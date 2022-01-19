Area Roundup: Riceville snaps six-game skid, wins for first time in new year

The waiting for a win in 2022 ended for Riceville's boys basketball team on Tuesday night.

After six consecutive losses, four of them by double figures, the Wildcats finally broke through for a conference rival and a team with more than 10 wins.

Riceville played Janesville for the second time in eight days and the results flipped as the latter edged the former thanks to a 14-3 scoring margin in the third quarter.

Riceville (6-8) led by two at the half. It jumped out to a 12-point lead after the opening quarter, only for Janesville to cut the gap to a possession. The third quarter was the separator.

Senior Theo Klaes broke the single season rebounding record for the Wildcats. None of their stats were published online.

Boys basketball

Johnston 86, Mason City 40: The Dragons shot 80 percent from 3-point land and that put Mason City behind the eight-ball early and it couldn't recover in a CIML setback.

Mason City (3-10) trailed by double digits after the first quarter and never got it within reach of a run. Johnston scored Mason City by at least nine points in the final three frames.

Corey Miner led Mason City with 14 points and Isaiah Washington recorded 11.

Clear Lake 75, Algona 57: Ignited by three players in double figures, the Lions defeated the Bulldogs in a North Central Conference contest at home.

Carson Toebe recorded a team-high 21 points, Thomas Meyer had an 18-point, 10-rebound double-double while Travaughn Luyobya chipped in 17 points for Clear Lake (7-3, 3-3 NCC)

No score by quarters were published online.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 55, Iowa Falls-Alden 40: The Bulldogs won their first conference game of the season as they edged the Cadets by double figures on the road in North Central Conference action.

HD-CAL (4-6, 1-6 NCC) hauled in 42 rebounds and forced 23 turnovers. No score by quarters were published online.

Cal Heeren paced the Bulldogs with 19 points while Scott Harr recorded a double-double of 14 points and 13 rebounds.

Newman Catholic 74, Nashua-Plainfield 43: Thirty-six points in the second quarter paved the path for the Class 1A No. 10 Knights to get back in the win column as they trounced the Huskies in a Top of Iowa East battle.

Newman Catholic (11-1, 9-1 TOI-East) led by just two after the first quarter, then that barrage of points in the second put it up by 30 at the half. Nashua-Plainfield tried to cut into the lead, but the gap was too big.

No stats for the Knights were published online.

Osage 69, St. Ansgar 39: The Green Devils got a little push from the Saints in a county rivalry matchup, but the former outscored the latter 23-6 in the third quarter to pull away and earn a Top of Iowa East win.

Osage (11-2, 9-1 TOI-East) made 14 shots from downtown and came away with 18 steals. Freshman Madden Uhlenhopp had a career day with 17 points off the bench as he missed just two shots from the field.

Tyler Oberfoell chipped in 14 points and Nathan Havel recorded 13 points and nine rebounds for the Green Devils. No stats for St. Ansgar (1-12, 1-9) were published online.

West Fork 69, Northwood-Kensett 55: The Warhawks led by 19 at the half and made that advantage stick in their Top of Iowa East victory over the Vikings to end a five-game losing streak.

The 69 points is the most West Fork (4-8, 4-5 TOI-East) has scored since it tallied 67 against Osage in the final game of the 2021 portion of the season. The Warhawks finished with 22 assists on 29 made field goals as four players ended in double figures.

Cayde Eberling led West Fork with 17 points, Sage Suntken chipped in 14 and nine rebounds plus Trevor Guritz and Edison Caspers scored 10 points apiece.

Northwood-Kensett (3-8, 2-7) was led by its freshmen trio of Colby Eskildsen, Carter Anderson and Kooper Julseth. All of them were in double figures and Anderson hauled in 11 boards for a double-double.

Central Springs 51, North Butler 49: The Panthers snapped the Bearcats six-game winning streak to create a logjam in the middle of the Top of Iowa East standings.

There are now five teams separated by two games for third-through-seventh in the conference. Central Springs (7-7, 5-5 TOI-East) won both meetings this season against North Butler.

No stats for the Panthers or score by quarters were published online.

Lake Mills 75, Bishop Garrigan 32: The Class 1A No. 5 Bulldogs woke up from a sluggish start in the first quarter against the Golden Bears to the tune of 64 points over the next three quarters to stay in solo first in the Top of Iowa West.

It was a two-point lead for Lake Mills (13-0, 11-0 TOI-West) after the first quarter. It proceeded to score 28 points in the second to led by 23 at the half and cruise to the win. It shot over 58 percent from the field and had 22 steals, 21 assists and 34 rebounds.

