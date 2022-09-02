Area Roundup: Osage volleyball tops St. Ansgar in rivalry matchup

In its rise into the top-eight of the Class 3A volleyball rankings, Osage has started out the conference season as perfect as possible.

It has yet to drop a set and only once as an opponent reached the 20-point threshold. The Green Devils are, once again, clicking early.

Ranked seventh this week in 3A, Osage clipped Mitchell County rival St. Ansgar 25-18, 25-18, 25-17 in a Top of Iowa East contest at home on Thursday night.

The schedule beefs up for the Green Devils (3-0, 3-0 TIC-East) starting next week as they head to Wapsie Valley for a triangular with 2A top-ranked Dike-New Hartford and 2A No. 9 Wapsie Valley on Tuesday.

They then host their weekend tournament next Saturday that features 5A No. 1 Cedar Falls, 4A No. 3 Waverly-Shell Rock, 1A No. 4 Dunkerton plus 3A No. 12 New Hampton and 3A No. 15 Forest City.

Against the Saints, Osage had 24 kills between Claudia Aschenbrenner and Jenna Scharper. Scharper also had four blocks and four players had at least 11 digs. Sydney Muller distributed 31 assists while Taylor Klobassa had four aces.

St. Ansgar (2-3, 1-1) couldn't get in a long enough rhythm to make it push for a fourth set. Natalie Bork recorded seven kills in the middle while Kinsey Anderson and Addison Tabbert totaled 37 digs.

Volleyball

Tripoli 3, Riceville 0: Behind a balanced offensive attack and a .369 team hitting efficiency, the Panthers edged out the Wildcats 25-16, 25-16, 25-20 in an Iowa Star North contest on Thursday.

Riceville (4-5, 1-1 ISN) hasn't played a regular season match into a fourth set yet. All four wins have been sweeps and its five setbacks have been sweeps. None of its stats were published online.

Algona 3, Clear Lake 2: Down 2-0 and on the verge of getting swept, the Lions stormed back to tie the match the Bulldogs, but it wasn't enough as the latter won a North Central Conference matchup 25-23, 25-23, 15-25, 21-25, 15-11 on Thursday.

It was the conference opener for both teams. Clear Lake (5-2, 0-1 NCC) were close in the opening two sets, then broke away in the third to nab momentum and clipped Algona in the fourth to send the math into a fifth set. The Bulldogs had the narrow advantage late and held on.

No stats for the Lions were published online.

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 3, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 0: The Cowgirls posted a sweep to open North Central Conference action, cruising past the Bulldogs 25-12, 25-21, 25-12 on Thursday.

HD-CAL (0-7, 0-1 NCC) had its most competitive set be the second. It marks the fourth time in the last 12 sets where it has been within striking distance of a win, but came up just short. CGD took command of the opening and closing set to nab the win.

Mallory Rieken and Aubree Gronewold combined for 16 assists for the the Bulldogs. Aubryee Showalter slapped eight kills and tied for the team lead in digs with libero Abigail Drier with nine.

Central Springs 3, North Butler 0: Two close sets and one dominant set allowed the Panthers to snare a Top of Iowa East victory over the Bearcats on Thursday night.

It snapped Central Springs' (2-4, 1-2 TIC-East) four-match skid. It was also its first conference win of the season. The Panthers nipped North Butler by a handful of points to take a 2-0 lead. They were in control in the third to post the sweep.

Kaci Crum was dominant at the net with 10 kills, a .318 hitting efficiency, four solo blocks and four digs. She was one of three players with at least two service aces. Azaria McDonough posted 29 assists and Paige Prazak paced the back row with 11 digs.

West Fork 3, Northwood-Kensett 0: Each set was close and came down to the end, but the Warhawks got the breaks and clipped the Vikings 25-19, 25-23, 25-22 on Thursday night in a Top of Iowa East battle.

It snaps a four-match skid for West Fork (2-4, 1-1 TIC-East) and it is the first sweep of the year for the Warhawks. The final two sets were nip-and-tuck until the end when they generated enough breaks to win.

Brea Weaver dished out nine assists and Mallery Meier hit eight kills. Ellie Weaver and Breckyn Dickman posted 19 digs to lead West Fork's back row. No stats for Northwood-Kensett (1-6, 0-3) were published online.

Lake Mills 3, Bishop Garrigan 0: Three players being perfect from the service line and a balanced offensive attack pushed the Bulldogs to a 25-17, 25-12, 25-15 Top of Iowa West triumph over the Golden Bears.

Thirty-four kills by Lake Mills (3-0, 3-0 TIC-West) on the night with 31 of them coming from either the middle of left side. Ellie Hanna paced its hitters with 11 kills and Karli Helgeson dished out 31 assists.

The Bulldogs seized control over Bishop Garrigan each set and one the final two by double digits. Helgeson fired three service aces and Brynn Rognes recorded five digs.

"I thought we played very well tonight in nearly every phase of the game," Lake Mills head coach Jim Boehmer said.

Forest City 3, North Union 1: Fresh off being ranked 15th in the IGHSAU volleyball rankings, the Indians pulled out a thriller against the Warriors 25-15, 16-25, 25-20, 27-25 in Top of Iowa West play on Thursday.

Both sides dominated the first two sets to square the match at one. Forest City (3-0, 3-0 TIC-West) clipped North Union in the third and eventually earned the match ending point in the fourth to avoid a fifth set.

Jalyn Hovenga recorded 15 kills and Bethany Warren chipped in 11. Jenna Walker dished out 29 assists and Emma Anderson led the back row with 25 digs. Hovenga smashed eight service aces and Warren finished with four blocks.

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 3, West Hancock 1: The Cardinals rebounded from dropping the first set to triumph over the Eagles 20-25, 25-19, 25-17, 25-17 in a Top of Iowa West contest.

GHV (4-4, 1-2 TIC-West) never let West Hancock get to 20 points over the final three sets. It was paced by 15 kills from junior Gretta Gouge and 10 kills from Rebecca Hejlik. Kenedee Frayne distributed 27 assists and led the Cardinals with 17 digs.

Ali Hess recorded four service aces for GHV. No stats for West Hancock (1-5, 0-3) were published online.

Boys Golf

Mason City clipped at home triangular: Just four strokes separated the Dodgers and Riverhawks as the former squeaked by the latter 174-178 to win a Iowa Alliance Conference triangular at Highland Golf Course.

Des Moines East was the third team in the field and shot a team total of 268.

Drew DeGabriele and Michael Solberg-Maas each carded a 39 for Mason City, tying with Fort Dodge's Carson Werning. On card back, Werning was the medalist and DeGabriele was the runner-up. Solberg-Maas placed third.

Breyden Baker (49) and Noah Honn (51) rounded out the Riverhawks scoring four.

Girls Swimming

Mason City 61, Spencer 37: The Riverhawks moved to 3-0 on the season in duals as they won nine of the 12 events over the Tigers at John Adams Middle School on Thursday night.

Taylor Halverson posted victories in the 100-yard butterfly and the 500 freestyle as well as being the second leg on the 200 medley relay and the third leg on the 200 freestyle quartet, both triumphs.

Her butterfly time was six seconds faster than the runner-up and the 500 freestyle time of 5 minutes, 51.44 seconds was eight seconds clear of teammate Kayla Eide.

Aspen Cole swam sub-2:03 in the 200 freestyle and led off the 200 freestyle relay. Rosa Monarch won the 1-meter diving competition, Grace Hehr was victorious in the 200 individual medley, Jenna Braun claimed the 50 freestyle and Marie Manternach won the 100 freestyle.