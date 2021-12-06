Area Roundup: Osage wrestling program brings back eight tourney wins

Osage brought home a lot of hardware at two separate tournaments over the weekend.

The Class 2A No. 2 Green Devils placed third at the Cliff Keen Independence Invitational out of 27 teams behind Lisbon and the host Mustangs with three champions while their girls went to Decorah and had five first place wrestlers.

Tucker Stangel, ranked third at 126 pounds in 2A, outlasted Lisbon's 1A fifth-ranked grappler Quincy Happel 5-4 in the finals. Stangel was the top seed in the gold bracket then won his quarterfinal by pin and semifinal by technical fall.

Nicholas Fox (160) and Barrett Muller (220) also were top seeds in the gold bracket and came out with first place finishes.

In a top-five matchup for the 160 title, second-ranked Fox edged fifth-ranked Garrett Seaba of Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 5-2. Fox was coming off a pin and a major decision to set up the final with Seaba.

Muller, ranked fifth, took care of business with two pins and a major decision to claim the bracket. He pinned Independence's Brady McDonald, ranked 11th, in 2 minutes, 45 seconds.

Osage's Chase Thomas (145) dropped his semifinal match as he was pinned in 2:52 then the Crestwood transfer rebounded on the back side with a fall and a 7-1 win over Alburnett's Carson Klostermann.

Cole Jeffries at 195 also lost in the semis and finished fourth. The Green Devils had five additional wrestlers finish 15th or better.

On the girls side, Osage owned the lightweights with two wins and two seconds between the 95-pound and 109-pound weight classes. Gable Hemann won at 95 and Jalyn Goodale was victorious at 109.

Goodale had two falls and a major decision in her three wins while Hemann edged Nora Lee of Holmen 3-2 in a battle of wrestlers that were 2-0 at the time of the matchup.

The Green Devils had two weights where they had at least two top-three finishes. At 159, Kaegen O'Malley placed second and Elyza Williamson finished third. At 166, Leah Grimm was the champion and Addison Schenker placed third.

Madison Swenson was the title winner at 119 and Aubrey Chapman won at 146. Jacy Kriener (120) finished runner-up.

West Fork and Clear Lake were also at Decorah. The Warhawks had a title winner as Preslee Dickman claimed the title at 116 by pinning all three of her opponents in 95 seconds or less.

Autumn Stonecypher was second at 127 and Fernanda Ramirez placed third at 191 for West Fork. The Lions highest finisher was Olivia Fausnaugh at 139, placing second. Chloe Williamson (130) placed third and Emery Hippen (147) finished in fourth.

Wrestling

Crooks places second in stacked Keith Young Invite: Charles City heavyweight Chase Crooks was the highest area finisher in Saturday's Keith Young Invite held at Cedar Falls High School.

The senior, ranked fifth in Class 2A, faced a loaded bottom half and needed extra time to claim a runner-up finish.

He beat 3A No. 7 Kyler Hall of Ames 3-2 in TB-1 then triumphed over 1A No. 8 Mack Ortner of Don Bosco 2-1 in TB-1. Crooks was then pinned in the championship match in 3 minutes, 23 seconds by 3A No. 2 Maddux-Borcherding-Johnson of Norwalk.

Three wrestlers finished third.

Mason City's duo of Kale DiMarco (106) and Jace Rhodes (132) plus Charles City's Tino Tamayo (220) each lost their semifinal matches then proceeded to rebound and claim their respective third place contests.

Rhodes racked up a handful of takedowns to defeat the Comets Nathan Lopez by a 14-4 major decision. Ethan Peterson (195) also finished fourth for the Comets. Mason City's Paul Fabian (120) plus Charles City's Talan Weber (145) each placed sixth.

St. Ansgar defeats Lions, Vikings: The Saints edged Clear Lake and Northwood-Kensett in a weekend home triangular on Saturday. They beat the Lions 48-36 then triumphed over the Vikings 46-24.

St. Ansgar (4-1) won six of the last seven matches to rally and pull off the victory over Clear Lake. The Saints won via forfeit three times and had Mariah Michels (113), Nathan Brumm (126) and Matthew Hall (138) win by fall.

By winning the first eight matches against Northwood-Kensett, St. Ansgar took complete control of the dual. Michels, Brumm and Hall went 2-0 for the Saints.

Clear Lake beat the Vikings 38-24. There were three weights with a double forfeit, but the Lions won via a Noah Porter win by forfeit at 126 and Max Currier racking up takedowns and back points to win via technical fall 17-1 in 3 minutes, 7 seconds.

Currier, Carter Markwardt (145), Hunter Rieck (152) and Dylan Evenson (220 and 285) each went 2-0 for the Lions. Northwood-Kensett's trio of Josiah Kliment (160), Drake Tiedemann (170) and Tyler Mills (182) all went 2-0.

