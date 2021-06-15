Area Roundup: St. Ansgar softball springs upset over 2A No. 4 Panthers

Boy, what a difference 21 days make.
Central Springs romped St. Ansgar 11-0 in the season opener on May 24. It was a very different outcome when the two Top of Iowa East foes met for the second time on Monday.
With a different winner.
Saints eighth grader Josie Juhl tossed a complete game in the circle, allowing six hits to pair with five strikeouts that shut down the Class 2A No. 4 Panthers offense in a 2-1 triumph.
Juhl did not throw in the first game against Central Springs. She allowed all six hits, three of them to Kaylea Fessler and two to Madisyn Kelley, to the top three hitters in its lineup.
The right-hander allowed only her opposite Cooper Klaahsen to reach base from the four-through-nine hitters in the batting order.
St. Ansgar scored in the first and third innings to take a 2-0 lead. Emma Hicken and Kennedy Schwiesow went deep for solo home runs. Taylor Hanna notched two hits.
The Panthers' lone run came in the sixth with an RBI single from pinch hitter Emme Dietrich.
Softball
Fort Dodge 14-14, Mason City 0-0: The Class 5A No. 2 Dodgers cruised to less than five-inning wins over the Mohawks to sweep a CIML-Iowa twinbill.
Fort Dodge scored six in the first and eight in the second of the opener and returned to plate three runs, then five runs and finally six runs in the first, second and third frames of the nightcap.
Mason City was no-hit in Game 1 and registered three hits in Game 2.
Baxter 18, Riceville 10: A high-scoring affair went in the way of the Bolts as they pulled away from a one-run contest after four innings with three in the fifth and seven in the sixth to defeat the Wildcats.
Riceville dropped its second straight game. It rallied from a 7-0 deficit to make it 7-6 before Baxter's offense carried the load in the final three frames.
Five separate batters in the Wildcats lineup recorded two hits.
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 10, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 0: After dropping four of their last five games, the Bulldogs got back above .500 with a shutout win over the Cowgirls.
Two runs apiece in the first, second and fourth innings were between a four-run third that paved the way for Hampton-Dumont to snare its sixth win of the season.
Kylee Whipple paced the Bulldogs bats with three RBIs on a pair of hits. Avery Hanson and Courtney Bower both drove in two runs. Aspen Harlan and Aubryee Showalter recorded two hits.
Hanson pitched all five innings, allowing two hits and striking out four CGD hitters.
Algona 7, Clear Lake 2: All of the Bulldogs' runs came in the first three innings as they handled the Lions on the road.
It was a fast start for Algona with a four-run first that was too big of a hole for Clear Lake to overcome. The former added three insurance runs in the third to pull away.
No stats for the Lions were published online.
Charles City 8-4, Waverly-Shell Rock 2-2: Six runs in the fifth of the opener and a walk-off in the nightcap propelled the Class 4A No. 15 Comets to a Northeast Conference doubleheader sweep of the Go-Hawks.
Game 1 was scoreless after 5.5 innings until the Charles City offense woke up. It had eight hits for the early contest, three of them by Ashlyn Hoeft. Alex Wohlers drove in two.
It was a 2-2 ballgame in Game 2 until the Comets earned a euphoric victory with two runs in the bottom of the seventh to avoid a split. Rachel Chambers belted two homes runs for three RBIs while Kiki Connell recorded three hits.
Pitchers Dani Reetz, Olivia Litterer and Natalie White didn't allow a single earned run.
Newman Catholic 6, Osage 5: In game with a flair for the dramatics, it was the Class 1A No. 8 Knights that used a two-run seventh to earn a walk-off victory over the Green Devils at home.
It was a 4-0 lead for Newman Catholic after five innings, then Osage's offense woke up with a five-run sixth to give it the lead for the first time.
Emma Weiner went 3-for-3 at the plate, while Ellie Determan recorded two hits. Leah Martinez and Madi Elwood each drove in a pair of runs.
Emma Grimm and Jaden Francis each roped doubles and drove in two runs for the Green Devils.
North Butler 4, Northwood-Kensett 1: The Vikings were shut down offensively, limited to two hits in a setback to the Bearcats.
Northwood-Kensett took a brief 1-0 lead with a run in the bottom of the fifth that ended a scoreless ballgame then North Butler plated four runs in the sixth.
Eighth grader Addy Tasker had the lone RBI for the Vikings.
Nashua-Plainfield 11, Rockford 4: Tied at four after four innings of play, the Huskies erupted for five runs in the fifth to break the tie and pull away from the Warriors for the win.
Rockford took a 2-1 lead after one then made up a two-run deficit with a single run in both the third and fourth frames. Senior catcher Clara Dow led its offense with all three of its RBIs.
North Iowa 5-4, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 3-10: The Cardinals used an eight-run sixth inning to rally from a 4-2 hole to triumph in the nightcap to salvage a split. The Bison took the opener.
GHV drew 12 walks in Game 2 and only registered four hits. Emily Van Dusseldorp was on base four times while Aly Derr drew a trifecta of walks. Kenedee Frayne drove in three runs while Kylie Hughes and Morgan Krein each registered a pair of RBIs.
North Iowa pulled away in Game 1 with a three-run fifth inning. Payton Harle had two hits in three at bats for the Cardinals.
Forest City 15, Eagle Grove 5: Clinging to a three-run lead entering the bottom of the fifth, the Indians turned a close contest into a route with a seven-spot to finish off the Eagles via the five inning run rule.
