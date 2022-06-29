Area Roundup: Saints sweep Wildcats in battle of Mitchell County schools

A little county rivalry can infuse some good fortunes for the postseason.

St. Ansgar's baseball and softball programs are aiming for that as it earned a sweep on the diamonds against Riceville on Tuesday night, winning the softball contest 2-0 and the baseball game 13-2.

For softball, the Saints (18-8) have posted back-to-back shutouts after not having one since June 8. None of their stats or score by innings were published online.

The Wildcats (17-9) saw their five-game winning streak snapped. None of its stats were published online.

St. Ansgar's baseball team used three multi-run innings to spoil the Wildcats senior night.

It was a four-run first that catapulted St. Ansgar (17-10) out front early. It added four combined runs over the next three innings then broke the game open with a five-run sixth.

Carsen Sparrow and Hunter Hillman each recorded two hits while Drew Powers crossed home three times and Regan Witt drew three of the Saints 12 total walks. Sparrow struck out nine batters in five innings of work on the mound, earning the win.

Riceville (5-14) saw its three-game winning streak snapped. It scored a run each in the second and fourth frames. John O'Donnell had the lone RBI for its offense.

Softball

Central Springs 5, Clarksville 1: The Class 2A top-ranked Panthers garnered yet another ranked win as they defeated the 1A No. 9 Indians on Tuesday night.

Four runs in the third inning pushed Central Springs (26-1) up 5-0 and that was more than enough for Cooper Klaahsen, who fanned 10 batters in her complete game victory.

Lizzy Hamand drove in four runs on two hits for the Panthers while Kaylea Fessler and Abby Pate each notched two hits.

North Butler 6, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 3: The Bulldogs saw their losing streak extend to eight games as they lost a heartbreaker against the Bearcats on Tuesday night.

HD-CAL (6-15) lit up the scoreboard first in the top of the first inning, but North Butler responded with three runs in the bottom half and never looked back. It added two more in the fifth and an insurance run in the sixth.

The Bulldogs scored in the third and sixth innings, but couldn't generate a multi-run frame. Aubryee Showalter went 3-for-4 at the plate while Emma Ott roped a pair of hits.

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 16, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 8: It was a high-scoring affair, but the Cowgirls scored more in their non-conference victory over the Cardinals on Tuesday.

GHV (7-14) trailed 4-1 entering the top of the fourth and its offense broke out to the tune of six runs to take a three-run lead. C-G-D responded with five in the bottom half and six in the fifth to gain control and cruise.

Aly Derr and Emily Van Dusseldorp each recorded two hits for the Cardinals. Five different hitters in their lineup had an RBI.

Newman Catholic 6, Bishop Garrigan 1: The Knights rode the pitching arm of Macy Kellar and pieced together enough offense to triumph over the Golden Bears on Tuesday.

Three runs were plated by Newman (21-8) over the first two frames. It added three insurance runs in the seventh. Kellar, a sophomore, tossed a complete game with 12 strikeouts.

Emily Opstvedt, Liz Kruckenberg and Leah Martinez all registered two hits while Martinez and Jayce Weiner recorded two RBIs each.

Osage 11, Nashua-Plainfield 5: In the blink of an eye, the Class 2A No. 15 Green Devils went from being down three to up seven as they plated 10 runs in the fourth to snare a Top of Iowa East triumph over the Huskies on Tuesday.

It was a sudden turn of events as Nashua-Plainfield started out fast with three runs in the first. Osage (19-5, 9-5 TIC-East) cut into the margin with a run in the second, but the explosion in the fourth was all it needed.

No. 9 hitter Kaitlyn Olson recorded three hits for the Green Devils and Ashley Halbach drove in three runs as she was one of four hitters with two hits. Halbach, a senior, struck out five in the circle.

West Fork 15, Rockford 2: The Class 2A No. 10 Warhawks rebounded from their third loss of the season to blow past the Warriors in a Top of Iowa East contest on Tuesday.

It was a five-run second that put West Fork (16-3, 11-3 TIC-East) up for good and it added three runs in the third, two in the sixth and plated five more in the seventh. It had eight batters reach base via an error.

Breckyn Dickman recorded two hits and three RBIs for the Warhawks while Kalli Trewin went 4-for-5 at the plate. Haley Grady also drove in three runs and Libby Trewin struck out seven in the circle.

Rockford (6-14, 3-11) scored the first two runs of the game, but that was all its offense could muster. Chloe Ronney had two hits and the two batters that drove in a run each were McKinnley Hoffman and Danika deBuhr.

South Hamilton 12, West Hancock 2: The Hawks were able to earn a double digit victory over the Eagles in a non-conference contest on Tuesday night.

No score by innings were published online. No stats for West Hancock (2-21) were published online.

Baseball

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 3, Central Springs 0: All three of the Bulldogs runs came in the first inning as they reached 20 wins on the season in a non-conference triumph over the Panthers.

It was more than enough run support for Marcos Baez as the HD-CAL (20-7) sophomore tossed a complete game on 106 pitches, gave up three hits and struck out six batters. He also went 2-for-3 at the plate with two RBIs.

Central Springs (10-12) couldn't generate the offense to shrink its deficit. Chase Berding, Brock Mathers and Drew Kelley all registered a hit while Berding struck out nine on the mound.

Forest City 13, Clear Lake 3: The Indians used a five-run fourth inning to cruise past the Lions in a potential postseason preview on Tuesday night at home.

It was a 1-1 game after two complete, then after Clear Lake (9-12) took the lead, Forest City grabbed right back with two in the bottom half of the second and never trailed the remainder of the game. It added three more in the fifth and two in the sixth.

Indians (14-7) eighth grader Hunter Sunkle allowed just four hits in five innings on the mound with four strikeouts to earn the victory. Kellen Moore and Carter Bruckhoff each had two hits and two RBIs.

Ben Loge notched two hits for the Lions and three different hitters drove in a run.

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 4, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 3: In a prequel to the postseason matchup, the Cowboys grabbed the victory thanks to a go-ahead run in the bottom of the sixth to edge the Cardinals on Tuesday.

GHV (13-6) tallied three runs in the top of the third, but C-G-D responded with three in the bottom half. It remained a tied ball game until the Cowboys scored the eventual winning run.

Andrew Hook roped three hits at the plate and Sam Wood recorded two hits and two RBIs for the Cardinals.

South Hamilton 6, West Hancock 5: In a battle of birds, the Hawks had the last laugh with a walk-off victory over the Eagles in a non-conference matchup on Friday.

West Hancock (5-13) got out in front 4-0 after a run each in the first two innings and two in the fifth. Then, South Hamilton started to make its comeback.

It scored three in the fifth and took a 5-4 lead in the sixth. After the Eagles tied the game with a run in the top half of the seventh, the Hawks scored the game-winning run.

Zack Beukema and Braden Walk each tallied three hits at the plate and Logan Leerar recorded two hits. Beukema drove in two runs while Caeden Harle struck out five on the mound.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

