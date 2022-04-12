Area Roundup: Panthers edge Eagles behind experience, firepower

It was experience versus youth on Monday night at Bishop Garrigan High School.

Central Springs has about 20 seniors on its boys track and field roster and it was running in its season opener at the Adam Sundall Relays. West Hancock has a beavy of sophomores that have stepped into the fold this spring.

More wins, plus some events with double point scorers, pushed the Panthers to the win with 161 points that was a 30-point margin over the Eagles.

Bryce McDonough was a double winner for Central Springs, securing a win in the 1,600 in under 4 minutes, 50 seconds and winning the 3,200 in 10:17.73. Twin brother Clayton won the 800 and Will Howes finished behind him in the half-mile.

Nick Goskeson was triumphant in the 400 hurdles and three relays for the Panthers in the sprint medley, shuttle hurdle and 3,200 quartets also left with first place finishes.

LJ Gregorie had a full meet with a win in the long jump at 19 feet, 7 inches then finishing third in both the 100 and 200-meter dashes. Zak Molstad (200), Ethan Beals (400) and Chase Berding (discus) placed top-three.

Levi Eckles and Mitchell Smith had wins in the open 400 and 110 high hurdles, respectively, for West Hancock. Its 1,600-meter relay quarter won with a time of 3:40.93.

Mathew Francis was runner-up in the discus and 400 low hurdles. David Smith finished second in the shot put. Nolan Vaske (high jump), Kellen Smith (long jump), Brighton Kudej (shot put) and Braden Walk (110 high hurdles) all recorded a third place performance.

Boys Track and Field

River Hawks stack relays to get in qualifying position for Drake: In the span of a day, Mason City went from having at best three relays in Des Moines to potentially five and with one more to go.

It stacked all but the distance medley relay and turned performances at Monday's Dodger Relays in Fort Dodge that puts it in contention for spots at the Drake Relays in a couple of weeks.

The big explosion was the 1,600-meter quartet of Kale Hobart, James Fingalsen, Ra'Shaun Wynter and Kaden Tyler being the new state leader and hitting the Blue Standard with a time of 3 minutes, 24.22 seconds.

Mason City was far from done.

Reid Johnson, Darian Davis, Ethen Roberts and Michael Willis teamed up to win both the 400 and 800 relays and as of Monday, both are into the Drake Relays.

Tyler, Wynter, Fingalsen and Breyden Christensen ran a season-best 3,200-meter relay time of 8:10.53, 10th best in the state. Hobart, Johnson, Willis and Will Fingalsen finished second in the shuttle hurdle in 1:02.53, now eighth best in the state.

Hobart's win in the 110 high hurdles and the time of 15.20 seconds places him in the top-15 in the state. Davis, a winner in the open 100, leaped 21-07 in the long jump and moved him into top-10 in the state.

The River Hawks won the sprint medley relay and finished second in the distance medley relay. Van Wasieck claimed second in the shot put and Jalyn Wynter finished top-five in the 100 and 200.

Comets place second at Cadet Relays: Charles City had a couple standout performances plus some youth step up to pile up 181 points and finish second behind Dike-New Hartford at the Gerry Lenguadoro Cadet Relays.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL (98), West Fork (60) and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (54) finished fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively.

Two guys in field events – Tino Tamayo (discus) and Cael Bohlen (long jump) – won their respective events with distances that sets themselves up for a potential Drake Relays bid.

Tamayo's toss of 150 feet, 9 inches is the 14th farthest in the state while Bohlen's leap of 21-02 puts him in a long list of guys that have surpassed 20 feet and currently sits in a tie for 18th best with teammate Ian Collins.

Josiah Cunnings won the high jump while Jacob Vais (800) and Xander Graeser (3,200) also recorded victories. The Comets 400 relay of Bohlen, Cunnings, Mario Hoefer and Jalil Jones finished third in 45.50 seconds, but it is 78th fastest time in the state as that quartet aims for a Drake bid.

Their four other relays placed second or third. Charles City had a second or third place finisher in seven other events.

HD-CAL also had its 400 relay quartet of Gage Plagge, Tate Murray, Tony Valenzuela and Tate Schmitt run a time inside the top-96 in the state with a time of 45.34 seconds, 70th best in the state.