Five area champs highlight Chris Davis Invite: Class 1A No. 9 Central Springs, Riceville and Rockford combined for five champions at the Chris Davis Invite held at Wapsie Valley High School.

The Panthers McDonough brothers of Clayton (138) and Bryce (145) each pinned their first two opponents then earned bonus point victories in the championship.

Clayton beat Nashua-Plainfield's Trey Nelson by major decision 11-1 then Bryce tech falled Anamosa's Miken Wheeler 16-1 in 3 minutes, 34 seconds. Both are still unbeaten early in the season.

Riceville's Lawson Losee triumphed over N-P's McKade Munn 11-5 in a top-five matchup at 160. The Wildcats heavyweight Mitchel Marr put together two pins and a 12-7 win in the semis to win at 285.

Rockford's Marshal Schalder had two bonus point victories and a 9-2 win in the championship match to win at 220.

Central Springs finished runner-up behind 1A No. 6 Nashua-Plainfield by 40 points (199.5-159.5). The Panthers had two runner-ups in Dawson Jacobson (106) and Brock Mathers (132) along with three third place finishers.

Riceville (57), Rockford (39) and West Fork (31) placed 10th, 11th and 12th, respectively. The Wildcats had one other wrestler place in Will Felper, sixth at 160. The Warriors also had an additional grappler medal in Terran Romer, fifth at 195.

The Warhawks had two fourths and fifth.

Eagles place second in Okoboji Invite team race: Behind two wins and eight other top-five finishes, West Hancock showed out at Okoboji with a runner-up finish total of 172 points. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura placed ninth with 75.5 points.

There was one head-to-head matchup in the final between the Eagles and Cardinals and it came at 138 pounds.

West Hancock's Kellen Smith defeated GHV's Lucas Kral by a 9-1 major decision. Smith, a sophomore, put together two pins in under one minute in his quarterfinal and semifinal matches. Kral, a freshman, had a technical fall win in the quarters than edged Heelan's Sir Brando Watts 12-10 in the semis.

Eagles senior Mathew Francis wrestled at 220 for the first tournament of the season and picked up three bonus point victories en route to the title. He pinned his first two opponents, then defeated Central Lyon/George-Little Rock's Lyle Moore 9-0 in the championship match.

West Hancock had two runner-up finishers in Kane Zuehl (160) and David Smith (285). It had four weights where its wrestler finished fourth.

GHV had a third place performance from Zach Feld at 113 and a pair of fourths from Jacob Hasler (160) and Sam Dodd (285).

Stevens, Barkema stand on podium in loaded field: Hampton-Dumont-CAL was the lone area school at the first ever Dan Gable Donnybrook held inside the Xtream Arena in Coralville.

Two wrestlers ended up in the top-eight and garnered themselves a medal.

The Bulldogs starter at 106 pounds Jayson Stevens and at 160 pounds Carl Barkema each placed seventh. Each made it to the quarterfinals before having to fight their way back through the consolation bracket to end up on the podium.

Stevens, a sophomore, won his first two matches then was pinned in 60 seconds by eventual champion Seth Mendoza. Stevens lost his first consolation match by an 8-3 decision then beat Waverly-Shell Rock's Alex Hornyak 9-6 in the seventh place match.

Barkema picked up two bonus point wins before losing to David Brooks via technical fall 17-2 in 2 minutes, 33 seconds in the quarters. Barkema, a senior, lost the consolation match 7-6 then rebounded by pinning Paul Kadlec in 4:37 to earn seventh.

HD-CAL placed 22nd in the team standings with 147.5 points. It had seven additional top-20 finishes, highlighted by a 10th place performance from Jack Showalter at 113 pounds.

Tate Schmitt (170), Braden Hansen (182), Isaac Heilskov (195), Cole Freerks (220) and Carter Heilskov (285) all earned top-15 finishes. Mahler Taylor (138) placed 16th.

Girls basketball

Algona 46, Charles City 39: Despite a third quarter comeback attempt, the Comets dug themselves a deep hole in the first half and that proved to be the downfall in their loss to the Bulldogs.

Charles City (0-3) combined to score 11 points in the opening 16 minutes and trailed by 13. It put on a rally with 14 points in the third to trim the margin to seven, but it wasn't enough.

Senior Lydia Staudt led the Comets with 15 points, six rebounds and five steals. Ava Ellis contributed eight points.

Belmond-Klemme 40, Central Springs 33: The Panthers scored just a single point in the first quarter and that proved to be a hole too deep to dig out of in their loss to the Broncos.

The Central Springs (1-2) defense limited Belmond-Klemme to 16 second half points and found some offense with 10 in the third and 14 in the fourth, but it wasn't enough.

