Area Roundup: Osage softball continues June tear with another win

Osage's softball team started off the year against three teams ranked inside the top-15 in the current softball rankings. It went 0-3.

That start of the year is in the rear view mirror and the Green Devils are clicking on all cylinders hitting the mid-way part of June.

Over the last week, Osage has played in eight games and has triumphed in seven of them, the latest a 10-4 win over Rockford at home on Wednesday night.

The lone loss was to Independence on the final day of the North Fayette Valley tournament. During the stretch of winning, the Green Devils have scored 10 or more runs in thee games and held their opponents to under five runs twice.

Using a five-run second was what drove Osage to the win against the Warriors. It added four runs over the fourth and fifth frames and an additional run in the sixth.

Senior Ainsley Dodd belted a three-run home run for her lone hit of the game for the Green Devils. Summer Collins finished with three hits and Sydney Muller recorded two hits and two RBIs.

Leah Grimm also notched a pair of hits while sophomore starter Mari Fox allowed five hits and struck out five Rockford batters to snare the victory in the circle.