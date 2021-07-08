Area roundup: Saints pull off walk-off regional quarterfinal triumph over Wildcats

The Cadets rallied with runs in the fifth and sixth, but they stranded the tying run in scoring position in the seventh.

Jack Crane had two hits for the Lions, while Ben Loge and Carson Toebe each drove in a run. Eric Ritter didn't allow an earned run as his defense committed four errors, but the senior still struck out six to earn the victory on the mound.

Webster City 13, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 3: The Class 3A No. 8 Lynx used a six-run fifth inning that created the necessary separation to defeat the Bulldogs on the road.

Hampton-Dumont (9-19) was down 5-0, then scored two in the bottom half of the third to bring some life into the game before Webster City piled on eight of the next nine runs.

Mario De La Cruz finished with two RBIs for the Bulldogs. He and three others notched one hit.

Charles City 8, St. Ansgar 6: Not a lot of things have gone well for the Comets this season in terms of beating top-tier opponents, but they closed the regular season with a top-tier win over the Saints at home.

After St. Ansgar (22-8) grabbed a 2-0 lead, Charles City answered with three runs in the bottom of the second, then added two in the fourth and three key insurance runs in the fifth.