Area Roundup: River Hawks auto qualify one relay, in prime position for a second

Mason City's girls track and field team had the benefit of getting into a boys only meet when weather knocked out a girls only meet on Monday. Only relays would be entered for Tuesday's competition at Memorial Stadium in Waterloo.

Fine by the River Hawks.

Their 400 relay quartet of Rosa Monarch, Ariel Lee, Gwen Fiser and Jada Williams achieved the Drake Relays Blue Standard with a season-best time of 50.98 seconds that slots them as the 21st best time in the state and 10th in Class 4A.

To add to it, Mason City's shuttle hurdle relay was just off the Blue Standard, but the time of 1:08.80 has them ninth in the state. The top-16 times qualify for Drake.

It's not an automatic and River Hawks head coach Jim Lee understands that.

"It looks to be like a nice night Thursday statewide so we may have to go even faster to qualify in the shuttle," Lee said. "The next eight teams below us in the rankings are all under a second from our time."

Mason City also won the 800 relay in 1:49.69.

Girls Track and Field

Comets earn top-five finish at Crestwood: Charles City piled up 77 points to snip conference foe Waukon and snare a fourth place performance in Cresco on Tuesday.

Sophomore Keely Collins tied her season-best in the high jump at 5 feet, 4 inches to win. She remains in the Drake Relays field and one inch short of hitting the Blue Standard.

Lydia Staudt won the long jump and her season-best jump of just over 17 feet is the cutoff for Drake. The senior also was second in the open 400. The Comets placed second in the 400 and 800 relays and Lauren Staudt was fourth in the 400 hurdles.

Mitchell County schools St. Ansgar was sixth with 54 points and Riceville finished 11th with 12 points. The Saints had their shuttle hurdle relay place second in 1:12.65 and had several other fourth place finishes.

Riceville's Joy Beran heaved the shot put 34 feet even to place third.

Boys Track and Field

Depth fuels Bulldogs to team title: Lake Mills only had two victories, both in relays, but piled up 153 points thanks to its depth at Tuesday's Bronco Relays in Belmond.

West Hancock was second with 146 points, then Belmond-Klemme (111), Clarion-Goldfield-Dows (88.5) and West Fork (87) rounded out the top-five. Newman Catholic placed sixth with 77 points.

The Bulldogs had two athletes score in seven running events and two field events. Wyatt Helming placed top-three in the discus and shot put while Justin Rygh recorded third place finishes in both distance events. Logan Bacon and Aiden Johanson finished 2-3 in the open 400.

Kadin Abele (high jump) and David Hugo (800) each garnered fourth place finishes. Outside of the sprint medley and 3,200 relay victories, three others (400, 800, shuttle hurdle) all placed third.

The Eagles had four events with a pair of top-five finishers. Braden Walk and Kellen Smith won the 110 high hurdles and 400 low hurdles, respectively. David Smith and Brighton Kudej finished 1-2 in the shot put.

Their 1,600 and shuttle hurdle quartets placed first while three additional relays placed second. Mathew Francis and Parker Means finished third and fourth, respectively, in the discus. Smith placed third in the long jump.

West Fork had a trifecta of winners. Jaxon McLemore (long jump) and Reed Stonebraker (high jump) were victorious as was its distance medley relay. Newman Catholic's Ryan Kelly swept the distance events, winning the two-mile and one-mile.

River Hawks hit second relay blue standard: Mason City stacked its distance medley relay for the second straight meet and achieved the Drake Relays Blue Standard in a blistering 3 minutes, 35.49 seconds. It is the fourth fastest time in the state, all classes.

The River Hawks finished third in the team race at the Gordy Yuska Wahawk Relays at Memorial Stadium in Waterloo with 140 points, placing behind Cedar Falls and Dubuque Senior.

Kale Hobart won the 110 high hurdles in 15.33 seconds and also claimed the high jump over teammate Reid Johnson. Both cleared 5-10, but it took Hobart less chances to get over the bar. Hobart also was third in the 400 hurdles and anchored Mason City to a win in the shuttle hurdle relay.