Its 800 relay was the only win of the night. Schmitt (high jump) and Scott Harr (discus) each finished second. The top performers from West Fork was third place from Dakota Lau in the 800 and Reed Stonebraker in the high jump.

GHV's Owen Pueggel (100) and A.J. Tusha (110 high hurdles) each placed fourth.

Girls Track and Field

Indians secure team title behind depth: Six wins and a host of other top-three performances allowed Forest City to accumulate 147 points and win the team race at the Adam Sundall Relays held at Bishop Garrigan High School.

West Hancock finished fifth in the team scoring with 76 points, followed by Garner-Hayfield-Ventura with 60.5 and Clear Lake finished ninth with 26 points.

Bethany Warren was a double individual winner for the Indians, claiming the open 400 and 400 low hurdles. Jalyn Hovenga triumphed in the open 200 and joined Colette Loges, Reagan Helgeson and Shae Dillavou to win the 400 relay in 53.45 seconds.

That time, through Monday, is the 73rd fastest time in the state and would put Forest City into the Drake Relays. Lili Nelson (1,500) and its distance medley relay also were victorious. Three other relays placed second as did Dillavou (high jump), Emma Anderson (100) and Jessa Swearingen (long jump).

West Hancock's Shelby Goepel won the open 100 in 14.01 seconds as its only win of the night. The Eagles had three relays (400, 800, distance medley) all place top-three. Morgan Francis was second in the discus with a toss of 96 feet, 8 inches.

Mason City was a last minute addition and did not contribute to the team score or leave with awards. It ran its shuttle hurdle relay to a time of 1:10.75, which puts it as the 17th fastest in the state.

Top-16 in that event qualify for the Drake Relays. The River Hawks 800 relay also has entered the picture with a 1:49.63 performance, 28th best in the state.

GHV's shuttle hurdle relay finished runner-up plus Kylie Anderson (100 hurdles) and Anna Zrostlik (400 hurdles) placed third. Clear Lake's Emily McLaughlin (1,500) plus its 800 and distance medley relays recorded fifth place finishes.

Girls Soccer

Waukee Northwest 9, Mason City 0: The Class 3A No. 6 Wolves made things look easy at home in their shutout victory over the River Hawks on Monday night.

Mason City's two-match winning streak was snapped. Waukee NW blew the doors open with seven goals in the second half as they piled up 24 total shots. No stats for the River Hawks (2-1) were published online.

Humboldt 2, Clear Lake 1: The Lions couldn't maintain their one-goal lead at the half and the Wildcats scored twice in the second to snare a home North Central Conference victory.

Addison Jones, a freshman, connected on the lone goal for Clear Lake (1-1, 1-1 NCC). It had 25 total shots for the match, but only 11 of them were on frame. Humboldt took just 10 shots and seven were on target.

Rowan O'Keefe recorded four saves in net for the Lions.

Boys Soccer

Humboldt 4, Clear Lake 3: The Wildcats scored the game-winner in the first OT period to stun the Lions on the road in a North Central Conference tussle.

It was scoreless first 40 minutes, then both offenses woke up. Clear Lake (1-1, 0-1 NCC) scored all three of its goals in the second half. None of its stats were published online.

Iowa Falls-Alden 6, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 2: The Cadets had a week to prepare for a second meeting with the Bulldogs and reversed fourtunes to win a North Central Conference matchup.

Both sides are now 1-1 overall and 1-1 in the NCC. No stats for HD-CAL were published online.

Girls Tennis

Mason City 5, Charles City 4: The River Hawks moved to 2-0 on the season as they squeaked past the Comets on Monday in a non-conference dual at home.

Celine Matthews and Chloe Callanan won in straight sets at No. 1 and No. 2 singles in straight sets for Mason City. Ella Turk won a three-set thriller 4-6, 7-5, 10-4 at No. 4 singles.

Charles City's Liz Oleson won in straight sets at No. 3 singles then teamed up with Alexis Ver Meer to win 6-0, 6-1 at No. 3 doubles. Other scores were posted, but it was not listed as to who won.

