthew, Mason City's No. 1 singles player, picked up the lone victory via straight sets 6-3, 6-2 over Hayden Warner. Olvia Wickman (No. 2) and Annie Knipper (No. 4) each won three games for Mason City.

Wickman and Turk were the No. 2 doubles tandem for the River Hawks and were broken once in both sets to fall 6-3, 6-3. It was the closest doubles match of the evening.

Clear Lake splits duals: The Lions faced Charles City and Hampton-Dumont-CAL in a double dual on Thursday. The Comets won all six singles flights en route to an 8-1 victory.

Against the Bulldogs, it was Clear Lake that reversed its fortune and it won 8-1.

Amiee Groenenweg and Ashlyn Fread teamed at No. 1 doubles and went 2-0 on the evening. They edged Charles City's duo of Katie Pritchard and Sophia Jensen 8-6 then cruised by HD-CAL's tandem of Aspen Harlan and Heather Howrey, 8-2.

The Lions won five of the six singles matches versus the Bulldogs and all three in doubles. In their wins, the closest match was at No. 3 doubles. HD-CAL's Jaliyan Ivey triumphed 8-4 at No. 5 singles.

Jensen won a wild 9-7 win at No. 2 singles for the Comets over Fread. Four of the nine matches versus Clear Lake were decided by at least three games.

Boys Tennis

Waukee Northwest 10, Mason City 1: The Wolves pulled out a pair of three-set thrillers in singles than cruised in doubles in a CIML dual against the River Hawks.

Mason City's Rylan Kuhn turned in the only win on the evening with a 5-7, 6-4, 1-0 (10-8) triumph at No. 5 singles over Timmy Stradling.

Zach Mulholland (No. 3) and Lane Kruger (No. 4) avoided a sweep with each winning the second set then falling in the third by at least five games. Every other match for the River Hawks was a straight set defeat.

Grundy Center 9, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 0: The Bulldogs struggled to win games in their second match of the season as the Spartans controlled the nine flights in a non-conference dual.

HD-CAL's Coleman Condon, a sophomore, won the most games out of anyone on its team with three at No. 4 singles. Carson White (No. 1), Kaden Pohlman (No. 2) won two games in singles.

Condon paired with Connor Miller at No. 2 doubles and they won two games in a setback.

Clear Lake 9, Webster City 0: All of the Lions wins on Thursday were in straight sets in a North Central Conference victory over the Lynx in Webster City.

Only four singles flights and two doubles matches were published online. Clear Lake's Ben Loge held off Carter Koeppen in the second set to win 6-0, 6-4.

The Lions allowed Webster City to win a grand total of 16 games in the scores published.