Breyden Christensen (1,600), Michael Willis (discus), Darian Davis (long jump) were individual champs for the River Hawks. They also won the 1,600 relay and placed top-four in the other relays.

Lions run PR in 800 relay, nipped by Humboldt in team race: Clear Lake stacked its 800 quartet and the foursome of Zeke Nelson, Alex Kerr, Jagger Schmitt and Tanner Reimann ran a new season-best time of 1 minute, 32.69 seconds at the Lynx Invite in Webster City.

It puts them on the outside looking in for Drake Relays, but with one day until the qualification deadline, expect the Lions to attempt to get that relay in. They piled up 102 points and fell to Humboldt by four.

Clear Lake finished second in the 1,600 relay and third in both the 400 and shuttle hurdle relays. Sprinter Tanner Reimann ran 11.27 seconds in the open 100 to place second.

Schmitt triumphed in the long jump, Joe Faber won the two-mile in under 11 minutes and Vladimir Starrett broke five minutes again in the one-mile. Zeke Nelson finished top-five in both individual hurdle events.

Girls Golf

Knights claim triangular over 4A programs: Newman Catholic's low-four all recorded nine-hole scores in the 50s to pile up a team stroke total of 213 to dispatch Des Moines East and Mason City at Mason City Country Club.

Emma Weiner was the runner-up for the Knights after carding a 51. Leah Martinez (52), Emily Opstvedt (54) and Aubree Sellers (56) placed third through fifth.

The River Hawks fired a 243 and was led by a 59 from Cadence Rich.

Osage 236, Charles City 246: The Green Devils had their three sophomores finish top-three on the leaderboard with nine-hole scores in the 50s at Sunny Brae to defeat the Comets.

Rylie Tabbert was the medalist after firing a 54 for Osage, then Leah Hauge recorded a 56 and Maddi Bruesewitz carded a 57. Only two of Charles City's golfers – Brinn Lahr and Shelby Effle – were in the 50s.

Panthers depth edges Vikings, Huskies: Not getting the medalist or the runner-up wasn't a problem for Central Springs has its low-three golfers placed in the top-six to win a Top of Iowa Conference triangular at Nashua Town and Country Club.

It finished with a team stroke total of 228, four clear of Nashua-Plainfield and 11 shots lower than Northwood-Kensett.

Kaylea Fessler fired a nine-hole score of 51 to place third and right behind was Liberti Ewen with a 52. Cooper Klaahsen recorded a 58 to finish sixth. The Vikings' Emma Davidson was the runner-up with a 49.

Levine shoots new season low for Bulldogs: Lake Mills freshman Claire Levine fired a nine-hole score of 66, the lowest so far in the early days of her prep career as she tied with Madison Levine for its lowest golfer.

The Bulldogs had a team score of 272 in a Top of Iowa Conference triangular against Bishop Garrigan, who won the meet with a 196, and Eagle Grove.

Lake Mills' Kenna Vanek and Sophia Nelson each recorded a score of 70.

Clear Lake 173, Webster City 228: Fueled by the DeLong sisters, the Lions won their first North Central Conference dual over the Lynx on Tuesday at Veterans Memorial Golf Club.

Meghan DeLong fired a nine-hole score 39 and Rebecca DeLong finished with a 40. Macey Holck, a junior, pieced together a round to card a 45 and Jaden Ainley scored a 49.

Valley paces Bulldogs in season opener: Weather has wrecked havoc on Hampton-Dumont-CAL's schedule, but it completed its first competition at Humboldt Country Club with a team score of 227.

Humboldt won the triangular that also included Clarion-Goldfield-Dows with a stroke total of 181.

Senior Skyler Valley fired in a nine-hole score of 53, lowest for the Bulldogs. Trinity Swart carded a 56 while Kortney Dunt and Madison Lindaman each recorded a 59.

Boys Golf

West Fork 187, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 192: The Warhawks No. 4 golfer Nolan Shreckengost pieced together a round in the high-40s and that proved to be enough for them to edge the Cardinals in a Top of Iowa Conference dual at Ridgestone Golf Course.