No stats for Forest City were published online. The victory snaps a three-game skid.
Lake Mills 15, West Hancock 1: Fast and quick offense paved the path for the Bulldogs to leave Britt with a blowout victory over the Eagles.
The big frames for Lake Mills were five in the first and an additional six in the third. The Bulldogs piled up 14 RBIs on 11 hits and stole seven bases. Finley Rogstad and Madison Edwards each went 2-for-3 at the plate with three and four RBIs, respectively.
Edwards belted a pair of home runs while the bottom three hitters in the Bulldogs lineup each drove in two runs. Scout Kohagen tossed a three-inning no-hitter with six strikeouts.
Baseball
Mason City 15-11, Fort Dodge 6-5: One of the hottest teams in the CIML proved once again how good they can be as the Mohawks cruised past the Dodgers to snare a conference sweep at Roosevelt Field.
In the opener, Mason City accumulated 16 hits. Alex Gold, Connor Dalen and Cooper Wiemann all notched three hits. The Mohawks scored in six of the seven frames, the big blow was four in the fifth and another six in the sixth to erase a 6-5 lead Fort Dodge gained.
Gold drove in six runs and struck out seven in 4 2/3 innings as the starter. Ethan Roberts earned the win on the mound.
Roberts wasn't done winning. He only got one batter out in Game 1 then turned around and tossed six innings in Game 2 with four K's. His offense did the rest with five runs in the fifth then the go-ahead five-spot in the sixth.
Dalen, Wiemann and Ben Pederson all recorded two hits with the first two driving in two runs. Carter Thomas also drove in two.
Baxter 7, Riceville 6: The Wildcats attempted to come from behind from a 7-2 deficit with four runs in the bottom of the seventh, but it was a case of not enough in an Iowa Star-North Conference contest.
Andrew Prigden drove in two of the four runs for Riceville while Kaden Kobliska reached base three times all from walks.
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 11, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 9: A 9-0 lead for the Bulldogs was washed away in the blink of an eye as the Cowboys piled on 11 unanswered runs to win their first game of the season.
Hampton-Dumont erupted for five runs in the top of the first then four more in the third, but it was held to goose eggs in the final four frames. CGD rallied with seven in the bottom half of the third and the go-ahead four runs in the fifth.
Anthony Valenzuela finished with two hits and Riley Heeran plated a pair of runs. The Bulldogs were plunked by pitches five times and drew three walks.
Clear Lake 5, Algona 3: The Lions pulled out a North Central Conference triumph over the Bulldogs with three runs in the bottom of the sixth to balloon their lead from one run to four runs.
Algona chipped away with two in the seventh, but it was too little too late.
Eric Ritter struck out nine hitters in 6 2/3 innings and allowed one earned run with a pair of walks. Carson Toebe and Andrew Formanek each drove in a pair of runs.
New Hampton 5, Charles City 2: The Chickasaws only recorded four hits, but half of them went for extra bases as they edged the Comets at home.
No Charles City stats were published online. It plated a run each in the fifth and seventh innings.
St. Ansgar 9, Central Springs 2: On the same day they fell out of the top-10 rankings in Class 1A, the Saints broke the game open with a five-run seventh to break away from the Panthers.
Sophomore Tate Mayer struck out 15 batters in 6 1/3 innings and allowed one earned run on five hits. Ryan Cole crossed home plate three times out of the leadoff spot.
No stats for Central Springs was published online. It scored a run in the fourth and seventh.
Newman Catholic 6, Osage 2: A quick three-run bottom of the first propelled the Class 1A top-ranked Knights to fend off the Green Devils at home to snare win No. 15.
Elijah Brinkley and Max Burt combined on a four-hitter with nine strikeouts. Brinkley did give out six free passes. No offensive stats were published online.
Spencer Krabbe recorded a couple of hits; Tyler Oberfoell drove in the lone run.
Nashua-Plainfield 11, Rockford 0: Against the Warriors' ace Kolton Lyman, the Huskies had the most success against him than any other offense with 11 runs on nine hits to claim a shutout victory.
Lyman allowed six earned runs, the most this season, in five innings and still managed to record 10 strikeouts. Josh Wharton and Will Bushbaum each registered two hits.
South Hardin 3, West Fork 0: The Warhawks struck out 11 times and finished with five hits, all singles, in a setback to the Tigers on the road and drop back to .500 on the season.
Jakob Washington got on base two times on walks for West Fork. Noah Maske and Kellen Cameron combined for eight strikeouts on the mound.
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 16-5, North Iowa 2-2: Methodical offense allowed the red-hot Cardinals to cruise to a doubleheader sweep over the Bison on the road.
In the opener, GHV drew eight walks to pair with nine hits. It plated the final 13 runs over the course of the third and fourth innings. It registered six hits in the nightcap and broke a 2-2 tie with two in the fourth and an insurance run in the sixth.
Brody Boehnke had four hits in the twinbill while Owen Pueggel went 3-for-4 at the plate with three RBIs in Game 2. Dalton Mills drove in three total runs; Jack Ermer and Mason Graham each recorded two hits in Game 1.
Forest City 9, Eagle Grove 5: The Indians broke a 5-5 tie with four runs in the bottom half of the sixth to snare a victory over the Eagles.
Both sides scored three and two runs in a half-inning entering the sixth inning. Truman Knudston roped three doubles for three RBIs while Noah Miller and Brock Moore each notched two hits with the latter driving in two runs.
