Area Roundup: Osage boys golf clinches state berth for first time ever

Trying to figure out who will be the top golfer for Osage's boys golf team has turned into a guessing game.

One week it is Nolan Heard, the next it could be Leo Klapperich or Jayden Scharper. At times, Tucker Stangel and Heath Voigt have been the top golfer. Even Bodie Goddard has had his fair share of low rounds.

The Green Devils don't have a consistent No. 1, No. 2 or even No. 3 golfer. It varies from meet to meet. And that has worked out in their favor more times than not.

None bigger than Monday.

Voigt and Scharper each carded rounds in the high-70s plus coupled with Goddard and Klapperich in the low-80s, Osage posted a team score of 322 to place second at the Class 2A district tournament at Carroll Country Club to claim its spot at the state tournament in Ames.

Grundy Center won the team title with a 303. The Green Devils edged out Kuemper Catholic by four strokes and Emmetsburg by six strokes for that runner-up finish.

Voigt, a freshman, carded an 18-hole round of 78, his lowest this season. Scharper, the runner-up at last week's sectional meet, finished with a 79. Goddard recorded an 82 and Klapperich carded an 83.

Forest City's Jack Harms missed out on the state meet by one stroke as he fired a round of 79, placing him in the top-10.

Boys District Golf

Class 3A in Decorah: Charles City senior Trevor White will be making a trip to Ames as an individual as he carded an even par round of 72 to finish third on the leaderboard and claim his spot in the 3A state tournament.

Gilbert won the team title with a stroke total of 305 while ADM, Adel was the runner-up with a 319, both heading to Veenker Memorial Golf Course next week.

White was 2-under par after the front nine. He birdied Nos. 3, 5 and 9, all of them being Par-4s. He went bogey-bogey on his first two holes of the back then parred three of his next four holes.

He closed with a birdie on No. 18 after recording back-to-back bogeys.

White's teammate, freshman Carson Gallup, carded an 81 while Hampton-Dumont-CAL's Ruben Salinas fired an 82.

Baseball

Newman Catholic 6-4, Denver 0-1: The Class 1A No. 2 Knights opened their season with a convincing doubleheader sweep of the Cyclones on Monday in Denver.

Game 1 was highlighted by Doug Taylor's outing of five scoreless innings and 15 strikeouts. The junior allowed just one hit, one walk and he plunked two batters on 83 pitchers.

It was a scoreless opener after three innings, then Newman's bats gave Taylor run support with two in the fourth and a three-spot in the fifth. Trev Hickey recorded two hits and drove in two while Nick Udelhofen also drove in two. Max Burt crossed home plate twice.

Tim Castle, Nash Holmgaard and Bennett Suntken were in the starting lineup for the nightcap hours after playing in a Class 1A district golf tournament at Spring Valley Golf Course in Livermore.

Those three combined for four of Newman's (2-0) eight hits. Burt drove in a pair and also roped two hits. Eli Brinkley and Cal McGuire combined for 11 strikeouts on the mound and giving up four hits.

The Knights led 2-1 entering the sixth and iced with two runs in the frame.

Girls Soccer

Mason City 7, Des Moines Lincoln 1: The River Hawks unleashed five goals in the second half to runaway from the Railsplitters in a senior night victory at Mason City High School.

Reggi Spotts finished with a hat trick for Mason City (10-6) while Karma McMorris and Claudia Sewell each notched two goals. Kenna Hemann recorded two assists and Ana Swegle ended the night with 14 saves.

"We knew what kind of quality team they are, and we needed a strong challenge heading into the postseason to see how we would respond," River Hawks head coach Shannon Dykstra said. "The girls executed the game plan and really battled all night."

Boys Soccer

Clear Lake 3, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 2: The Lions earned their second straight North Central Conference win by squeaking past the Bulldogs on Monday night at home.

No stats for Clear Lake (6-7, 4-7 NCC) or HD-CAL (7-9, 2-7) were published online.

Iowa Falls-Alden 3, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 1: Behind three first half goals, the Cadets stunned the Class 1A No. 10 Cardinals in a North Central Conference match on Monday.

Evan Sloan fired the only shot that reached the back of the net for GHV (10-4, 9-3 NCC). It only attempted six shots and just two of them were on frame. Nathan Roberts recorded two saves for the Cardinals.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

