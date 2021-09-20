Area Roundup: Panthers, Indians, Bulldogs all go 4-1 in Forest City

Of the seven area schools that made up the field at Forest City's Tournament on Saturday, just under half of them finished the day with the record of 4-1.
Those three teams – Lake Mills, Central Springs and the host Indians – put together at least one signature win.
The Bulldogs beat Class 4A No. 14 Webster City in three sets 19-21, 21-16, 15-5; the Panthers edged Class 3A state qualifier from last fall Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 18-21, 21-17, 17-15; Forest City swept the Lynx in straight sets 21-18, 21-16.
St. Ansgar went 2-3 while Clear Lake, Newman Catholic and Hampton-Dumont-CAL all went winless. The last trifecta of listed teams did not have all five matches it played published online.
Lake Mills swept Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, Clear Lake and Newman Catholic. It won the first set against Spencer and led 14-6 in the second, but the Tigers mounted a rally to knot the match up at one and then claimed the third and final set.
No stats for the Bulldogs were published online.
Sweeping Webster City was not the only time the Indians brought out the brooms on their home court. They also brushed by Hampton-Dumont-CAL, Algona and Spencer in two sets. Forest City's lone loss was to Roland-Story in two sets.
Indians hitter Shae Dillavou brought in 32 total kills over the five matches while their two setters, Jaden Jerome and Jalyn Hovenga, combined for 89 assists. Jerome also fired in six aces and libero Keevan Jones finished with 40 digs.
Outside of the three set thriller against the Cowgirls, Central Springs needed three sets to dispatch of conference foe St. Ansgar and avenge a regular season loss nearly a month ago.
The Panthers swept Hampton-Dumont-CAL and Newman Catholic. Kaci Crum and Alivea Harms each totaled 32 kills on the day and setting them up was Azaria McDonough, who ended her afternoon with 81 assists.
Carly Ryan led the back row with 54 digs while Macy Wyborny chipped in 19.
All of St. Ansgar's matches went into three sets as it pulled out wins over CGD and Clear Lake, but couldn't do the same against Central Springs, Algona and Roland-Story.
Three hitters for the Saints notched at least 20 kills for the day, led by 25 from Brianna Minnis. Jaci Woods and Cora Heeter chipped in 22 and 21, respectively. Minnis also served up nine aces.
Kinsey Anderson led the back row with 48 digs and their two setters in Emma Hicken and Aspen Falk combined for 84 assists.
The Bulldogs four scores that were online finished with them getting swept against Forest City, Central Springs, Algona and Spencer. None of Hampton-Dumont's individual stats were published online.
For the Lions, they lost in three sets to St. Ansgar and Algona and were swept against Webster City and Lake Mills. They did salvage the day with a sweep over Newman Catholic. No Clear Lake stats were published online.
The Knights were swept by Webster City, Central Springs and Lake Mills. Newman Catholic does not have a final from its contest against Hampton-Dumont. No stats for the Knights were published online.
Volleyball
Osage has roller coaster day in Dike: It was an up and down Saturday for the Class 2A No. 9 Green Devils, posting a 3-2 record at Dike New Hartford's weekend tournament.
For the second time in a week, the 2A No. 1 Wolverines swept Osage 21-10, 21-12. Its other loss was to 2A No. 8 Sumner-Fredericksburg 21-18, 21-15.
Yet of the three wins, one of them was the Green Devils first signature triumph as they swept 2A No. 2 Denver 21-15, 21-14. They also swept Janesville (21-14, 21-10) and Center Point-Urbana (21-15, 21-9).
No stats from any of the matches for Osage were published online.
Riceville loses two of three matches in final set: The Wildcats made Class 1A No. 7 Dunkerton and Central Elkader work and pushed those two to a third set, but came out on the wrong end of the matches and lost both of them at Waukon's weekend tournament.
The other match Riceville played was against Decorah in which the Vikings dispatched of the Wildcats in two sets. No Riceville stats were published online.
West Fork defeats Rockford for second time in tourney: Two Top of Iowa East foes have met twice in a weekend tournament over the span of three weeks and the Warhawks have edged the Warriors both times.
In Nashua-Plainfield's tournament, West Fork defeated Rockford 21-13, 23-21 as the former's only win of the day while the latter went winless.
Warhawks setter Kaylie Lundt had 11 of her tournament total 19 assists in the win against the Warriors. Madisyn Bonner led the front row attack with five kills and Emma Martinek chipped in four.
West Fork fell to South Winneshiek in three sets and were swept by North Linn in the other two matches. In its contest against the Warriors, four players had double digit digs led by 28 from Ellie Weaver.
Rockford's McKinnley Hoffman dished out 15 assists in the loss to the Warhawks. Emma Muller had a tournament total of nine kills while Chloe Rooney averaged eight digs a match to finish with 24.
The Warriors were swept in their other two matches to Clayton Ridge and Nashua-Plainfield.
West Hancock nabs third win of season: The Eagles snapped their 11-match losing streak with a 21-23, 21-13, 15-12 triumph over Harris-Lake Park during the Graettinger-Terril and Ruthven-Ayrshire tournament.
It was West Hancock's lone win of the day. It dropped two to Emmetsburg, got swept by GTRA and fell to West Bend-Mallard in three sets.
Eagles setters Kamryn Eckels and Parker Hiscocks dished out 18 assists in the five matches apiece and top hitter Leah Aitchison fired home 19 kills. Kennedy Kelley hit eight aces from the service line while Eckels chipped in five.
Boys golf
Mason City ninth in rare Friday invite: The Mohawks took part in the Joe August Invitational held at American Legion Post No. 46 Golf Course in Marshalltown and fired a team total of 344 strokes to finish ninth out of 11 teams.
No individual scores for Mason City were published online.
Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.