Area Roundup: Clear Lake girls win North Central Conference title

Clear Lake left no doubt Monday afternoon at Mason City Country Club who was the top dog in the North Central Conference.
The Lions had all of their low-four break 100, the only team to do that, which led to a total of 355 to claim the conference title. Hampton-Dumont-CAL was fifth with a stroke total of 450.
Meghan DeLong finished runner-up, carding a 5-over 77. Her round featured seven bogeys and a pair of birdies. Her sister, Rebecca DeLong, struggled a bit more on Monday afternoon.
Rebecca ended with 10 bogeys – including back-to-back doubles on Par-5s Nos. 9 and 10 – to card an 84 and place third. Jaden Ainley finished with a 95 to finish solo fourth and Meagan Paine was solo seventh with a 99.
Nora Carlson of Humboldt was the medalist, shooting a 76.
The Bulldogs had all of their low-four shoot a 112 or 113. Trinity Swart and Madison Lindamen fired the former with Skyler Valley and Kortney Dunt recorded the latter.
Girls golf
Hanson, Frayne snare all-conference finishes
Lake Mills senior Makenna Hanson and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura freshman Kenedee Frayne finished sixth and seventh, respectively as the lone area girls to finish top-10 at the Top of Iowa West conference meet at Garner Golf Course.
The Cardinals and Bulldogs also finished third and fourth in the team standings. The former fired a total of 414 while the latter finished with a 434.
Bishop Garrigan, ignited by its low-four in the top-8, won the team title with a 349, 11 strokes clear of runner-up North Union. Forest City was sixth with a 506.
Hanson's 91 was a lot of bogeys, but nabbed enough par saves to leave with a new 18-hole season low in her third 18-hole tournament.
Frayne, in her conference debut, shot two lower on the back nine to also shoot a new 18-hole best.
Boys golf
Clear Lake nipped by Webster City
The Lions finished second in the North Central Conference meet with a total of 336, eight strokes behind champion Webster City's 328 at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge.
Hampton-Dumont-CAL was third in with a 339. The top-5 in the team standings were separated by 20 strokes.
The Bulldogs had three all-conference finishers, paced by Tommy Birdsell's runner-up score of 79. Tucker Heeran and Will Sackvile each carded an 84 to finish in a tie for eighth.
Two golfers were in the top-5 on the final leaderboard for Clear Lake, who each turned in the same score.
Easton DeVries and Eric Ritter carded an 81 to pace the Lions second place team finish.
Waverly-Shell Rock 311, Charles City 360: The Go-Hawks had a 1-2-3 finish to edge the Comets in a dual meet.
Trevor White paced Charles City, finishing in a tie for second with a 79. Jaxon Houdek was the second lowest golfer in its lineup with an 87, followed by a 93 from Hunter Sullivan.
Boys track and field
Clear Lake triumphs in Panther co-ed relays
Even after winning a conference title, the Lions showed no signs of slowing down Monday night.
They left Central Springs High School with four wins and two handfuls of top-3 finishes to accumulate 147 points in the last meet prior to Thursday's state qualifiers across all four classes.
Central Springs finished runner-up with 101 points. Nashua-Plainfield (82), North Union (70) and Northwood-Kensett (64) rounded out the top-5. Rockford was sixth, Riceville eighth and St. Ansgar ninth.
Jaden O'Brien-Green was the lone sprinter to go under 12 seconds to win the 100-meter dash for Clear Lake. Jack Englin (400) and Tyson Cooley (110 hurdles) to go along with its 400 relay were also victorious.
The Panthers triumphed in four of the seven relays as well as sweeping the distance events.
Kaden Jacobson kicked off three of the winning relays – 800, sprint and distance medley – and Brayden Pinske was also in those quartets.
Bryce McDonough won the 1,600-meter run and ran the opening leg in the 3,200 relay. Jordan Ryner (3,200) and Nick Goskeson (400 hurdles) were also winners for Central Springs.
Northwood-Kensett claimed two victories in the 1,600 relay and the shuttle hurdle relay. Rockford's Zach Ott, fresh off a conference championship, claimed the shot put.
West Fork seventh in Parkersburg
In the final tune-up for the Class 1A state qualifier, the Warhawks piled up 47 points to finish in the top-10 at the Falcon Invitational.
