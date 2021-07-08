Area roundup: Saints pull off walk-off regional quarterfinal triumph over Wildcats

It was far from the same game between two county rivals.
St. Ansgar had walloped Riceville 14-4 in six innings on June 29. The two sides met for the second time in a Class 1A regional quarterfinal at St. Ansgar High School.
The score was closer, the winner was the same.
The Saints earned a walk-off victory in the bottom of the seventh to triumph over the Wildcats 6-5 and move into Friday's regional semifinal against No. 12 Newman Catholic on the road.
It will be the third meeting this season. The Knights won the first two, needing a five-run seventh to pull off a 12-10 victory in the last meeting between them and in the regular season eight days ago.
The Wildcats (18-12) rallied from a deficit with two runs in the fifth and the game-tying run crossed home in the seventh. They couldn't hold the Saints off the scoreboard to send it to extras.
Both St. Ansgar (21-8-1) and Riceville scored two in the second, then the former hung three in the bottom of the fourth to go up 5-2. Taylor Hanna had two extra base hits and drove in two to lead the Saints.
Hali Anderson, Josie Juhl and Kirsten Boerjan each recorded two hits and an RBI each.
Josie Gansen went 4-for-4 at the plate and Morgan Fair had three hits. O'Malley Fair drove in two of the five Riceville runs.
The Wildcats lose five senior starters, including two of the top hitters, but Morgan Fair returns in the circle next summer.
Regional Softball
Newman Catholic 10, North Iowa 0: Seven runs in the bottom of the fifth paved the path for the Class 1A No. 12 Knights to earn their first postseason win over the Bison in a regional quarterfinal.
One run was scored in the second, third and fourth innings before Newman Catholic (26-10) broke the game open. Faith Wadle hit her second home run in as many games to go along with four RBIs.
Molly McGuire went 3-for-3, while Emily Opstvedt had two hits and drove in two runs. Madi Elwood allowed two hits and struck out five in the circle.
Jesup 14, Osage 4: The Green Devils went neck-and-neck with a 24-win J-Hawks squad for five full innings. Then the sixth happened.
In the blink of an eye, Jesup scored 10 runs in the bottom of the sixth to not only earn a Class 2A regional quarterfinal win, but end it before the game reached the seventh.
Osage (12-16) grabbed a 1-0 lead after the first, then after the J-Hawks took the lead with three runs in the third, it responded with three in the fourth to take the lead again.
The Green Devils lose five seniors that started at least 20 games. Both of their pitchers, Ashley Halbach and Mari Fox, return next summer.
Baseball
Mohawks split versus Des Moines public schools: Mason City completed a prior rainout game against Des Moines Lincoln in the morning and fell 5-1, then rebounded with a convincing 11-1 victory over Des Moines North in the afternoon.
Against the Railsplitters, the Mohawks (20-15-1) were trailing 2-1 when the game was suspended with one out in the top of the fifth. Lincoln tallied two runs in the bottom half and a run in the sixth to finish off the win.
James Fingalsen had two hits, while Cooper Wiemann drove in the lone run.
Things went in a much different direction versus North.
Mason City jumped ahead 4-0 in the first and never looked back, adding four more in the third and two additional runs in the fourth and the final run crossed home in the fifth.
Wiemann earned the win on the mound, allowing one unearned run, no hits and struck out five while also going 3-for-3 at the plate with two RBIs. Alex Gold ripped two hits, while Kellar Malek drove in two.
Clear Lake 3, Iowa Falls-Alden 2: Methodically, the Lions won their third straight game thanks to just enough offense and timely pitching to defeat the Cadets in a regular season finale.
A bases loaded walk plated the first run in the second for Clear Lake (16-11). The Lions took advantage of some miscues from IF-A in the third to go up 2-0, then the last run was added in the fourth.
The Cadets rallied with runs in the fifth and sixth, but they stranded the tying run in scoring position in the seventh.
