Area Roundup: Saints snap long losing streak in victory over Vikings

It has been a difficult season for St. Ansgar's boys basketball team. It has had to replace a handful of letter winners from last year's group and mixed in plenty of players that hadn't played significant varsity minutes.

Wins have been hard to come by. On Tuesday, the Saints were able to taste victory for the second time this season.

Ignited by the highest scoring output of the season, St. Ansgar handled Northwood-Kensett 57-46 in a Top of Iowa East contest at home on Tuesday night.

It snapped a 13-game losing streak for the Saints (2-17, 2-12 TOI-East) and was their first win since a 47-44 triumph over Nashua-Plainfield on Dec. 13, which was also at home.

St. Ansgar led by three at the half and allowed just five points in the third quarter to up the margin to seven. It scored an additional 15 points to put the game out of reach. None of its stats were published online.

Northwood-Kensett (4-13, 3-11) has lost five straight games. It was led by 11 points from Kooper Julseth and 10 points from Jason Hanson.

Boys basketball

Newman Catholic 85, Central Springs 51: Knights junior forward Doug Taylor became the seventh player in the area this season to hit 1,000 career points in their Top of Iowa East victory over the Panthers.

Taylor is the third boys player to reach the milestone, joining Mason City's Corey Miner and Central Springs' Angel Jose. Class 1A No. 9 Newman Catholic (17-1, 14-1) scored 50 points in the first half and the margin hit 30 points by the third quarter.

Jose led the Panthers (9-10, 7-8) with 17 points and Jayce Prymer chipped in nine.

Osage 72, Rockford 48: The Green Devils built their lead from three points to 28 points as they put together a Top of Iowa East victory over the Warriors on Tuesday.

The 15-12 lead Osage (15-4, 13-1 TOI-East) had after the first quarter increased to 11 at the half and it outscored Rockford 27-10 in the third to lead 61-33. Osage shot 56 percent from the field and 47 percent from beyond the arc.

Tyler Oberfoell led three Green Devils in scoring with 25 points while Nathan Havel recorded a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Drew Tusler chipped in 12 points.

No stats for the Warriors (7-11, 4-10) were published online.

West Hancock 64, Belmond-Klemme 44: The Eagles scored 40 points in the middle two frames to turn a three-point deficit into an 18-point cushion in their Top of Iowa West victory over the Broncos.

It was a vast difference from the opening eight minutes in which West Hancock (8-12, 7-7 TOI-West) scored nine points. It piled up 55 in the next three frames. It came with 19 steals to pair with 40 percent shooting from the field and 37 percent from downtown.

Rylan Barnes led the Eagles with 16 points and Rhett Eisenman chipped in 14 points. Mitchell Smith recorded an 11-point, 10-rebound double-double and Braden Walk contributed 10 points.

Bishop Garrigan 51, Forest City 46: The Indians let a six-point lead fall by the wayside as the Golden Bears completed a come-from-behind Top of Iowa West win on the road.

Forest City (9-9, 9-5 TOI-West) built that advantage on the strength of a 19-point third quarter. It scored just six points in the final eight minutes and saw Bishop Garrigan celebrate.

Drew Greenwood led the Indians with a game-high 18 points while Carter Bruckhoff and Andrew Snyder chipped in 11 and 10 points, respectively. They lost the rebounding battle by 23 and shot just 25 percent from downtown.

Lake Mills 83, North Iowa 30: The Class 1A No. 4 Bulldogs shot over 64 percent from the field, canned 14 3-pointers and recorded 30 assists in their Top of Iowa West victory over the Bison.

The win clinches at least a share of a conference title for Lake Mills (18-0, 14-0 TOI-West). It can clinch it outright with a win on Friday against Forest City. The Bulldogs didn't allow North Iowa to reach 10 points in any quarter and led by 30 at the half.

Wyatt Helming led Lake Mills with 19 points while Denton Kingland contributed 18 points and Bennett Berger chipped in 14 and dished out 11 assists.

Waterloo Christian 66, Riceville 60: The Regents never led by more than 10 points at the end of each quarter, but they led by enough to defeat the Wildcats in an Iowa Star North contest.

Riceville (8-11) trailed by three at the half. Its gap was increased to seven after the third quarter. It only outscored Waterloo Christian in the second and fourth quarters.

No stats for the Wildcats were published online.

Clear Lake 73, Waverly-Shell Rock 40: The Lions used 25 points from senior standout Carson Toebe to cruise past the Go-Hawks in a non-conference contest on Tuesday.

It was a matchup of two teams who were first and second in receiving votes in the latest Class 3A Associated Press poll. It turned into a one-sided affair.

Thomas Meyer chipped in 14 points for Clear Lake (11-4) and Cael Stephany contributed 10 points.

Humboldt 76, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 54: The Class 3A No. 3 Wildcats led by double digits from the first quarter on in their North Central Conference rout of the Bulldogs.

HD-CAL (8-9) scored 33 points in the second half, but it wasn't enough to cut into its deficit as Humboldt scored at least 18 points in the final two frames.

No stats for the Bulldogs were published online.

Girls basketball

West Fork 71, North Butler 33: After a slow starting opening eight minutes, the Warhawks turned it up a couple notches to snare a blowout Top of Iowa East victory over the Bearcats.

West Fork (16-3, 11-2 TOI-East) scored eight points in the first quarter and led by just three. It proceeded to outscore North Butler 63-28 over the final three periods.

No stats for the Warhawks, who are now on a 12-game winning streak, were published online.

Osage 65, Rockford 24: Spurred by a senior night performance from Kaebre Sullivan, the Green Devils extended their winning streak to 14 games in their Top of Iowa East rout of the Warriors.