Noah Maske finished runner-up in the 3,200 with a time of 11 minutes, 1.83 seconds and Ren Heimer was second in the long jump with a leap of 19 feet, 1.75 inches.
West Fork's thrower KJ Janssen placed third in the shot put with a heave of 46-2. Multiple other Warhawks placed in the top-8 in other races on the track.
Girls track and field
Central Springs second in home meet
The Panthers won three individual events and one relay to finish with 118 points that slotted them runner-up behind Nashua-Plainfield in the Panther co-ed relays at Central Springs High School.
Riceville (56) and Northwood-Kensett (50) finished fourth and fifth, respectively. Clear Lake was sixth with 40 points and Rockford finished with 23 points, tying with North Iowa for seventh.
Hannah Lanphere triumphed in the 3,000 with a time of 13 minutes, 13.13 seconds. Georgie Rozell claimed the win in the 400 hurdles while Abigayle Angell won the discus with a toss of 115-02 for Central Springs.
Angell was third in the shot put, Emme Dietrich (high jump) and Macy Wyborny (100) both placed second. The 800 relay for the Panthers won in 1:54.48.
Joy Beran ran two top-3 individual races in the 200 and 400 for Riceville. Sage Sullivan and Juliana Droll finished third and fourth, respectively in the 800. Sullivan finished third in the 400 hurdles.
Northwood-Kensett was victorious in the shuttle hurdle relay and finished second in the sprint medley relay.
Clear Lake's Emily McLaughlin finished third in the 1,500 while two long jumpers -- Makella Jacobs and Grace Myer -- finished second and third, respectively.
Girls soccer
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 7, Belmond-Klemme 0: A shutout win over the Broncos gave the Bulldogs their second straight win to move to 3-5 on the season.
Junior Franka Schmid scored four of the seven goals while her classmate Lauren Meader had four assists to go along with her goal. Irlanda Tangarife, also a junior, had one goal and a pair of assists.
Clear Lake 1, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0: The Lions avenged a loss from earlier this season, shutting out the Cardinals on the road to split the season series.
Darby Dodd scored the lone goal for Clear Lake (7-5) as it mounted consistent offensive pressure with 17 shots (14 on goal) compared to four shots from GHV (5-5).
Boys soccer
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 1, Clear Lake 0: The Cardinals piled up 20 shots and one found the back of the net to defeat the Lions at home.
No offensive stats were published online. GHV's keeper Nathan Roberts finished with five saves.
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 4, Belmond-Klemme 2: Powered by a hat trick from sophomore Luis Mota, the Bulldogs nabbed a senior night victory over the Broncos.
It was a 2-0 halftime cushion for HDC (4-7) and each side scored twice in the final 40 minutes. Bulldogs goalie David Vazquez registered 11 saves.
Denver 10, Charles City 0: Nine goals in the first half, then the mercy-rule goal in the second half pushed the Cyclones' record to 9-3 with a dominant win over the Comets.
No stats were published online.
Girls tennis
West Des Moines Valley 11, Mason City 0: For the second straight dual, the Mohawks were shut out from six singles and five doubles flights. It marked the final regular season dual for both CIML schools.
Mason City turns its attention to the individual tournament slated for today at 9 a.m. in Fort Dodge.
Grundy Center 5, Charles City 4: Heather Viers won her singles match then teamed up with Kayla Kellogg to triumph at No. 1 doubles.
Viers and Autumn Clark were tied at 8 at No. 3 singles then Viers won the tiebreak set 7-4. Two other Charles City players were victorious, but no names were listed.
Webster City 7, Clear Lake 2: The Lynx defeated the Lions in a dual at Clear Lake. No results were published online.
Boys tennis
Waverly-Shell Rock 7, Clear Lake 2: The Go-Hawks swept the three doubles flights and won enough singles matches to prevail over the Lions at home.
The two Clear Lake victories were won in the third set after dropping the first set.
Jaxon Gerhardt recovered to triumph 4-6, 6-4, 1-0 (10-7) at No. 1 singles over Brady Ramker. At No. 4 singles, Nathan Loller outlasted Mason Ellerbroek 5-7, 7-6, (7-3), 1-0 (13-11).
Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Follow him on Twitter at @Zach_Martin95.