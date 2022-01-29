Area Roundup: Riceville girls claim back-to-back Iowa Star North title

Darcy Fair has led the Riceville girls basketball team for the last two seasons. Winning has come along with Fair's tutelage.

For the second straight season, the Wildcats are outright conference champions.

Spurred by 17 points in the final quarter, Riceville was able to fend off second-place Clarksville 47-40 on Friday night to claim the Iowa Star North with just one conference game to go.

The Wildcats can complete a second consecutive unbeaten conference season if they can outlast Waterloo Christian on the road on Tuesday.

Riceville (17-1, 11-0 ISN) has been able to handle the majority of its competition. Just three times prior to Friday has the final score been within 10 points. It got tested against the Indians.

Clarksville kept the game within reach, trailing by one at the half and taking a one-point lead in the fourth. The Wildcats found another gear to avoid a second loss this season.

O'Malley Fair recorded a double-double with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Riceville shot 36 percent from the field and came away with 12 steals defensively.

Girls basketball

Mason City 57, Ames 22: An energetic first and third quarter was more than enough to combat a sluggish second as Mason City snared a CIML-Iowa victory over the Little Cyclones.

It was a 14-point lead for Mason City (8-10) after the opening eight minutes, but it came out in the second sluggish and scored just eight points to lead by 18 at the break. It responded with 19 points in the third to put the game out of reach.

"We were much more aggressive in the 3rd quarter to get to a running clock," Mason City head coach Curt Klaahsen said.

Grace Berding led Mason City with 19 points while Jada Williams and Zaria Falls each finished with nine. Mason City recorded 19 steals as a team.

Crestwood 60, Charles City 37: The Comets were in a nip-and-tuck Northeast Iowa Conference contest for three quarters, but the Cadets piled on 24 points in the fourth to make the final score one-sided.

Charles City (0-14) was tied with Crestwood at 11 after the first quarter. The Comets trailed by five at the half and six after three frames. They scored just six points in the final eight minutes.

No stats for Charles City were published online.

Central Springs 66, Rockford 21: The Panthers erupted for a new season-high in points as they stomped the Warriors in a Top of Iowa East tussle.

Three players for Central Springs (10-7, 6-5 TOI-East) finished in double figures, led by 17 points from Kaci Crum. Ellyan Ryan chipped in 15 points and Alivea Harms recorded 12.

The Panthers bolted out to a 15-point lead after the first quarter and expanded it to a heightened level of 40-plus in the second half. They allowed just six second half points from Rockford (1-16, 0-13).

Emma Muller led the Warriors with nine points.

Osage 49, Nashua-Plainfield 39: The Green Devils found a way to avoid an upset against a tricky Huskies squad to stay in solo first in the Top of Iowa East standings.

It was a five-point deficit for Osage (14-3, 10-1) after the first quarter. It found an extra notch and cranked it to outscore Nashua-Plainfield 11-2 in the second and not give any shot at letting the lead slip away.

Samantha Brandau led the Green Devils with a 14-point, 11-rebound double-double. Rylie Tabbert recorded 12 points and Brooklyn Halbach chipped in 10.

West Fork 62, St. Ansgar 27: The Warhawks put together a dominant performance over the Saints to stay within reach of Osage and make it a two-team race for the Top of Iowa East title.

It was a five-point lead for West Fork (11-2, 15-3 TOI-East) that was expanded quickly. It outscored St. Ansgar 47-17 over the last three frames to turn what was billed as potential barn-burner into a one-sided affair.

Stats for both teams were not published online. The Saints are 11-6 overall and 9-4 in the conference.

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 65, Lake Mills 38: Cardinals senior and William Jewell recruit Chloe Frank poured in a game-high 28 points that allowed her to hit the 1,000-point milestone in her career to lead them to a Top of Iowa West win over the Bulldogs.

Frank was 10-of-16 from the field, including three 3-pointers, and a perfect 5-for-5 from the free throw line. GHV (11-7, 8-6 TOI-West) outscored Lake Mills 30-14 in the second half to balloon the nine-point lead at the half.

Liz Richardson chipped in 14 points for the Cardinals. The Bulldogs (6-12, 3-10) were led by nine points apiece from Taylor Vanek and Leah Moen.

West Hancock 64, Forest City 52: In a game that could have lasting postseason implications for the two rivals, the Class 2A No. 11 Eagles outlasted the 3A No. 9 Indians in a Top of Iowa West battle.

It was a one-point lead for West Hancock (14-4, 10-3 TOI-West) at the half and it pushed its foot harder on the gas pedal by outscoring Forest City 20-8 in the third quarter to lead by double digits.

Kennedy Kelly finished with a team-high 16 points for the Eagles while Mallory Leerar chipped in 13. Maddie Bruggeman recorded 12 points off the bench and Scout Johanson had 11.

No stats for the Indians (13-5, 8-5) were published online.

Boys basketball

Ames 66, Mason City 48: Against the Class 4A top-ranked Little Cyclones, Mason City found itself to be down just six at the half on the road, but one of the best teams in the state pulled away in the second half in a CIML-Iowa contest.