Alivea Harms had 11 points on three 3-pointers and a pair of free throws to lead the Panthers in scoring. Carly Ryan had five rebounds and five assists while Aubrey Hoeft finished with nine points and four boards.

Riceville 50, Colo-Nesco 12: The Wildcats allowed a new season-low in total points in their blowout win over the Royals on Saturday.

Riceville (3-0) allowed just four total field goals and forced 39 turnovers. It gave up just one point in the second frame and pitched a shutout in the third.

Madison Mauer led the Wildcats with 14 points while O'Malley Fair and Joy Beran each chipped in nine. Beran pulled down 12 rebounds.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 56, St. Ansgar 38: Since a season-opening loss, the Bulldogs have reeled off three straight wins, the latest a home win over the Saints on Saturday.

HD-CAL (3-1) used a 21-7 advantage in the third quarter to turn a three-point halftime deficit into an 11-point lead. It added 11 more points in the fourth and held St. Ansgar (0-2) to four points.

Avery Hanson fueled the Bulldogs offense with a game-high 22 points on seven field goals and six free throws while also snaring nine rebounds. Lauren Meader chipped in 15 points and five steals.

Madison Hillman registered 18 points and a game-high 17 rebounds for the Saints in her first double-double of the season. The next highest scorers were Kennedy Schwiesow and Addison Tabbert, each with five points.

Estherville-Lincoln Central 62, West Hancock 39: A top-10 matchup between schools in different classifications, the 3A No. 4 Midgets blew past the 2A No. 9 Eagles in Britt.

Foul trouble and turnovers caused West Hancock (2-1) to lose for the first time this season. It had three starters finish with four fouls and seven players that saw the court had at least one turnover.

E-LC took over in the first half, outscoring the Eagles 18-6 in the first and 29-10 in the second. That gap was too big for West Hancock to overcome despite it putting up 23 points in the second half to the Midgets total of 15.

Eagles sophomore Mallory Leerar finished with 16 points and Kennedy Kelly chipped in 10. No other player that saw time on the court had more than four points.

Boys basketball

Algona 79, Charles City 76 (2OT): The Comets last two losses have been in overtime and a combined five points as the Bulldogs buried a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer to triumph in double overtime.

Charles City (1-2) led by 10 at the halftime break then Algona began to rally with an 18-point third and fourth quarter to send the game into the first OT period.

Both sides scored just four points which extended the game further. The Bulldogs found that extra basket to prevail. No stats for the Comets were published online.

Central Springs 63, Belmond-Klemme 33: Ignited by 39 second half points, the Panthers got back on the winning end with a convincing weekend win over the Broncos.

Central Springs (2-1) led by four at the half then proceeded to blow the game open with a 20-point third frame and an additional 19 in the fourth. It allowed just 13 total points by Belmond-Klemme in the final 16 minutes.

The Panthers shot 50 percent from the field and pulled twice as many rebounds as the Broncos (40-20). Joey Marino paced Central Springs with 19 points while Angel Jose poured in 15. Drew Kelley snared a game-high 13 boards.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 66, St. Ansgar 34: Fueled by a first quarter outburst, the Bulldogs earned a blowout win over the Saints at home on Saturday.

Twenty-four points were scored by HD-CAL (2-0) in the opening eight minutes. It added 36 more total over the second and third quarters all while holding St. Ansgar (0-2) to no more than 11 points in any quarter.

The Bulldogs finished with 44 rebounds, 21 assists and 23 steals. Scott Harr ended with a double-double of 14 points, 14 rebounds while Marco Guerrero finished with 10 points and 11 assists and seven steals. Cal Heeren chipped in 13 points.

The Saints finished with 30 turnovers and just 15 made field goals. Ryan Hackbart led them in scoring with nine points and pulled in a team best seven boards.

Estherville-Lincoln Central 61, West Hancock 39: The Eagles trailed 9-2 after the first period and never got much closer as the Midgets put a stranglehold on the victory.

E-LC scored 21 points apiece in the second and third quarter to create the needed separation to win. West Hancock (1-2) went just 3-for-11 from the free throw line and lost the rebounding battle by 13.

Rylan Barnes was the only Eagle in double figures with 16 points. He also grabbed a team best nine rebounds. Rhett Eisenmann and Logan Leerar each chipped in seven points.

Bowling

Mason City girls third at Newton Invite, boys fourth: Behind two top-three individual finishers, Mason City's girls bowling team finished third overall in the tournament with 2,269 pins behind winner Waukee and runner-up Newton.

Mason City boys placed fourth with 2,361 pins.

Hailee Wendel placed second overall with two-game total of 357 and Kylie Trappe tied for third at 352. Wendel had the highest individual game out of the tournament with a 227.

No scores for the Mason City boys were published online.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.