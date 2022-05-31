Area Roundup: Saints ride hot offense in baseball, softball

Newman Catholic (5-0) and Saint Ansgar (3-2) softball participated in the Newman Tournament at Newman Catholic High School on Saturday, with AGWSR and Eagle Grove as the competition.

The Saints went 2-0 on the day, first defeating the Cougars by a score of 13-1. They rode a nine-run fourth inning and were led by three RBIs each from Mallory Juhl and Kinsey Anderson. Juhl also threw four innings of one hit, one-run ball before the run-rule went into effect.

Saint Ansgar got off to a hot start against the Eagles, scoring five runs in the first inning as part of a 11-1 win.

Mallory Juhl and Makenna Norby had two runs-batted-in apiece, and freshman Josie Juhl tossed five innings of two-hit, one-run ball, striking out nine.

It was also a 2-0 day for the Knights, picking up a 5-0 win over AGWSR and a 14-2 win over Eagle Grove.

Against AGWSR, Newman Catholic was propelled by a four-run fourth inning, with Ellyse Ball, Avah Hanig and Sidney Squier each batting in runs. Leah Martinez led the way from the circle with six innings of two-hit ball, walking three and striking out two.

Against the Eagles, the Knights scored four runs in the first and 10 runs in the second to put the run-rule in effect. Squier led the team with three RBIs, while Madi Elwood contributed two. Macy Kellar pitched three innings, allowing just one hit while giving up two runs (one earned) and striking out seven.

Softball

CC Tourney: Charles City (1-3) hosted the CC Tourney on Saturday, losing to Columbus Catholic by a score of 8-6 and to Clarksville by a score of 12-2.

It was a very eventful final inning against the Sailors, with Columbus Catholic scoring five runs in the top of the seventh and the Comets scoring four runs in the bottom of the seventh.

Lydia Staudt and Alex Wohlers each had two RBIs for the Comets. Claire Girkin pitched six innings, giving up five runs (three earned) and striking out three.

The Comets were hurt by a nine-run third inning and a three-run fifth inning against Clarksville. Emerson Bohlen and Staudt drove in Charles City's two runs.

Baseball

Saint Ansgar 2-18, Denison-Schleswig 0-1: The Saints (5-1) played a double-header against Denison-Schleswig on Saturday, winning the first game by a score of 2-0 and the second by a score of 18-1.

Regan Witt and Tate Mayer scored the only two runs for Saint Ansgar in the first game, with Carsen Sparrow striking out four in one and two-thirds of an inning and Hunter Hillman striking out six in five and a third innings.

The Saints scored all 18 runs within the first four innings of the second game, with Sparrow leading the team with four runs and Max Beland crossing the plate three times. Sparrow pitched another inning, striking out two, and Beland pitched three innings of one-run, six walk and two strikeout ball before the run-rule went into effect.

Estherville 3, Newman Catholic 0: Class 2A fourth-ranked Estherville gave the Class 1A No. 2 Knights (8-1) their first loss of the season on Memorial Day, scoring a run in the first and two runs in the fifth.

Max Burt, Nash Holmgaard and Matthew Henrich had the three Newman Catholic hits, and Doug Taylor went four and two-thirds on the mound, giving up three runs while walking six and striking out 10.

Girls Soccer

The 2022 North Central Conference Girls' Soccer All-Conference teams were announced on Tuesday, with he following area players earning honors.

Clear Lake: Juniors Brooklynn Eden and Kristina Miller and freshman Addison Jones earned first team honors for the Lions, with Eden being unanimously selected.

Eden led the team with 15 goals in just 12 games. She also had two assists.

Miller had four goals and an assist offensively, but was most important as part of a back line that gave up just 20 goals in 14 games.

Jones was second on the team in goals with 13, also picking up two assists in 14 games.

Junior Ella Nielsen was named to the second team.

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura: Sophomore Katelynn Knoll and junior Chloe Frank earned first team honors for the Cardinals, with Knoll being unanimously selected.

Knoll scored 10 goals and assisted on nine in 15 games during GHV's historic season, with two of those coming against Hampton-Dumont-CAL in a regional semifinal.

Frank was lights out in the net, letting just 11 goals by and saving over 90% of shots over the course of 1,221 minutes.

Junior Becca Hejlik and sophomores Ali Hess and Jenna Pringnitz were all named to the second team.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL: Senior Irlanda Tangerife and junior Gina Schmidt were named to the second team.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.