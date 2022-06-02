Area Roundup: Osage softball pulls off upset over 1A No. 9 Bearcats

There was a five-year stretch where Osage's softball team routinely cranked out winning seasons with at least 15 games notched in the victory column. It had two 20-win seasons sprinkled in there.

The only time the Green Devils have had a winning season since 2016 was the COVID-shortened season of 2020, where they went 9-7. They could be in store for a second winning season in three years.

Osage is off to a 4-1 start in 2022, one of its better marks through the early part of the season in a handful of years, as its latest victory was a 3-1 Top of Iowa East triumph over Class 1A No. 9 North Butler on Wednesday night.

Since the season-opening loss to Newman Catholic by one run, the Green Devils have won four straight. They sit at 2-1 in the conference, tied with West Fork.

Pitching has been stabilized with senior Ashley Halbach back in the circle after missing some time last summer due to injury. She limited the Bearcats to just four hits, allowed one walk and struck out seven batters.

The offense has not been solely on the shoulders of all-conference hitter Leah Grimm. Of the Osage hitters that have started every game, three others plus Grimm are hitting above .370. Two others that have started at least twice are clipping at .500.

The Green Devils scored one run in the first, fifth and sixth innings. Halbach had three hits, two of them doubles, and an RBI. Taylor Klobassa had two hits and an RBI.

Softball

Webster City 7, Clear Lake 1: Five runs in the bottom of the fourth spurred the Lynx to a Wednesday night North Central Conference triumph over the Lions at home.

It was a 1-1 game after Clear Lake (0-2, 0-1 NCC) scored the tying run in the top of the third. Webster City answered with a run in the bottom half, then the five-spot was the difference.

Annika Nelson had three hits, two of them doubles, in four plate appearances for the Lions while Macey Holck laced a double and Autumn VanHorn recorded the lone RBI.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 1, Iowa Falls-Alden 0: The Bulldogs scraped the lone of run of the game to cross home plate in the fourth inning to earn a North Central Conference victory against the Cadets on Wednesday.

That was all senior southpaw Avery Hanson needed to give HD-CAL (2-1, 1-0 NCC) the win. She struck out 15 batters in seven complete innings, giving up two hits and wiggling out of five walks.

Trinity Swart had the lone RBI for the Bulldogs on a sacrifice bunt that plated Addyson Showalter.

Newman Catholic 11, Rockford 1: The Knights rebounded from their first loss of the season with a run-rule Top of Iowa East victory over the Warriors on Wednesday night.

Four runs in the bottom of the first gave Newman (6-1, 3-1 TIC-East) the early lead and it piled on with another four in the third and three extra runs in the fourth. Ellyse Ball went a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate while Leah Martinez and Macy Kellar combined for five RBIs.

Kellar tosses a three-hitter in the circle, striking out 10. Rockford (2-3, 1-2) had two hits, one apiece from Hannah Hillman and Chloe Rooney. Hillman had the lone RBI.

Lake Mills 12, Eagle Grove 0: The Bulldogs remained unbeaten on the season as they pummeled the Eagles on Wednesday in a Top of Iowa West showdown.

After a scoreless first inning, Lake Mills (3-0, 3-0 TIC-West) scored six runs in the second and third innings to end the game early. Madison Edwards and Natalie Brandenburg each recorded multiple hits at the plate and drove in two runs.

Dottie Byars allowed just one hit, two walks and struck out three to garner the win in the circle.

Bishop Garrigan 14, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 3: By jumping out of the gates with 12 runs in the first two innings, the Golden Bears were on cruise control in their Top of Iowa West victory over the Cardinals on Wednesday night.

GHV (1-2, 1-2 TIC-West) tried to mount a rally with three runs in the top of the third, but the margin was too big to overcome. Payton Harle recorded two RBIs at the plate and was one of five hitters to notch a hit.

The Cardinals defense committed five errors, leading to only six of the 13 runs allowed by Kylie Hughes to be earned.

North Iowa 14, West Hancock 12: The Eagles fell just short of winning their first game of the season as a seventh inning rally wasn't completed in a Top of Iowa West setback against the Bison on Wednesday.

It was a back and forth affair all night long as both sides scored at least a run in the first three innings. Leading 9-7, North Iowa added two runs in the fourth to take a four-run lead. West Hancock (0-5, 0-3 TIC-West) trimmed its deficit to one with three in the fifth.

The Bison answered that with three in the sixth and the Eagles two runs in the seventh wasn't enough. Outfielder Jade Cook paced West Hancock with four hits and four RBIs at the plate.

Its top-three hitters in its batting order – Kamryn Eckels, Sydney Tue and Dru Hagen – each had two hits. So too did Eden Nielsen, who struck out eight in the circle.

Baseball

West Des Moines Valley 18-12, Mason City 1-2: The Tigers pounced on the River Hawks early in Game 1 and late in Game 2 to earn a CIML sweep on Wednesday night at Roosevelt Field.

Six runs in the top of the second and in the fourth pushed Valley to a 15-1 lead and it added three more runs in the fifth to end the game early. Four hitters registered three RBIs in the opener.

It was a 4-2 game in the nightcap before the Tigers blew the game open with eight runs in the sixth to send the game into double digits. Nick Meyer ended the two games with seven total hits and nine RBIs for them.

Mason City (4-6) was led by Carter Thomas and Kaden Tyler each recording two hits in Game 1 and Game 2, respectively. It plated two runs in the bottom of the second in the nightcap to take a 2-1 lead, but it never got another run across the plate.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 8, Iowa Falls-Alden 3: Fueled by a three-run bottom half of the third, the Bulldogs grabbed the lead and never gave it back as they snared a North Central Conference win over the Cadets on Wednesday.

