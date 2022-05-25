Area Roundup: Saints baseball showing early offensive firepower in 2-0 start

The graduation of all-state infielder Ryan Cole amongst a handful of other seniors hasn't been felt yet in terms of the product on the field.

So long as St. Ansgar's baseball team remains under the coaching of Devin Schwiesow, it will remain one of the most competitive teams in the Top of Iowa East.

Through the first two games of the season, the Saints are flexing their muscles at the plate as they have combined for 21 runs so far, the latest was a 9-1 non-conference victory over Crestwood on Tuesday night.

The pitching has been just as good. St. Ansgar's arms pitched a shutout against Central Springs on Monday and then allowed one run to cross the plate versus the Cadets.

St. Ansgar (2-0) broke the game open with a five-run bottom of the second inning then added one run in the third and fifth before plating two more in the sixth. Hunter Hillman crossed home three times and Max Beland scored twice.

Baseball

Newman Catholic 10, Clear Lake 0: The Class 1A No. 2 Knights pieced together all of their runs in the middle portion of Tuesday's non-conference victory over the Lions.

It was a scoreless game until the bottom of the fourth when Newman (6-0) scored three runs and it didn't stop after that as it scored two in the fifth and ended the game early with five in the sixth.

The Knights' last four games have ended early via the mercy run rule. Jack Maznio recorded three hits while Max Burt drove in three runs on two hits and scored three times. Matthew Henrich allowed one hit and struck out 10 batters.

Clear Lake (1-2) had its lone base hit come off the bat of Taylor Plagge. It had three errors on the infield.

Forest City 12, Spirit Lake 2: It took a seven-run frame in the top of the fourth to spur Forest City to a non-conference victory over Spirit Lake on Tuesday.

Forest City (1-2) only recorded six hits, but its patience at the played paid off with seven walks and it wore two pitches plus three batters reached via Spirit Lake errors. Ty Dillavou recorded two hits while Truman Knudtson finished with two RBIs.

Kundtson, Omar Baez and Kellen Moore each registered two stolen bases. Connor Sopko snared the win on the mound, giving up just two hits and two earned runs.

Central Springs 7, Nashua-Plainfield 1: The Panthers earned their first win of the season in a Top of Iowa East victory over the Huskies on Tuesday night.

No stats for Central Springs (1-1, 1-1 TIC-East) were published online.

Softball

Riceville 8, North Fayette Valley 4: Powered by six combined runs over the course of the third and fourth frames, the Wildcats pieced together a non-conference victory over the TigerHawks on Tuesday night.

It was a scoreless game after two complete innings, then Riceville (2-0) plated three in the third and an additional three in the fourth to snare a 6-0 lead. It plated two runs in the sixth to salt the game away.

O'Malley Fair roped three hits and recorded two runs batted in. Taylor McElroy scored three times and drove in three runs while Madison Mauer had two hits, one of them being a triple. Morgan Fair tossed a complete game in the circle, allowing one earned run and striking out six.

Newman Catholic 5, Algona 1: Fueled by three runs in the bottom of the second, the Knights led early and earned a non-conference triumph over the Bulldogs on Tuesday night.

Newman (2-0) scored two insurance runs in the fifth to cushion its lead by four. None of its stats were published online.

Charles City 12, Independence 10: The Comets won a thrilling season-opener as they edged out the Mustangs in a non-conference contest on Tuesday night on the road.

Natalie White earned the win in the circle for Charles City (1-0). No additional details or stats were published online.

Central Springs 22, Nashua-Plainfield 8: The Class 2A top-ranked Panthers exploded offensively with 10 runs in the first two frames total and 12 in the fourth to snare a Top of Iowa East win over the Huskies on Tuesday.

Of the 14 hits Central Springs (2-0, 2-0 TIC-East) put in play, three were for extra bases and it drove in 17 runs. Reigning conference player of the year Kaylea Fessler went 5-for-5 at the plate with six RBIs while also earning the win in the circle, striking out eight.

Lizzy Hamand recorded three RBIs on two hits while Madisyn Kelley and Abby Pate each drove in two runs. Ashlyn Hoeft registered two hits and scored three times.

Spirit Lake 24, Forest City 3: Thirteen runs in the top half of the fourth inning allowed Spirit Lake to cruise to a non-conference victory over Forest City on Tuesday night.

Spirit Lake had 18 of its batters reach via walk or hit by pitch. It scored at least three runs in every inning. Forest City (1-1) plated a run in the first, third and fourth innings.

No stats for Forest City were published online.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