Wyatt Helming finished with 18 points and 12 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Seth Hermanson chipped in 16 points off the bench and Denton Kingland contributed 10 points.

Forest City 68, North Union 39: The Indians put together a complete game with 20 made field goals on 19 assists, shot over 60 percent from beyond the arc, pulled in 34 rebounds and forced 16 turnovers in their Top of Iowa West victory over the Warriors.

Forest City (7-6, 7-3 TOI-West) had an effective field goal percentage of 72.1, one of its highest marks on the season. Connor Sopko canned all five of his field goals from downtown for a team-high 17 points.

Andrew Snyder posted a 12-point, 12-rebound double-double while Carter Bruckhoff chipped in 10 points. Snyder also finished with six dimes.

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 59, West Hancock 49: The Cardinals maintained their push for a top-two finish in the Top of Iowa West with a fourth quarter spurt to edge the Eagles.

West Hancock (5-10, 4-6 TOI-West) rallied down nine at the half by outscoring GHV 15-8 in the third quarter to make it a two-point game. The Cardinals responded with an 18-10 advantage in the fourth to triumph.

Drew Britson paced GHV (10-3, 9-1) with 25 points and Braden Boehnke recorded 14 as its offense shot over 50 percent from the field. Britson and Evan Sloan each hauled in nine rebounds.

The Eagles scored at least 10 points in the final three quarters after scoring eight in the opening quarter. None of their stats were published online.

Girls basketball

Johnston 83, Mason City 31: Mason City hung tough with the Class 5A top-ranked Dragons after the first quarter, then the latter flexed their offensive muscles with 65 points over the final three quarters in a CIML rout.

Conversely, Mason City (7-8) scored 19 points in the last three frames.

"We played a great first quarter with excellent ball movement and well executed defense," Mason City head coach Curt Klaahsen said. "However, we went away from those principles the rest of the game and Johnston pulled away."

Zaria Falls led the scoring effort for Mason City with eight points while Jada Williams and Reggi Spotts each finished with five.

Clear Lake 60, Algona 22: The Class 3A No. 10 Lions rebounded from their loss to Roland-Story by emphatically trouncing the Bulldogs in a North Central Conference contest.

Clear Lake (8-3, 7-0 NCC) led by 29 at the half. None of its stats were published online.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 52, Iowa Falls-Alden 37: The Bulldogs pushed their winning streak to four games as they maintained a one-game cushion for second place in the North Central Conference with a victory over the Cadets.

No stats for HD-CAL (10-3, 7-1 NCC) were published online.

Riceville 68, Janesville 26: For the second time in eight days, Riceville dismantled Janesville in an Iowa Star North game and the margin increased from 37 to 42 in the second meeting.

O'Malley Fair poured in her second 30-point game in the last week as the Riceville (13-1) senior converted 11-of-15 field goals, four from beyond the arc, for an even 30 points. She outscored Janesville by herself.

Riceville shot over 40 percent from the field, pulled in 40 rebounds and came away with 21 steals.

Nashua-Plainfield 58, Newman Catholic 29: A six-point margin at the half turned one-sided quickly as the Huskies outscored the Knights 33-10 in the second half to earn a Top of Iowa East victory.

Newman Catholic (3-10, 3-6 TOI-East) rallied down 12 after the opening quarter to outscore Nashua-Plainfield 13-7 in the second quarter. The Knights scored just two points in the third to be down 19.

No stats for Newman Catholic were published online.

Central Springs 39, North Butler 30: The Panthers won their first conference game in 12 days as they edged the Bearcats on the road in a Top of Iowa East contest.

It was a third quarter advantage of 10 points that allowed Central Springs (8-6, 4-4 TOI-East) to rally down two at the half and take an eight-point lead that was more than enough to hang on.

No stats for the Panthers were published online.

West Fork 63, Northwood-Kensett 26: The Warhawks have yet to lose in 2022 as they defeated the Vikings in a Top of Iowa East contest by the widest margin in the six-game winning streak.

Tuesday marked the third time over the last two weeks West Fork (10-3, 7-2 TOI-East) has won by at least 30 points. It raced out in front with a 47-20 lead at the half and added 13 more points in the third to coast to victory.

Keelee Sheriff posted a game-high 23 points and nine rebounds off the bench to spur the Warhawks. Emma Martinek chipped in 15 while Maddie Hubka pulled in eight rebounds.

Northwood-Kensett (4-8, 3-6) was led by 10 points and six boards from Chloe Costello.

Bishop Garrigan 80, Lake Mills 33: The Class 1A No. 2 Golden Bears made things difficult for the Bulldogs in their Top of Iowa West victory on Tuesday.

