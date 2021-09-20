Area Roundup: Panthers, Indians, Bulldogs all go 4-1 in Forest City

Of the seven area schools that made up the field at Forest City's Tournament on Saturday, just under half of them finished the day with the record of 4-1.

Those three teams – Lake Mills, Central Springs and the host Indians – put together at least one signature win.

The Bulldogs beat Class 4A No. 14 Webster City in three sets 19-21, 21-16, 15-5; the Panthers edged Class 3A state qualifier from last fall Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 18-21, 21-17, 17-15; Forest City swept the Lynx in straight sets 21-18, 21-16.

St. Ansgar went 2-3 while Clear Lake, Newman Catholic and Hampton-Dumont-CAL all went winless. The last trifecta of listed teams did not have all five matches it played published online.

Lake Mills swept Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, Clear Lake and Newman Catholic. It won the first set against Spencer and led 14-6 in the second, but the Tigers mounted a rally to knot the match up at one and then claimed the third and final set.

No stats for the Bulldogs were published online.

Sweeping Webster City was not the only time the Indians brought out the brooms on their home court. They also brushed by Hampton-Dumont-CAL, Algona and Spencer in two sets. Forest City's lone loss was to Roland-Story in two sets.