Mason City (3-13) was down 11 after the first quarter, then outscored Ames 16-11 in the second to make it a two-possession game entering the locker room. The Little Cyclones outscored Mason City 35-23 in the second half.

Malakai Johnson-Bassey led Mason City with 13 points while Carter Thomas and Kale Hobart each chipped in 10 points.

Riceville 78, Clarksville 61: The Wildcats posted a new season-high in total points as they triumphed over the Indians to move a game above the .500 threshold in the Iowa Star North.

Forty-three points were scored by Riceville in the opening half and it continued to pour it on with 18 more in the third quarter and 17 in the fourth. It outscored Clarksville 22-11 in the second frame to lead by double digits.

No stats for the Wildcats were published online.

Clear Lake 58, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 55: The Lions have been in several nail-biting games this season and they were in another on Friday night as they triumphed over the Bulldogs in a North Central Conference contest.

Clear Lake (10-4) led by two after the opening quarter, then HD-CAL (8-8) rallied to go up by two points at the half and a single point with a period to go. The Lions had just enough to win in the end.

Travaughn Luyobya poured in 26 points while Joe Faber chipped in 10 points for Clear Lake. No stats for the Bulldogs were published online.

Charles City 57, Crestwood 45: Fueled by a third quarter swing, the Comets ran their winning streak to seven games as they edged the Cadets in a Northeast Iowa Conference contest.

It was a one-possession lead for Charles City (10-5) after one quarter, only for Crestwood to flip it on its side and lead by three at the half. The Comets gave up just seven points in the third period then when up by double figures midway through the fourth.

Chase Low and Jose Hernandez each finished with a team-high 16 points for Charles City.

Central Springs 56, Rockford 52: A first half lead of 11 points was just enough to hold off a late rally by the Warriors as the Panthers claimed a Top of Iowa East triumph at home.

Despite going just 18-of-44 from the field, Central Springs (9-8, 7-6 TOI-East) had 15 assists on those made shots. It led 29-18 through the first half, but Rockford responded in the second half with 34 points. The Warriors gap was just too big to overcome.

Angel Jose led the Panthers with 20 points and LJ Gregoire chipped in 14 points off the bench. Joey Marino finished with 12 points.

No stats for the Warriors (7-10, 4-9) were published online.

Osage 68, Nashua-Plainfield 41: The Green Devils raced out to a 19-point lead after the first quarter and never let the Huskies get comfortable in their Top of Iowa East victory.

Of the 26 made field goals from Osage (13-4, 11-1 TOI-East), 11 were from downtown. It led by 30 entering the locker room and maintained a lead of at least 20 points the rest of the way.

Nathan Havel paced the Green Devils with 16 points and nine rebounds. Tyler Oberfoell and Max Knudsen each scored 14 points.

Newman Catholic 85, Northwood-Kensett 52: The Class 1A No. 9 Knights scored at least 20 points in the first three quarters as they snared a Top of Iowa East road rout against the Vikings.

Twenty points were scored in the first quarter by Newman Catholic (14-1, 12-1 TOI-East) then 25 in the second and a whopping 30 in the third. It shot 40-of-68 from the field, came away with 16 steals and won the rebounding battle by 16.

Doug Taylor posted a 25-point, 12-rebound double-double for Newman with Max Burt and James Jennings each posting 13 points. Bennett Suntken recorded 12 points off the bench.

Northwood-Kensett (4-12, 3-10) trailed by seven after the first quarter, but couldn't the margin closer than a possession the rest of the way. Kooper Julseth finished with a team-high 18 points while Colby Eskildsen contributed 14 points and Jason Hanson had 13.

West Fork 56, St. Ansgar 44: The Warhawks won every quarter against the Saints as they maintained a late push to garner a top-half finish in the Top of Iowa East and push the winning streak to three games.

The biggest separator from West Fork (7-10, 7-6 TOI-East) was an 18-14 advantage in the second quarter to lead by seven at the half. It ballooned to double digits in the fourth.

No stats for the Warhawks or St. Ansgar (1-16, 1-12) were published online.

Forest City 57, West Hancock 51: The Indians used a 21-point second quarter and late defense to fend off an Eagles rally to earn a Top of Iowa West triumph on the road.

It was knotted up at 11 after the first quarter, then Forest City (9-8, 9-4 TOI-West) outscored its opposition by 12 in the second and led by 17 with a quarter to go.

West Hancock (7-11, 6-7) didn't go away quietly has it put up 21 points to erase the double-digit margin, but it fell just short of a comeback attempt. Stats for both teams were nit published online.

Bowling

Mason City girls keep on winning; boys fall to Dragons: Mason City's girls bowling team has still lost just once this season in duals as it cruised by Johnston by nearly 500 pins at Mystic Lanes.

Mason City's boys team didn't end up on the winning side as the Dragons cruised by over 400 pins. No stats for Mason City were published online for either the girls or boys.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.