Area Roundup: St. Ansgar girls triumph over Osage for first win

St. Ansgar's girls basketball team started out of the gates this season slowly. It didn't reach 40 points in its first two games and struggled to find an offensive balance.

On Tuesday night, against the Saints top rivals in Osage, they put it all together.

Spurred by another double-double from Madison Hillman and five players scoring at least four points, St. Ansgar garnered its first win of the season and gave the Green Devils their first defeat of the year in a 43-41 barn-burner at Osage High School.

The third quarter was the biggest change in momentum. Down by one, the Saints (1-2, 1-1 TOI-East) outscored Osage 14-6 to lead by seven entering the final eight minutes.

The Green Devils (2-1, 2-1) didn't go away quietly with 11 points in the fourth, but they needed one more basket to drop to force overtime. None of their stats were published online.

Hillman finished with 11 points and rebounds while Adrianna Kruse contributed nine points and eight boards. Kennedy Schwiesow and Kinsey Anderson scored five points apiece.

Girls basketball

Central Springs 34, North Butler 24: In a grind-it-out type of game, the Panthers put up just enough offense to edge the Bearcats in Top of Iowa East action.

The only quarter where both sides scored more than 10 points was the second. Central Springs (2-2, 2-1 TOI-East) held North Butler to nine total points in the other three frames.

Freshman Kaci Crum led the Panthers with 10 points off the bench. Thirty-two of their 34 points came from inside the arc. Kaylea Fessler and Carly Ryan each chipped in six points.

Nashua-Plainfield 37, Newman Catholic 26: Points were at a premium in the first half, but the Huskies found some late offense to edge the Knights on the road in a Top of Iowa East battle.

The win puts Nashua-Plainfield in first place in the conference standings with two weeks until the holiday break. It scored 28 of its points in the second half, including 17 in the final quarter.

No stats for Newman Catholic (1-4, 1-2 TOI-East) were published online. It led 10-9 at the half.

West Fork 55, Northwood-Kensett 28: The Warhawks put up 34 points in the first half to cruise past the Vikings to remain unbeaten in the Top of Iowa East, one game back of Nashua-Plainfield.

No stats for West Fork (3-1, 2-0 TOI-East) were published online. Northwood-Kensett (2-2, 1-2) scored in double figures in only one quarter as the point total marked a new season low.

Carly Hengesteg led the Vikings with seven points while Madalynn Hanson and Chloe Costello each contributed five points.

Bishop Garrigan 67, Lake Mills 18: The Class 1A No. 2 Golden Bears overwhelmed the Bulldogs in a Top of Iowa West tussle on Tuesday. The former didn't allow the latter to score more than 10 points in any quarter.

It marked the the third straight loss for Lake Mills (1-3, 0-3 TOI-West). None of its stats were published online.

North Union 61, Forest City 51: The Indians dropped their first game of the season to the Class 2A No. 13 Warriors in a battle of unbeatens in the Top of Iowa West.

Jaden Jerome led Forest City (4-0, 2-1) in scoring with 14 while Colette Loges chipped in 10. Both marks set new career highs for the underclassmen.

West Hancock 43, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 38: Ignited by a 16-point fourth quarter, the Class 2A No. 9 Eagles came back to triumph over the Cardinals to remain perfect in the Top of Iowa West.

West Hancock (3-1, 3-0) was down by four points after three quarters then it had its best offensive quarter of the night to win. Mallory Leerar led the Eagles with 11 points and Kennedy Kelly chipped in 10.

Three of their players grabbed at least six boards while six of the eight players that saw the court had at least two steals.

GHV (1-3, 1-2) trailed by a bucket at the half then scored 15 points in the third to take the lead. Liz Richardson paced its offense with 12 points while Gretta Gouge finished with eight points and nine caroms.

The Cardinals had double the turnovers (28) as they did assists (14).

North Iowa 51, Rockford 34: The Bison found some consistent offense in three of the four quarters to edge the Warriors in a Top of Iowa cross divisional contest.

Rockford's (0-4) lone source of offense came from senior Chloe Rooney. She poured in 23 of its 34 points on 8-of-9 shooting, including a perfect 6-for-6 from downtown and added three steals plus two rebounds.

Emma Muller grabbed nine rebounds for the Warriors and dished out five assists.

Boys basketball

Central Springs 54, North Butler 42: The Panthers stayed ahead of the Bearcats all night en route to a Top of Iowa East win on Tuesday night in Manly.

The only time North Butler scored more points in a quarter was a 16-point flurry in the third to cut its deficit to 10. Central Springs (3-1, 2-1) proceeded to score 15 in the fourth to keep its double digit lead.

Panthers sophomore Javont Froiland led them with 17 points while Drew Kelley finished with 12 rebounds. Angel Jose and Jacob Prymer each finished with nine points each.

West Fork 64, Northwood-Kensett 38: The Warhawks put up their highest point total of the season and also picked up their first victory on the year as they breezed by the Vikings in Top of Iowa East play.