After HD-CAL (4-2, 2-0 NCC) was up 4-3 after three full innings, it added a run in the fourth and fifth plus an additional two in the sixth. It has its first multi-game winning streak of the season.

Cal Heeren notched three hits for the Bulldogs while Marcos Baez recorded two hits. Payton McNealy drove in two runs and Logan Pfeffer crossed home plate three times. Brayden Johnson tossed a complete game to earn the win on the mound, allowing one earned run and striking out seven.

Webster City 11, Clear Lake 1: Nine runs in the bottom of the sixth paved the way for the Lynx to turn a close North Central Conference contest into a route over the Lions on Wednesday.

It marks the fourth run-rule loss for Clear Lake (1-5, 0-3 NCC) this season. Its lone run came in the first off an RBI from Wesley Wharton. Six of its nine batters in the starting lineup recorded a hit.

Jett Neuberger recorded 11 strikeouts on the mound for the Lions.

Central Springs 5, West Fork 4: The Panthers needed extra innings, but they won their third straight game in a Top of Iowa East triumph over the Warhawks on Wednesday.

It was an eventful first inning as West Fork (1-3, 1-2 TIC-East) kicked off the game with four runs only for Central Springs to answer with three in the bottom half and then tie the game in the second inning.

The two rivals exchanged goose eggs on the scoreboard until the Panthers (4-2, 3-2) secured the victory. Leadoff hitter Cole Christiansen was 4-for-5 at the plate with two doubles and an RBI while Brock Mathers drove in two runs.

Chase Berding struck out 10 on the mound to earn the win, allowing one earned run and three hits over the course of six innings. He also had two hits and an RBI.

Deven Showalter had two hits for the Warhawks and Hayden Shreckengost recorded two RBIs. Ki Janssen and Edison Maske combined for eight strikeouts on the mound.

Newman Catholic 15, Rockford 0: The Class 1A No. 1 Knights went on cruise control of the bottom of the first inning on en route to a Top of Iowa East blowout win over the Warriors.

Five runs were scored in the first then Newman's (10-1, 4-0 TIC-East) lead turned into double figures with six in the third. It ended the game early with three in the fourth.

Max Burt earned the win on the mound with six strikeouts and giving up just two hits. The junior also had two hits and two RBIs at the plate. Jack Maznio drove in four runs on two hits while Doug Taylor registered three RBIs on two hits.

No stats for Rockford (3-2, 2-1) were published online.

Osage 7, North Butler 0: All seven of the Green Devils runs came over the course of two innings and they were able to shut out the Bearcats in a Top of Iowa East contest on Wednesday.

Four runs in the fourth and three in the fifth was all Max Gast needed. The Osage (4-2, 2-2 TIC-East) southpaw tossed a complete game on 111 pitches to record the win.

Luke Scharper recorded two RBIs for the Green Devils as their top four hitters in the lineup combined for four of their five hits and five of the seven runs.

St. Ansgar 6, Nashua-Plainfield 5: The Saints needed a walk-off in the bottom of the seventh to stave off the upset-minded Huskies in a Top of Iowa East battle on Wednesday.

It was a quick 4-1 lead for St. Ansgar (7-1, 4-0 TIC-East) after a four-run second frame, but it was diminished quickly. Nashua-Plainfield tied the game with two runs in the top of the sixth then both sides exchanged runs in the bottom of the sixth and top of the seventh.

The Saints got the last laugh and pushed their winning streak to five games. Regan Witt and Ryan Hackbart each crossed home plate twice. Max Beland, one of four pitchers they used, earned the win on the mound.

West Hancock 12-3, North Iowa 2-5: Behind a seven-run third inning, the Eagles claimed the opener of a Top of Iowa West doubleheader against the Bison on Wednesday night.

It was a different story in the nightcap, where North Iowa scored all five of its runs in the fifth to seize control and salvage a split.

West Hancock (3-3, 2-2 TIC-West) jumped out early in Game 1 with two runs in the first inning and three in the second. Freshman starter Zach Beukema danced around five walks to toss a one-hitter and give up two unearned runs with four strikeouts.

Logan Leerar was 3-for-4 at the plate with a double and three runs batted in. Beukema also tallied three RBIs. Four Eagles hitters crossed home plate.

In Game 2, West Hancock jumped out to a 3-0 lead only for the Bison to take it in one half-inning. Jackson Johnson recorded two hits and two RBIs for the Eagles while Beukema and Rylan Barnes each went 2-for-4 at the plate.

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 7, Bishop Garrigan 5: Four runs in the top of the fourth gave the Cardinals a cushion that held up to defeat the Golden Bears in a Top of Iowa West showdown on Wednesday.

It was a 1-1 contest before GHV (2-0, 2-0 TIC-West) busted the game open. It added two runs in the fifth that proved to be the difference as Bishop Garrigan plated three in the bottom half of the fifth and one in the seventh.

Dalton Mills had two hits in three plate appearances for the Cardinals while Nathan Roberts drove in three runs. Matt Steffensmeier earned the win on the mound, recording eight K's.

Lake Mills 3, Eagle Grove 2: The Bulldogs pieced together their first win of the season over the Eagles in Top of Iowa West action on Wednesday night.

It was a run each in the second, third and sixth frames that allowed Lake Mills (1-3, 1-2 TIC-West) to edge out its conference foe. None of its stats were published online.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

