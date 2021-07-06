Area Roundup: Saints defeat Warriors in potential district semifinal preview

Over the last couple of years, St. Ansgar's hearts have been broken by South Winneshiek in the playoffs. The two teams have met in the substate final two straight postseasons.
There's a potential meeting between them in a Class 1A district semifinal if they win their respective quarterfinal games.
The Saints have a small edge heading into a rematch if it happens.
They jumped on the Warriors early and often, culminating in a 9-2 victory on the road. No stats for St. Ansgar (21-7) were published online.
It has won nine of the last 11 games as it closes the regular season against Charles City tonight before going back to South Winneshiek High School for the first round district game against Turkey Valley on Saturday at 7 p.m.
The Saints broke a 1-1 tie after the first complete inning with two in the second to lead 3-1 and they wouldn't look back. They scored two runs in the fourth and sixth frames and one run each in the third and seventh.
Baseball
Ankeny Centennial 8, Mason City 6: Nine walks and allowing the Jaguars to score three unanswered runs doomed the Mohawks in the first game of a CIML-Iowa twinbill. Game 2 was suspended due to lightning in the area.
Mason City (19-14) led 2-1 after the second inning. Both sides scored two runs in the third and fourth frames then Ankeny Centennial scored the go-ahead two runs in the fifth and an insurance run in the sixth.
Carter Thomas, Ben Pederson, Kellar Malek and Jake Gold each recorded two hits for the Mohawks. Connor Dalen drove in three runs while Pederson and Gold each registered an RBI.
Forest City 15, Central Springs 3: After clinching at least a share of the Top of Iowa West title, the Indians traveled to Manly and routed the Panthers. No stats or score by innings were published online.
Aplington-Parkersburg 13, Rockford 4: Nine unanswered runs pushed the Falcons to their third win of the season over the Warriors. It was a 4-4 ballgame until A-P broke the game open.
It plated four runs in the top of the fourth then added three more in the fifth and the final two game in the seventh. Rockford (4-17) was down 4-1 after two full innings then put together a three-run third to tie the game.
Brooks Hoffman went 4-for-4 at the plate with three RBIs for the Warriors while Justice Jones had three hits. Terran Romer and Will Bushbaum each recorded two hits.
Wapsie Valley 9, West Fork 2: The Warhawks fell in their second-to-last regular season game against the Warriors. No stats for score by innings were published online.
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 6, Lake Mills 2: Using a four-run bottom of the fourth, the Cardinals took the lead and never looked back on their way to a conference title clinching win over the Bulldogs.
GHV (19-3) added two insurance runs in the sixth. Lake Mills (8-13) scored twice in the second, but was shutdown by Matthew Steffensmeier the rest of the way as the right-hander finished with six strikeouts.
Brody Boehnke ripped three hits while Mason Graham and Dalton Mills drove in two runs apiece.
Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.