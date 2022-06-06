Area Roundup: No luck for Newman Catholic in weekend tournaments

Newman Catholic's softball team (8-4) participated in the Bondurant Tournament on Saturday, losing games against Gilbert and Bondurant-Farrar.

The Knights took a 2-0 lead in the second inning against the Tigers, but Gilbert used a four-run fifth and two-run fourth to come back and take the win by a score of 6-2.

Emma Weiner and Ellyse Ball drove in the two Newman runs, with Liz Kruckenberg also contributing two hits in the game.

In the second game of the day, the Bluejays scored three runs in the top of the first before the Knights responded and tied things up in the bottom of the frame. Bondurant-Farrar responded with an eight-run second to put it up 11-3. Tacking on one more run in the fifth, it cruised to a 12-6 win.

Ball knocked in two more runs, and Weiner picked up another RBI, as well. Madi Elwood and Leah Martinez also had one RBI each for Newman Catholic.

Elwood pitched two innings, with just one run out of the 11 she gave up being earned.

Softball

Ruthven Weekend Tournament: West Hancock (0-7) played two games in Ruthven on Saturday, losing 15-1 against MMCRU and 12-0 against GTRA.

The Royals scored all 15 of their runs within the first three innings, with the Eagles scoring their lone run in the bottom of the first. Nearly the same things happened in the second game, as the Titans scored all 12 of their runs within the first three innings.

No stats were published online for the Eagles.

Baseball

Catholic Classic: The Class 1A second-ranked Newman Catholic Knights (12-3) had their hands full on Saturday as they faced off against Class 3A fourth-ranked Cedar Rapids-Xavier and Class 4A fifth-ranked Dowling Catholic.

Dropping game one against the Saints by a score of 8-2, the Knights scored both of their runs in the bottom of the first. From that point on, it was eight unanswered for Xavier.

Game two was pretty tight for the first four frames, as the Knights scored a run in the top of the first before the Maroons dropped four in the bottom. Newman responded with three runs to tie it in the second, and tacked on one more in the fourth to take a 5-4 lead. Dowling then used a six-run fifth to take a 10-5 lead, which wound up as the final score.

No stats were published online for Newman Catholic.

