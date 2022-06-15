Area Roundup: Panthers win second straight game, edge out Golden Bears

Central Springs' baseball team had lost five games in a row following a 4-2 start to the season, but four of the losses weren't blowouts.

It dropped three-run contests against Forest City, Rockford and Class 1A No. 2 Newman Catholic. It was clipped by a run against Humboldt.

As the middle part of June ramps up, so too is the Panthers offense and pitching.

Owen Dannen fired a complete game on Tuesday night with nine strikeouts and allowed just four hits to ignite Central Springs to a 4-1 triumph over Bishop Garrigan to give it a second win in a row.

The Panthers thumped St. Ansgar 11-0 on Monday off the strength of Chase Berding. Dannen took center stage and the southpaw allowed the lone run in the fifth and shutdown the rest of the Golden Bears bats.

Central Springs (6-7) woke up its offense in the bottom of the sixth with four runs to take the lead and hold on. Brock Mathers and Drew Kelley each went 3-for-3 at the plate with an RBI while Max Fingalsen drove in a run.

Baseball

Riceville sees losing streak extend to five games: The Wildcats dropped two games against Central Iowa foes on the road as they lost to Baxter 10-0 then were dealt an 8-3 setback against Collins-Maxwell.

The Bolts jumped out in front early with two runs in the second then added four in the third and three in the fourth. They drew nine walks at the plate and roped seven hits.

Riceville (2-11) was limited to one hit off the bat of Andrew Prigden. Versus the Spartans, it snared a 3-0 lead after the top of the first only for Collins-Maxwell to answer with a run in the first and three in the second to take the lead for good.

Aidan Ebert notched two hits for the Wildcats and Ryder Fair drove in two runs. Their defense struggled with six errors as just two of the eight runs allowed were earned.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 10, Janesville 7: The Bulldogs used a four-run second inning and tacked on four more in the sixth to triumph over the Wildcats in a non-conference contest on Tuesday.

It marked the final game of the prep career of HD-CAL senior Logan Pfeffer as he heads to the National Guard. He started as its designated hitter and drew a walk. The Bulldogs led 6-2 after the second and 10-4 after the sixth.

Cal Heeren ripped three hits, drove in three runs and tossed six innings on the mound as he wiggled out of six walks and five hits to earn the win. He struck out five in his outing. Payton McNealy roped two hits and drove in two runs while Tucker Heeren had two RBIs and Marco Guerrero had two hits.

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 12, Rockford 6: The Cowboys snapped an eight-game skid as they claimed their third victory of the season over the Warriors in a non-conference game on Tuesday night.

Rockford (5-8) has lost two straight games. None of its stats or score by innings were published online.

Estherville Lincoln Central 15, Forest City 3: The Class 2A No. 2 Midgets flexed their muscles with four runs each over the span of three innings in Tuesday's non-conference victory over the Indians.

Forest City (9-4) scored one run in the third to avoid the shutout then it added two runs in the fifth, but the damage ELC did was too much. The Indians lost for the first time in eight days.

Jaxon Archer, Truman Knudtson and Ty Dillavou each recorded a hit while Jack Thompson drove in the lone RBI for Forest City.

Algona 10, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 5: Seven runs in the bottom of the fifth allowed the Bulldogs to increase their two-run lead to claim a non-conference victory over the Cardinals on Tuesday.

GHV (8-3) tied the game at one in the fourth then Algona pushed across two runs in the bottom half to lead 3-1 prior to the seven-run frame. The Cardinals attempted a rally with three in the seventh, but the deficit was too much to overcome.

Nathan Roberts and Braden Boehnke each notched two hits while Mason Graham drove in two runs for the Cardinals. Their hitters were walked seven times and plunked five times.

Softball

Riceville splits a pair in Central Iowa: The Wildcats came away with a 17-7 victory over Baxter on the road then traveled to Maxwell to fall 13-1 to Class 1A No. 4 Collins-Maxwell on Tuesday night.

Down 3-1 after the first inning against the Bolts, Riceville (11-7) pieced together a four-run third inning to take a two-run lead then busted the doors down with seven runs in the fourth and four more in the fifth to ice the game.

Versus the unbeaten Spartans, the Wildcats mustered just one run. No stats for Riceville were published online for either game.

Newman Catholic claims two wins: The Knights won a pair of non-conference games on Tuesday night, handling AGWSR 7-1 then cruising past Belmond-Klemme 10-0.

Against the Cougars, Newman (11-7) broke the game open with four runs in the second then added insurance runs in the fourth, fifth and seventh. Its batters struck out just four times in 23 plate appearances and drew six walks.

Madi Elwood struck out 10 in the circle and gave up two hits then at the plate, recorded two hits and two RBIs. Emma and Jayce Weiner each scored twice while Liz Kruckenberg drove in a run.

The Knights busted out the bats early against the Broncos by scoring five runs in the first inning. They added two in the second and ended the game via run-rule with two in the fifth.

Elwood and Ellyse Ball drove in two runs apiece while Krukenberg and Ball notched two hits. No one struck out in Newman's lineup and drew seven walks. Macy Kellar recorded 10 strikeouts in the circle to earn the victory.

Central Springs 9, Bishop Garrigan 1: The Class 2A top-ranked Panthers used a five-run second to snare a non-conference victory over the Golden Bears and keep their perfect season intact.

Kaylea Fessler did it all for Central Springs (13-0) on Tuesday night as she went 2-for-4 at the plate with a home run and four RBIs and struck out seven in the circle in six innings of work.

Ashlyn Hoeft, Azaria McDonough and Cooper Klaahsen each recorded two hits. Klaahsen drove in two runs while McDonough, Kaci Crum and Carly Ryan each scored twice.

North Iowa 20, Northwood-Kensett 1: The Vikings pushed across their third run of the season and avoided their fourth straight shutout in a non-conference setback against the Bison on Tuesday.

Ten runs were scored in the opening frame by North Iowa and it pushed across nine more in the second. Northwood-Kensett (0-9) broke an 11-inning scoring drought with a run in the bottom of the third.

Addy Tasker ripped an RBI double for the Vikings that scored Jasmine Renteria, who reached base on a single.

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 18, Rockford 8: The Cowgirls used a seven-run top of the fourth to rally down four and lead from that point on in a non-conference victory against the Warriors on Tuesday.

Rockford (4-8) jumped out in front 7-3 after plating four runs in the third. That was the last time it led as C-G-D poured it on with five runs in the fifth and three more in the sixth.

Haylie Rasing and Madelynn Muller each registered two hits for Rockford while Ashlynn Grady drove in two runs. Its batters walked nine times, were hit by four pitches and reached base via an error on five occasions.

Algona 10, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0: The Cardinals were limited to three hits on Tuesday night as they were stymied by the Bulldogs in a non-conference contest.

Scoreless after one full inning, Algona scored four runs in the second and broke the game open with a six-run third to win its second straight game at home.

GHV (5-6) saw its two-game winning streak come to a close. Kenedee Frayne notched a double while Payton Harle and Kylie Hughes each had a single. Only five of the 10 runs Hughes allowed were earned.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

