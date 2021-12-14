Area Roundup: Saints pull out first win in dramatic fashion

St. Ansgar's boys basketball team hadn't reached the 40-point threshold all season. It only kept one team to under 50 points in the first four games. It was still searching for its elusive first win.

The Saints got it on Monday night in thrilling fashion.

Kasey Hemann drained the game-winning 3-pointer in the fourth quarter to give St. Ansgar a 47-44 triumph over Nashua-Plainfield on Monday night at home.

It ended a thriller in which neither side led by more than five points after each quarter. The Huskies jumped out in front 13-9 after one quarter, then the Saints (1-4) scored 24 points over the next 16 minutes to lead by two with a quarter to go.

St. Ansgar had just one more bucket in it's offense. No additional stats for the Saints were published online.

Boys basketball

North Union 62, Northwood-Kensett 48: Scoring seven points in the third quarter doomed the Vikings and saw their one-point halftime edge erased by the Warriors.

Northwood-Kensett still trailed by eight with a quarter to play, but it allowed 21 points in the fourth. It trailed 15-7 after one period then put up 19 points in the second to lead at the break.

Jason Hanson led the Vikings (0-4) with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Freshmen Carter Anderson and Colby Eskildsen chipped in 11 and 10 points, respectively.

West Hancock 49, Emmetsburg 46: The Eagles fended off the winless E-Hawks by gaining an extra basket in the final quarter to give them the extra nudge.

It was a tie game at 38-38 with eight minutes to go. West Hancock (2-3) had 11 points in the fourth compared to eight from Emmetsburg. The Eagles rallied down eight after the first frame with 20 points in the second to lead by one at the half.

Rylan Barnes paced West Hancock with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Ty Peterson contributed 14 points while Mitchell Smith also hauled in 10 boards.

Lake Mills 75, Central Springs 46: The Bulldogs, who entered the Associated Press boys basketball poll at No. 10 on Monday, blew out the Panthers on the road.

Behind 26 points in the second quarter, Lake Mills (5-0) turned a seven point lead into 23 and maintained that margin for the majority of the second half. It had 28 field goals to pair with 21 assists while also pulling off 12 blocks.

Wyatt Helming led the Bulldogs with a game-high 24 points to pair with eight rebounds and six blocks. Denton Kingland chipped in 16 points and Bennett Berger finished with 15.

Central Springs (3-2) finished with one more made field goal (18) than it did turnovers (17). Angel Jose paced the Panthers with 20 points while Jacob Prymer contributed 10 points.

Girls basketball

Waukee Northwest 63, Mason City 39: The Class 5A No. 12 Wolves scored 55 of their points in the final three quarters to cruise past 4A No. 12 Mason City at NIACC.

Mason City (2-3) led 11-8 after the opening eight minutes before things took a downspin offensively. It scored 15 total points in the second and third quarter.

"We got off to a great start with aggressive play and excellent defense," Mason City head coach Curt Klaahsen said. "Unfortunately, we went cold on the offensive end and it affected our defensive play."

Reggi Spotts led Mason City with 12 points while Jada Williams chipped in eight and dished out four assists.

West Hancock 46, Emmetsburg 26: The Class 2A No. 8 Eagles, fueled by senior Kennedy Kelly, defeated the E-Hawks on Monday night at home.

Kelley poured in a game-high 24 points on eight made field goals, five from beyond the arc, to go along with seven rebounds and seven assists. She made nearly half of the total field goals West Hancock (4-1) made as a team.

The Eagles didn't allow Emmetsburg to reach double figures in any quarter. They doubled up their third quarter lead by outscoring the E-Hawks 16-6.

Central Springs 41, Lake Mills 40: Alivea Harms played the role of hero for the Panthers as her game-winning 3-pointer with 11 seconds left to go gave them a triumphant win over the Bulldogs.

That was Harms' only make from the field in six attempts. It capped off an 18-point fourth quarter that allowed Central Springs (3-2) to rally down four. Freshman Kaci Crum came off the bench and finished with a team best 12 points.

Kaylea Fessler pulled down 12 rebounds for the Panthers and had eight blocks. No stats for Lake Mills (2-4) were published online.

North Union 64, Northwood-Kensett 42: The Vikings scored a combined 12 points in the first half and despite a second half flurry, the deficit was too much to overcome against the Class 2A No. 13 Warriors.

It was a turnover fest with 56 total turnovers. Northwood-Kensett (2-2) allowed 19 offensive rebounds by North Union and the Vikings made 14 total field goals.

Morgan Wallin was the lone Northwood-Kensett player in double figures with 10 players off the bench.

St. Ansgar 56, Nashua-Plainfield 44: Behind a 19-point third quarter, the Saints handed the Huskies their first loss of the season in a Top of Iowa East tussle.

Thirty-five points were scored in the second half by St. Ansgar (2-3, 2-1 TOI-East) as it made a one-point halftime gap evaporate. It allowed just seven points in the third period to lead by 11 entering the fourth.

No stats for the Saints were published online.

Bowling

Mason City girls win again, boys falter to defending champs: Mason City's girls bowling team breezed by Marshalltown 2,548-2,165 while the boys lost by over 400 pins to the defending state champion Bobcats.

Lainna Duncan led Mason City with a two-game total of 352. Maggi Arickx rolled a 317 and Hailee Wendel bowled a 301. It had three baker games that were above 200.

The boys were led by a two-game high of 369 from Joey Uker. Andrew Norvak rolled a 366.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

