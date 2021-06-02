Area Roundup: Newman Catholic staves off upset-minded West Fork

Mason City Newman Catholic was put to the test Monday night.
Its offense provided plenty of run support for starter Leah Martinez, but West Fork refused to go quietly against the junior. Rather than wilt under pressure, the Class 1A No. 7 Knights thrived.
Newman Catholic held off a furious rally from the Warhawks to hang on and win 9-7 at Newman Catholic High School to win its fifth game of the season.
A five-run third inning was the break through inning the Knights had, leading 8-1 after the opening three frames.
West Fork put up three in the fifth and an additional two in the seventh to whittle the lead to two. Madi Elwood shut the door and allowed Newman Catholic to prevail.
Martinez and Elwood delivered at the plate too, each driving in three runs. Molly McGuire, Kealan Curley, Elwood and Ellie Determan each finished with a pair of hits.
No West Fork stats were published online.
Softball
Ankeny 14-12, Mason City 3-0: The Mohawks dropped their second straight CIML doubleheader, this time to the Class 5A No. 13 Hawks at Mohawk Field.
No stats were published online for Mason City. It scored two runs in the bottom of the first and a run in the second of the opener, but was shutout for the final nine innings.
Ankeny scored 10 runs in the fourth frame to end the nightcap early.
Boone 12, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 2: The Bulldogs dropped their first game of the season against the Toreadors at Gary Creasman Field.
Hampton-Dumont's hot offense in its first two games has cooled off, scoring three total runs in its last 13 innings. Sophomore Kylee Whipple drove in both third inning runs.
A four-run bottom of the sixth for Boone ended the game by the 10-run rule.
Charles City 14, Crestwood 4: The Class 4A No. 9 Comets rebounded from their 0-2 tournament weekend with a demolition of the Cadets. They plated seven runs in the bottom of the first and six in the fifth.
Lydia Staudt went 3-for-4 at the plate and Sadie Gebel roped a two-run double. In the circle, Dani Reetz tossed five innings, allowed six hits and three earned runs to go along with four strikeouts.
Northwood-Kensett 11, Rockford 1: Scoring in every inning paved the path for the Vikings to earn their first win of the season over the Warriors in five innings.
Two runs in the first two frames and three runs in the fourth and fifth put into effect the 10-run rule, ending the game before sunset.
Pitcher Kayla Senne was a workhorse in the circle and at the plate for Northwood-Kensett. She went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and three RBI's while also allowing just two hits and struck out 14 Rockford batters to earn the win.
Vikings first baseman Jasmine Renteria drove in four runs on three hits and Carly Hengesteg finished with three RBI's.
Chloe Rooney and Avery Groven had the lone hits for the Warriors.
North Butler 3, St. Ansgar 0: The Saints were shutout for the second time this season in a Top of Iowa East loss to the Bearcats.
No stats were published online. North Butler broke a 0-0 tie with a run in the top of the fifth then added two in the seventh.
Belmond-Klemme 7, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 4: The Cardinals suffered their first loss of the season while the Broncos remained undefeated.
Most of the offense came in the final three innings. Belmond-Klemme led 2-1 entering the bottom of the fifth then it plated two runs to up its lead and added three more in the sixth to put the game out of reach.
GHV attempted to come back with two in the seventh, but the deficit was too big to overcome. Senior Maddie Graham had three hits and a pair of RBI's while Addison Hejna, a sophomore, drove in the other two runs.
Baseball
Ankeny 11-10, Mason City 2-4: The middle innings proved to be the ones where the Class 4A top-ranked Hawks did the majority of damage in a CIML sweep of the Mohawks.
Mason City was in a 4-4 deadlock after three innings in the opener and was ahead 2-0 in the nightcap. Of the 21 runs put on the scoreboard by Ankeny, 15 of them were between the fourth and sixth frames.
Carter Thomas had three total hits in the doubleheader while Cooper Dalen went 3-for-4 with a pair of RBI's in Game 2.
"I was very proud of how our kids competed against a great team and an elite pitcher," Mohawks head coach Troy Rood said. "We got better tonight."
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 9, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 0: Powered by a seven-run bottom of the sixth, the Bulldogs nabbed their first win of the season at home against the Rebels.
On the mound, senior Riley Heeren earned the win in relief after throwing six innings on 111 pitcher with 10 strikeouts in a combined no-hitter with Mario De La Cruz, who got the start but only pitched one inning.
Marco Guerrero had three hits – all singles – in four plate appearances as well as three RBI's.
Charles City 4, Crestwood 3: A three-run bottom of the seventh ignited the Comets to a walk-off victory at Charles City High School over the Cadets.
Charles City rallied from a 3-1 deficit to claim its third win of the season. Logan Carey had two hits and two runs batted in while Jeremiah Chapman also registered a pair of hits.
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 9, Nashua-Plainfield 2: Four hits was all the Cardinals needed to crank out nine runs to win their second straight game, this one over the Huskies.
GHV pushed the lead to three with a run in the top of the fourth then broke it open with a four-run fifth. Rafe Van Dusseldorp had a trifecta of RBI's and Sam Wood drove in two without a basehit.
Matthew Steffensmeier earned the win out of the bullpen for the Cardinals, allowing three hits and striking out five Nashua-Plainfield hitters.
Newman Catholic 7, West Fork 2: Opening the game with two runs gave the Warhawks the early lead until the Class 1A No. 4 Knights got the bats rolling to remain undefeated.
They scored three runs in the third to take the lead for good and added two apiece in the fifth and sixth. No offensive stats were published for Newman Catholic. Sophomore Max Burt went the distance and finished with 13 punch-outs to earn the win.
The two West Fork runs were driven in by Levi Janssen.
Northwood-Kensett 11, Rockford 6: All of the Vikings runs came in the first three innings to move to 4-2 on the season with a home triumph over the Warriors.
Six runs in the first, three more in the second and an additional two in the third was all the Northwood-Kensett offense needed. It was walked and hit by a pitch 12 total times.
Ethian Tasker drove in two runs for the Vikings and Cade Hengesteg registered two hits. Kael Julseth and Isaac Renteria combined for 15 strikeouts on the mound.
For Rockford, Landen Arends finished with three RBI's and a pair of hits. Terran Romer and Kolton Lyman each scored two times.
St. Ansgar 12, North Butler 2: The Saints scored in four of the five innings to ease past the Bearcats at home. Runs scored was the only stat published for St. Ansgar.
Justin Horgen crossed the plate three times while Ryan Cole, Bradley Hackenmiller and Ryan Hackbart each scored twice.
Forest City 4, North Iowa 2: Three runs in the bottom of the third broke a 0-0 ballgame and pushed the Indians to a win over the Bison and move to 4-1 on the season.
Leadoff hitter Reese Moore delivered two doubles and an RBI as part of his three-hit day while Jaxon Archer drove in the other run. Forest City pitcher Noah Miller struck out five in 6 1/3 innings pitched.
Girls soccer
Denver 5, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0: The Class 1A No. 9 Cyclones proved to be too powerful in a dominating regional semifinal win over the Cardinals.
No stats were published online. GHV ends its season with an 8-8 record. It returns four of its five top-goal scorers and goalkeeper for the 2022 season.
Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.