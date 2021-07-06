Area Roundup: Saints defeat Warriors in potential district semifinal preview

Over the last couple of years, St. Ansgar's hearts have been broken by South Winneshiek in the playoffs. The two teams have met in the substate final two straight postseasons.

There's a potential meeting between them in a Class 1A district semifinal if they win their respective quarterfinal games.

The Saints have a small edge heading into a rematch if it happens.

They jumped on the Warriors early and often, culminating in a 9-2 victory on the road. No stats for St. Ansgar (21-7) were published online.

It has won nine of the last 11 games as it closes the regular season against Charles City tonight before going back to South Winneshiek High School for the first round district game against Turkey Valley on Saturday at 7 p.m.

The Saints broke a 1-1 tie after the first complete inning with two in the second to lead 3-1 and they wouldn't look back. They scored two runs in the fourth and sixth frames and one run each in the third and seventh.

Baseball

Ankeny Centennial 8, Mason City 6: Nine walks and allowing the Jaguars to score three unanswered runs doomed the Mohawks in the first game of a CIML-Iowa twinbill. Game 2 was suspended due to lightning in the area.