Sullivan, a Georgia State recruit for beach volleyball, led four Osage (16-3, 12-1) TOI-East) players in double figures with 17 points. It jumped out of the gates ahead 19-2 after one period and allowed just 11 points in the second half.

Claudia Ashcenbrenner chipped in 15 points with Samantha Brandau and Brooklyn Halbach contributing 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Rockford (1-17, 0-14) was led by 10 points from Chloe Rooney and Camden Kuhlmeier hauled in five rebounds.

Northwood-Kensett 47, St. Ansgar 44: The Vikings led by nine after three quarters and fended off a late rally by the Saints to snare their biggest Top of Iowa East victory of the season.

It marks the fourth win in five conference games for Northwood-Kensett (8-10, 7-7 TOI-East) and puts it in position to potentially snare a top-half finish in the league, if it wins its last two league games.

St. Ansgar (12-7, 9-5) outscored the Vikings 16-10 in the final eight minutes, but it wasn't enough to force overtime. No stats for either team were published online.

Central Springs 40, Newman Catholic 33: The Panthers victory over the Knights on Tuesday puts them in prime position to garner a top-half finish in the Top of Iowa East this season.

Central Springs (11-8, 9-6 TOI-East) is a game-up in the loss column over Nashua-Plainfield and Northwood-Kensett. The Panthers close the regular season next week against the Vikings, meaning a victory would seal them at worst a fourth place finish.

It was a three-point lead for Central Springs after the first quarter and it kept the game low-scoring per usual. It led by four after three and held on in the end to prevail.

The Panthers had 58 rebounds, 28 of them from Kaci Crum and Aubrey Hoeft. Crum and Carly Ryan paced their offense with 12 points apiece.

No stats for Newman Catholic (6-13, 5-9) were published online.

West Hancock 48, Belmond-Klemme 34: Thanks to a 22-point third quarter barrage, the Class 2A No. 11 Eagles staved off the upset-minded Broncos to claim a Top of Iowa West victory.

West Hancock (16-4, 11-3 TOI-West) pushed its winning streak to seven games. It overcame a slow first half of 15 total points and go from down eight points to up eight points with a 16-point advantage in the third quarter.

The Eagles held Belmond-Klemme to 10 made field goals and forced 16 steals. Kennedy Kelly and Mallory Leerar paced their offense with 12 points each while Leah Aitchison grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds.

Bishop Garrigan 76, Forest City 51: The Class 3A No. 9 Indians couldn't make a first quarter lead stick as the 1A No. 2 Golden Bears ran away with a Top of Iowa West win.

Forest City (13-6, 8-6 TOI-West) was outscored 26-9 in the second quarter by Bishop Garrigan and trailed by 15 at the half. The Indians deficit climbed to 17 after the third and 20-plus by the fourth.

Shae Dillavou paced Forest City with 20 points while Karly Lambert chipped in 11.

Lake Mills 46, North Iowa 36: Spurred by 20 points in the closing eight minutes of regulation, the Bulldogs pieced together a Top of Iowa West rally win over the Bison.

Lake Mills (7-12, 4-10 TOI-West) scored 26 combined points in the first three quarters. It trailed by four after three quarters and allowed just six points to win by double digits.

The Bulldogs had just seven turnovers and conversely recorded 17 steals. They were led by 12 points and eight rebounds from Josie Helgeson while Brynn Rogers chipped in 11 points.

Riceville 59, Waterloo Christian 49 (OT): The Wildcats pieced together a fourth quarter rally then put the hammer down in overtime to triumph over the Regents 59-49 on the road in Iowa Star North action.

Waterloo Christian blitzed out to a 12-4 lead after the first quarter and Riceville (18-1) slowly chipped away at the lead with the big frame a 17-9 advantage in the fourth to tie the game at 47 after regulation.

The Wildcats outscored the Regents 12-2 in the extra period. No stats for Riceville were published online.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 59, Humboldt 54: The Bulldogs scored 20 points in the fourth quarter to turn a one-point deficit after the third quarter into a five-point North Central Conference victory.

HD-CAL (14-5, 10-2 NCC) is two games up on Algona in the loss column with two games to go. At bare minimum, the Bulldogs will finish in a share for second place.

No stats for HD-CAL were published online. It led by two after the first quarter and cut its halftime margin of two points in half.

Clear Lake 65, Iowa Falls-Alden 26: The Class 3A No. 11 Lions clinched a share of the North Central Conference title as they cruised to a Tuesday night victory over the Cadets.

With a win on the road against St. Edmond on Friday, Clear Lake (13-4, 12-0 NCC) can win the conference title outright. None of its stats or score by quarters were published online.

Waverly-Shell Rock 66, Charles City 46: The Class 4A No. 10 Go-Hawks earned a 20-point Northeast Iowa Conference victory on Tuesday over the Comets.

No stats or score by quarters for Charles City (0-16) were published online.

Wrestling

Eagles go 2-1 in final regular season quad: West Hancock hosted three teams for some duals before the sectional tournament on Saturday as it beat Manson Northwest Webster 66-16 and South Hamilton 57-21 at home.

The Eagles dropped a 39-31 decision to Clarion-Goldfield-Dows.

West Hancock won nine of the 14 weight classes to beat the Hawks and 11 of 14 to cruise past the Cougars. In the latter dual, it won the first six weights by forfeit.

The signature match of the night was at 160-pounds between Kane Zuehl of the Eagles and Garrett Seaba of the Cowboys, a top-10 matchup in two separate classifications. Seaba won via an 8-4 decision.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