Behind at least 17 points apiece in the first three quarters, West Fork (1-2, 1-1) took care of Northwood-Kensett. No stats for the Warhawks were published online.

Jason Hansen led the Vikings (0-3, 0-3) with 15 points and 10 rebounds while Colby Eskildsen chipped in 13. They shot just 1-for-16 from beyond the arc.

Osage 71, St. Ansgar 25: The Green Devils took care of business against the Saints, claiming their second straight win and registering a new season-high in points in a Top of Iowa East victory.

Osage (2-1, 2-1 TOI-East) led by 13 after the first quarter and ballooned that advantage to 31 at the halftime break. It allowed just 13 points in the first three quarters.

Tyler Oberfoell paced the Green Devils with 18 points on 8-of-14 shooting and nine rebounds. Max Knudsen chipped in 17 and Carter Walters finished with 10 off the bench.

No stats for St. Ansgar (0-3, 0-2) were published online.

Lake Mills 67, Bishop Garrigan 40: The Bulldogs, who received votes in the first edition of the Iowa High School Associated Press basketball poll, stayed perfect in the Top of Iowa West by defeating the Golden Bears.

No stats for Lake Mills (3-0, 3-0) were published online. Neither were score by quarters.

Forest City 63, North Union 37: The Indians already had a double digit lead heading into the fourth quarter, but they piled on with a 19-4 advantage over the Warriors in the fourth to claim a Top of Iowa West win.

Forest City (2-1, 2-1 TOI-West) led by seven at the half, scored 20 points in the third then put the stamp on its victory in the final eight minutes. It finished with 20 assists and shot 44 percent from the field.

Carter Bruckhoff led the Indians with 13 points and had five rebounds plus five assists. Connor Sopko and Andrew Snyder each chipped in 12 points.

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 57, West Hancock 40: The Cardinals remained perfect in the Top of Iowa West behind another stout performance from Drew Britson and lockdown defense to win over the Eagles.

Britson poured in 26 points, missing just three field goals, as GHV (3-0, 3-0 TOI-West) outscored West Hancock each quarter and the margin was at least four points in the final three periods.

Mason Graham chipped in 12 points for the Cardinals off the bench. No stats for the Eagles (1-3, 1-2) were published online.

North Iowa 59, Rockford 43: The Bison won every quarter and clamped up on defense in the fourth to halt a rally and come out on top against the Warriors in a Top of Iowa Conference cross-divisional tussle.

Rockford (2-2) had three players in double figures, led by Kolton Lyman's 15 points. Adam Wyborny chipped in 12 while Landen Arends finished with 11.

The Warriors made just 13 field goals and had the same amount of rebounds (20) as they did turnovers.

Charles City 57, Iowa Falls-Alden 40: The Comets got on the winning end after a pair of overtime setbacks as they triumphed over the Cadets to snap a two-game skid.

No stats for Charles City (2-2) were published online. It was the first time this season the Comets won by double figures. They took an eight-point halftime cushion and raised to 21 after three quarters.

Wrestling

Wildcats beat Knights on criteria: Riceville defeated Newman Catholic 31-30 as the only win from the two area schools in a quadrangular that featured Hudson and Postville.

With both the Wildcats and Knights having won five matches each by either pins or forfeit. Riceville won via the fifth criteria of most wins by forfeit. It had three wins via forfeit compared to just two wins by forfeit for Newman Catholic.

Four weights in that dual were double forfeits.

Riceville's Lawson Losee (160) and Mitchel Marr (285) plus Newman Catholic's Liam Stockerberger (120) all won their three individual matches.

Five Bulldogs win three matches in Minnesota: Lake Mills made the trek up north and wrestled three teams from the Gopher state and it won two of the three duals.

The Bulldogs beat Blue Earth Area 41-33 and Maple River/USC 43-34. It lost to Fairmont-Martin County West 40-33.

Lucas Oldenkamp (106), Hayden Helgeson (113), Alex Beaty (144), Brett Peterson (165) and Wyatt Hanna (190) all went 3-0 for Lake Mills. It wrestled in Minnesota state weights, which some vary by a couple pounds.

Osage brings back three champions from girls tourney: The Green Devils had plenty of success at the Waverly-Shell Rock tournament on Tuesday, bringing back three winners and four third place finishers.

Leah Grimm triumphed in the 170-pound bracket thanks to a pair of third period falls in her semifinal and championship matches. Jalynn Goodale won the 113A bracket by pinning all four of her opponents in under two minutes.

Jacy Kriener (126B) also recorded falls in her four wins. Two of them came in the first period, including a 56 second fall against Crestwood's Odessa Nibbelink in the championship match.

Osage's Gable Hemann (106), Cassidy Boge (113A), Katelyn Huebsch (145) and Aubrey Chapman (160) all placed third. St. Ansgar's Mariah Michels dropped her title match at 106 while Emma Hall placed third in the 113B bracket for the Saints.

Charles City's Lilly Luft lost 3-1 to WSR's Macy Smith in the championship match at 132. West Fork's Fernanda Ramirez

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