Girls Golf

Cardinals win triangular at home course: Ignited by three golfers with nine-hole scores in the mid-40s, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura finished with a team score of 198 to defeat Clarion-Goldfield-Dows and Lake Mills at Garner Golf Course.

The Cowgirls recorded a team total of 225 and the Bulldogs fired a 256. GHV's Audrey Overgaard was the meet medalist after carding a 45, two shots clear of teammates Rylee Frayne and Sydney Helgeson.

Lake Mills' low-four were all within two shots of each other, led by a 63 from Kenna Vanek.

Knights top-four place top-five in conference quad: Emma and Jayce Weiner plus Leah Martinez all recorded nine-hole totals under 50 as Newman Catholic cruised by Central Springs, Rockford and Riceville at Buffalo Run Golf Course with a team total of 194 strokes.

The Panthers placed second with a team score of 212 followed by the Warriors (239). The Wildcats didn't have a team score with only one golfer, Emily Johnson, finishing eighth with a 54.

Newman's Emma Weiner and Central Springs' Kaylea Fessler shared medalist honors as both carded a 45. Martinez fired in a 48 to place third while Jayce Weiner (49) and Aubree Sellars (52) rounded out the top-five.

Rockford's Aryssa Smith was its lowest golfer with a 52, tying her with Sellars for fifth.

Lions edge Chickasaws in season opener: Clear Lake's Jaden Ainley and Lily James, its Nos. 3 and 4 golfers, finished a handful of strokes lower than New Hampton's fourth golfer and that was what sealed the former's win over the latter 185-188 at Mason City Country Club.

Mason City was third with a team score of 245. Clear Lake's Meghan DeLong carded a nine-hole score of 42 to finish as the meet medalist and Rebecca DeLong finished in third with a 44. Ainley and James finished the day with scores of 49 and 50, respectively.

The River Hawks were led by Angelina Frank's ninth place finish with a 58.

Boys Golf

Green Devils cruise to TIC triangular win: Fueled by the low-four recording nine-hole scores of under 45, Osage totaled up 163 strokes to win a Top of Iowa Conference meet over West Fork and Northwood-Kensett at Northwood Country Club.

The Warhawks placed second with a 199 and the Vikings finished with a 233. Leo Klapperich, a junior for the Green Devils, fired a 37 to win medalist honors. Heath Voigt was the runner-up with a 43 then Tucker Stangel and Bodie Goddard each recorded a 44.

West Fork's top golfer was Brett Wittle with a 48 and Northwood-Kensett senior Drew Wilder scored a 49.

Bulldogs shoot new season low in triangular triumph: Behind its top-two recording nine-hole scores in the 30s, Lake Mills pieced together a team score of 157, seven strokes lower than its season opener at Garner Golf Course.

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura placed second in a Top of Iowa Conference triangular with a 192 while West Hancock finished with a 249. Lake Mills' Bennett Berger fired a 36 to be the meet medalist and Garrett Ham was runner-up with a 37.

Austin Stene placed third with a 41. The Cardinals senior Sam Wood was their top golfer with a 42, good for fourth overall. Zach Beukema led the Eagles with a 53.

Underclassmen push Indians to conference win: Sophomore Jack Harms led a contingent of Forest City sophomores and one freshmen to a Top of Iowa Conference triangular triumph over Bishop Garrigan and North Union.

Harms was the meet medalist after carding a nine-hole total of 40. Tommy Miller and Ty Dillavou each recorded a 45. The Indians piled a team stroke total of 176.

Knights top-end talent too much for North Iowa foes: Powered by the medalist honors from Nash Holmgaard and two other seniors in the top-three, Newman Catholic put up a team score of 165 to win a quadrangular at Buffalo Run Golf Course.

Central Springs was the runner-up with a 184, followed by Rockford (203) and Riceville (231). Holmgaard fired a 36, the lone golfer under 40, for the day. Tim Castle and Bennett Suntken followed with scores of 40 and 42, respectively.

Carter Crum was the low golfer for the Panthers with a nine-hole score of 45 that placed him fourth. Adam Wyborny of Rockford finished in fifth with a 45. No individual scores for Riceville were published online.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