Jack Crane had two hits for the Lions, while Ben Loge and Carson Toebe each drove in a run. Eric Ritter didn't allow an earned run as his defense committed four errors, but the senior still struck out six to earn the victory on the mound.
Webster City 13, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 3: The Class 3A No. 8 Lynx used a six-run fifth inning that created the necessary separation to defeat the Bulldogs on the road.
Hampton-Dumont (9-19) was down 5-0, then scored two in the bottom half of the third to bring some life into the game before Webster City piled on eight of the next nine runs.
Mario De La Cruz finished with two RBIs for the Bulldogs. He and three others notched one hit.
Charles City 8, St. Ansgar 6: Not a lot of things have gone well for the Comets this season in terms of beating top-tier opponents, but they closed the regular season with a top-tier win over the Saints at home.
After St. Ansgar (22-8) grabbed a 2-0 lead, Charles City answered with three runs in the bottom of the second, then added two in the fourth and three key insurance runs in the fifth.
The Saints attempted a rally with a four-spot in the sixth, but it was a case of too little, too late. No stats for them were published online.
Jeremiah Chapman and Tristian Kubik each recorded two hits for the Comets. Kubik, who earned the win on the mound, and three other hitters drove in one run.
Lake Mills 15, New Hampton 14: The Bulldogs didn't need a huge game-changing inning to pull off a crazy victory over the Chickasaws, but the impact at the plate was noticeable.
Three runs were scored by Lake Mills (9-14) in the first three innings each, then the Bulldogs hung a four-spot in the fourth to answer New Hampton's seven-run bottom of the third.
No more runs crossed the plate until the seventh when the Bulldogs picked up two big insurance runs that were needed since the Chickasaws scored four in the bottom half to fall just short.
Casey Hanson led the Lake Mills offensive charge with three hits – including a home run – to pair with four RBIs. Hayden Brua and Dalton Thorson each went 2-for-5 at the plate with a pair of runs batted in.
Newman Catholic 7, Dike-New Hartford 1: The Knights will enter the postseason with a 21-game winning streak after the top-ranked team in Class 1A pushed aside the Wolverines (22-8) on the road.
It was a four-run second that pushed Newman Catholic (31-1) ahead for good. The Knights proceeded to add one run in the fifth and the final two in the seventh.
Owen Casey registered two hits and drove in two, while Elijah Brinkley and Bennett Suntken had two hits and an RBI apiece. Sophomore and Iowa commit Doug Taylor allowed five hits, three walks and ended the outing with six strikeouts.
Forest City 13, Northwood-Kensett 11: Early offense brought the Indians back into it and late offense allowed them to pull off a road victory over the Vikings.
It was a back and forth opening two innings with Northwood-Kensett (11-14) having the bigger innings – six in the first and four in the second – compared to Forest City's five runs in the opening two frames.
Four runs in the third for the Indians (17-10) made it a 10-9 ballgame, then it plated the go-ahead four runs in the seventh to stun the Vikings.
Forest City was led by three hits, including a home run, and seven RBIs off the bat of Kellen Moore. Reese Moore, who struck out 10 on the mound, also hit a long ball and drove in three runs. Truman Knudston had two hits, Ryland Lichtsinn drove in two.
Isaac Renteria and Ethian Trasker combined for seven RBIs for Northwood-Kensett, while Kael Julseth recorded three hits.
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 10, Emmetsburg 6: It took until the final two innings for the Cardinals to wake up offensively, but they did to defeat the E-Hawks in the regular season finale.
GHV capped a 20-win season with three runs in the top of the sixth to take a 6-4 lead then a four-run seventh to break a 6-6 tie and leave with the win. Emmetsburg led 4-2 after a three-run fourth and drew level at six with two in the sixth.
Jack Ermer earned his 10th win of the season on the mound and notched three hits. Owen Pueggel and Rafe Van Dusseldorp each recorded two hits and drove in two for the Cardinals.
Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.