GHV's Sam Wood and West Fork's Noah Atkinson tied for the top spot on the leaderboard with a 44, but Wood had the better score on the toughest hole which gave him the first place medal.

Sophomores Brody Frayne and Braxton Moretz carded scores of 45 and 46, respectively for the Cardinals. Landon Showalter and Ethan Shields carded scores of 45 and 49, respectively, for the Warhawks.

Charles City 162, Osage 167: Similar to a triangular a week ago, the matchup between the Comets and Green Devils came down to the wire at Sunny Brae, but the former shot lower than the latter.

The top two on the leaderboard were Charles City senior Trevor White with a 35 and freshman Carson Gallup fired in a 36. Its No. 3 golfer Jaxon Houdek recorded a 43.

Osage was led by Leo Klapperich's score of 39 while Bodie Goddard and Nolan Heard each carded a 44.

Bulldogs nipped by Cowboys in triangular: Despite having its low-four all shoot at least a nine-hole score of 45, Hampton-Dumont-CAL was clipped by Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 173-177 at home. Humboldt totaled 180 strokes.

Tommy Birdsell led the Bulldogs with a 43, followed by Will Sackville's 44. Sophomores Tucker Heeren and Cole Rodemeyer each carded a 45 to round out their four scoring golfers.

Panthers shoot new team nine-hole best: Ignited by three in the top-five and two others with an identical score, Central Springs cruised to a Top of Iowa Conference triangular win over Nashua Plainfield and Northwood-Kensett with a new season-low of 183.

The Vikings were second with a 197. They had the meet medalist in senior Drew Wilder, who carded the only round of the day in the 30s with a 37.

Drew Kelley was the lowest golfer for the Panthers with a runner-up finish of 43. Sophomores Austin Shimek (45) and Carson Grady (46) finished fourth and fifth, respectively.

Webster City 162, Clear Lake 165: The Lynx, behind two in the top-three, won a North Central Conference thriller over the Lions at Links Public Golf Course at home.

Clear Lake sophomore Gavin Anderson was the co-meet medalist after carding a nine-hole score of 39. Easton DeVries fired a 41 then its scoring four was rounded out by Taylor Plagge (42) and Eli Anderson (43).

Bulldogs remain unbeaten on season: Another day, another victory for Lake Mills as its team stroke score of 165 was enough to cruise past Bishop Garrigan and Eagle Grove.

Bennett Berger earned his third straight meet medalist with a nine-hole score of 38. Garrett Ham was the runner-up with a 39 and Denton Kingland fired in a 43.

Girls Tennis

West Des Moines Valley 11, Mason City 0: The Tigers didn't drop a set in six singles flights and five doubles matches and lost a grand total of 10 games in their CIML victory over the River Hawks.

The most games a Mason City player won was three by Celine Matthews at No. 1 singles. Chloe Callanan (No. 2), Ella Turk (No. 4) and Tricia Pope (No. 6) each one two games.

Decorah 9, Osage 0: The Vikings made quick work of the Green Devils as eight of the nine matches were straight set victories.

The only match to go the distance was at No. 1 singles, where Osage's Kaitlyn Olson fell in a 6-4, 4-6, 0-1 heartbreaker to Kristi Kjome-Johnson. At No. 2 singles, Kendall Olson lost a thrilling first set by a 7-5 margin then was swept.

Boys Tennis

West Des Moines Valley 11, Mason City 0: The River Hawks suffered their first loss of the season as the Tigers capitalized on several service breaks in a CIML dual in Des Moines. All matches were straight set sweeps.

Mason City's top-two singles players in Reed Kruger and Justin Yarahmadi had at least one service game broke in each set. They teamed at No. 1 doubles and fought in the second set, but not enough to force a third.

Zach Mulholland won four games in his No. 3 singles setback and won five games paired with Odnel Daugherty at No. 2 doubles.

Boys Soccer

Postville 10, Charles City 0: The Pirates won versus the Comets for the second time in 10 days, this one by the mercy rule on Tuesday night in Postville.

No stats for Charles City (0-6) were published online.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

