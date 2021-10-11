Area Roundup: Osage posts winning mark at NIACC

Class 2A No. 10 Osage had the most success among the quadrant of area teams at Mason City's weekend tournament held at North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC).

The Green Devils went 4-1 on the day, dispatching Mason City, Clear Lake, and Central Springs at 4A No. 14 Humboldt in two sets. They were swept by 4A No. 3 Waverly-Shell Rock.

Addy Grimm had the stat-stuffer day with 92 assists, 24 digs and 10 aces from the service line. Kaebre Sullivan paced the Osage (23-9) front row with 35 kills with Meredith Street chipping in 29 and Claudia Aschenbrenner posting 23.

Street and Sullivan registered over 20 digs, while libero Jaden Francis led the back row with 37.

The Mohawks had a 2-3 day. The most thrilling match was against Clear Lake, where they pushed forward a 21-19, 14-21, 15-13 triumph. Mason City beat Central Springs in two sets, but were swept by Osage and WSR.

Humboldt edged Mason City (9-17) in three sets.

Ella Turk dished out 40 assists and was a perfect 40-of-40 with three aces from the service line. Jada Williams led the front row with 19 kills with Emma Rickers chipping 15. Libero Kylie Trappe posted a team-high 32 digs on the day.

"We had an excellent day overall against quality competition. Our energy and effort was high throughout the day," Mohawks head coach Curt Klaahsen said.

Central Springs went 1-4 as its only win was against Clear Lake in two sets. The Lions were winless on the day.

Azaria McDonough distributed 46 assists with Kaci Crum and Alivea Harms combining for 27 kills. Carly Ryan posted 36 digs in the back row for the Panthers (18-12)

No stats for Clear Lake (8-18) were published online.

Volleyball

West Fork, West Hancock compete at North Iowa tourney: The Warhawks finished the day with a 3-2 record While the Eagles were winless, including a 2-0 setback to the Warhawks.

West Fork (8-15) also swept West Bend-Mallard and pulled out a three-set triumph over Estherville Lincoln Central. It lost 2-0 to North Iowa and dropped to North Butler in three sets.

Four hitters for the Warhawks posted double digit kills numbers, led by 16 apiece from Keelee Sheriff and Madisyn Bonner. Kaylie Lundt dished out 32 assists.

Maddie Hubka finished with 53 digs while Haley Grady and Breckyn Dickman each had 30.

West Hancock (3-27) was swept in four of its five matches. It pushed West Bend-Mallard to three sets, but could not pull out the victory. The only match that did not have stats published online for the Eagles was against North Butler.

Leah Aitchison was the only hitter with double digit kills for West Hancock. Maddie Bruggeman and Shelby Goepel each finished with nine. Kamryn Eckels dished out 23 assists and Parker Hiscocks chipped in 13.

Goepel led the back row with 20 digs.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL goes winless at home tournament: It was far from the four games in their home gym the Bulldogs were hoping for as they lost all of them, half sweeps and half three-set heartbreakers.

Class 1A No. 9 Janesville and Class 2A No. 11 Kuemper Catholic dealt HDC (3-20) with 2-0 setbacks. The Bulldogs tied the match against Iowa Falls-Alden and took a 1-0 lead on St. Edmond, but the end results were the same as 2-1 losses.

Freshman Aubryee Showalter led the Bulldogs front row with 14 kills, was third on the team in digs with 18 and fired in seven aces from the service line. Kortney Dunt chipped in 10 kills while Aja Sheppard distributed 29 assists and had five aces.

Addyson Showalter ended with 24 digs while Dunt contributed 21.

Cross Country

Doughan finishes fourth in stacked Saturday meet: Clear Lake freshman Addison Doughan navigated the 5,000-meter course at Troy Mills in 19 minutes, 51 seconds to place in fourth at the North Linn Invite.

Clear Lake finished seventh in the 13-team field on the girls side with 205 points. Reese Brownlee recorded an 11th place performance, but the gap between her and No. 3 runner Alexis Hauge was over 50 places.

The Lions also sent their boys team, albeit a different looking cast. They rested their top-three runners in preparation for the North Central Conference meet and ran four underclassmen in the varsity lineup.

Senior Tanner Reimann was the top finisher in 19:09, followed closely by sophomore Ethan Evelsizer in 19:15. Clear Lake totaled 376 points to place 14th out of 15 teams.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