Lake Mills (4-9, 2-9 TOI-West) allowed over 20 points in two quarters and after putting up 22 points in the first half, it scored just 11 total in the final 16 minutes.

No stats for the Bulldogs were published online.

West Hancock 42, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 34: The Class 2A No. 7 Eagles overcame a rough shooting night from inside the arc with seven made 3-pointers to edge the Cardinals in a Top of Iowa West thriller.

Behind 16 points, six rebounds and five steals from Mallory Leerar, West Hancock (10-4, 7-3 TOI-West) rebounded from just three points in the first quarter with 16 in the second, 10 in the third than it outscored GHV 13-4 in the fourth.

The Eagles also forced 26 turnovers and shot 11-of-13 from the free throw line. Kennedy Kelly recorded seven points for their offense.

The Cardinals (8-6, 5-5) equally struggled with 13 made field goals, but just two of them from downtown. Gretta Gouge paced them with nine points and a game-high 11 rebounds.

Wrestling

Osage 42, Crestwood 24: In a potential state dual quarterfinal preview, the Class 2A No. 2 Green Devils won eight of the 14 weights to dispatch the No. 7 Cadets on the road on Tuesday.

The matchup of the night were between two former teammates – Osage's Chase Thomas and Crestwood's Cole Butikofer – at 152-pounds. Both guys are ranked in the top-seven at separate weight classes and it was Thomas that got the match-winning takedown in the third period to triumph 3-1.

Anders Kittelson also made his return to his former school and he pinned Ethan Govern in 3 minutes, 6 seconds at 132. Tucker Stangel (126), Nicholas Fox (170), Ledger Nehls (182), Barrett Muller (220) and Mac Muller (285) each recorded pins. Max Gast (145) won by a 9-4 verdict at 145.

Mason City 40, Clear Lake 36: Where the dual started, Mason City put itself in a favorable spot to defeat its rival and it did just that by claiming seven of the final eight weights to triumph over the Lions at home.

Mason City picked up two forfeits, two major decisions, one pin and one technical fall to lead 37-36 that set up a showdown at 152-pounds between Seth Ihlenfeldt and Clear Lake's Hunter Rieck.

Ihlenfeldt completed the Mason City comeback by edging Rieck 7-5. Paul Fabian (120), Jace Rhodes (132), Cooper Wiemann (138), Hale Rhodes (145) and Ben Lorence (170) all won by bonus points.

Max Currier (126), Hayden Rieck (160) and Aaron Richtsmeier (285) won by pin for Clear Lake. It had three forfeit wins at 182, 195 and 220.

Lake Mills splits in triangular: The Bulldogs entered the dual team rankings at No. 18 in Class 1A this week and came away with a 1-1 record as they romped Rockford 69-12 then got humped by Algona, ranked in 2A, 51-24.

Lake Mills won 12 of 14 weights against the Warriors. Lucas Oldenkamp (106), Hayden Helgeson (113), Alex Beaty (152), Brett Peterson (182) and Wyatt Hanna (195) went 2-0 on the day.

The Bulldogs lost five straight weights by pin against Algona and that created the gap for the latter to cruise to victory.

Rockford fell to Algona 72-6. The Warriors had three different wrestlers claim victories. Terran Romer (182) won by forfeit as the lone six points against Algona while Joseph Koehler (195) and Brooks Hoffman (285) won their matches versus Lake Mills.

Barkema collects career win No. 150: Class 2A No. 12 Hampton-Dumont-CAL won both of its duals against Top of Iowa Conference foes Forest City and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura on Thursday.

It also was another milestone day for Carl Barkema. The Bulldogs all-time wins leader notched his 150th career victory as he bumped up to 170-pounds and notched two first period pins.

HD-CAL is two wins away from setting a new school record in dual victories. Forest City won four of the first six weights, then the Bulldogs recorded seven pins in the final eight to pull away. They won 10 of 14 weights against GHV.

For the Cardinals, Lucas Kral (138) and Parker Moritz (152) recorded pins while James Cash (126) and Michael Ohotto (160) won via decision.

The Indians lost five of the nine contested weights against Iowa Falls-Alden in the quad, but due to five forfeits, they were able to prevail. Kellen Moore (132) remained perfect in 2022 while Hayden Hoffmeyer (145), Ethan Sesker (152) and Colby Krutsinger (220) each went 2-0 on the day.

Bowling

Charles City boys, girls cruise past Independence: The Comets made quick work of the Mustangs on Tuesday night at the Comet Bowl as both teams each are at or over five wins.

Charles City's boys team remained perfect on the season at 6-0 as it dismantled Independence by more than 300 pins. Its girls teams moved to 5-1 as it won by 210 pins.

No stats for the Comets were published online.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.