Area Roundup: River Hawks boys outlast Dodgers in thriller

Whenever Mason City and Fort Dodge tangle in any sport, it has the potential to turn into a thriller.

The current CIML-Iowa and future Iowa Alliance Conference rivals were in the midst of a boys soccer contest that featured a little bit of history in the process.

Down 3-1 in penalty kicks, the River Hawks senior keeper Carson Siemons recorded four straight saves and their PK takers stepped up and converted to rally them to a 3-2 (4-3 PK) triumph over the Dodgers at Mason City High School.

It marked the first win in school history via penalty shootout for Mason City (2-13). Eliott Ruiz, Jose Obregon, JP Miles and Daniel Schwarz all scored in the shootout. Siemons finished with eight saves for the night.

Fort Dodge jumped out to a 2-1 lead after the first half. The River Hawks netted the equalizer in the second half and the score remained 2-2 after 80 regulation minutes.

Neither side got a chance behind in the net in the 20 minutes of two overtime periods. Miles and Obregon scored in regulation for Mason City.

Boys Soccer

Webster City 4, Clear Lake 0: The Lions lost their third straight match on Tuesday as the Lynx took control in the first half en route to a North Central Conference victory.

No stats for Clear Lake (4-7, 2-7 NCC) were published online. Webster City scored two goals in each half to post its fifth win in a row.

Girls Soccer

Mason City 10, Fort Dodge 0: Three different players had a hat trick for the River Hawks as they coasted to a CIML victory over the Dodgers on Tuesday night in a rivarly contest.

Reggi Spotts, Karma McMorris and Kenna Hemann all recorded three goals for Mason City (8-6). Ava Seaton also found the back of the net as it piled up seven goals in the opening half.

Six different players tallied an assist for the River Hawks.

Girls Golf

River Hawks finish seventh in conference meet: Mason City played its second 18-hole tournament of the season and shot a relatively similar score from the first time, a 524 to place seventh in the CIML-Iowa meet at The Legacy Golf Club.

Marshalltown won the conference tourney with a team score of 349. Ankeny Centennial sophomore Payton Drefke was the meet medalist, carding an 87, the only player in the field to shoot below 90.

Freshman Ava Watson had the lowest score for the River Hawks, firing a 127 to place 23rd. Angelina Frank was a shot behind Watson with a 128, then their low-four was rounded out by Isabel Heinzerling (133) and Cadence Rish (138).

