Area Roundup: St. Ansgar softball springs upset over 2A No. 4 Panthers

Baseball

Mason City 15-11, Fort Dodge 6-5: One of the hottest teams in the CIML proved once again how good they can be as the Mohawks cruised past the Dodgers to snare a conference sweep at Roosevelt Field.

In the opener, Mason City accumulated 16 hits. Alex Gold, Connor Dalen and Cooper Wiemann all notched three hits. The Mohawks scored in six of the seven frames, the big blow was four in the fifth and another six in the sixth to erase a 6-5 lead Fort Dodge gained.

Gold drove in six runs and struck out seven in 4 2/3 innings as the starter. Ethan Roberts earned the win on the mound.

Roberts wasn't done winning. He only got one batter out in Game 1 then turned around and tossed six innings in Game 2 with four K's. His offense did the rest with five runs in the fifth then the go-ahead five-spot in the sixth.

Dalen, Wiemann and Ben Pederson all recorded two hits with the first two driving in two runs. Carter Thomas also drove in two.

Baxter 7, Riceville 6: The Wildcats attempted to come from behind from a 7-2 deficit with four runs in the bottom of the seventh, but it was a case of not enough in an Iowa Star-North Conference contest.