Area Roundup: Newman Catholic staves off upset-minded West Fork

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 9, Nashua-Plainfield 2: Four hits was all the Cardinals needed to crank out nine runs to win their second straight game, this one over the Huskies.

GHV pushed the lead to three with a run in the top of the fourth then broke it open with a four-run fifth. Rafe Van Dusseldorp had a trifecta of RBI's and Sam Wood drove in two without a basehit.

Matthew Steffensmeier earned the win out of the bullpen for the Cardinals, allowing three hits and striking out five Nashua-Plainfield hitters.

Newman Catholic 7, West Fork 2: Opening the game with two runs gave the Warhawks the early lead until the Class 1A No. 4 Knights got the bats rolling to remain undefeated.

They scored three runs in the third to take the lead for good and added two apiece in the fifth and sixth. No offensive stats were published for Newman Catholic. Sophomore Max Burt went the distance and finished with 13 punch-outs to earn the win.

The two West Fork runs were driven in by Levi Janssen.

Northwood-Kensett 11, Rockford 6: All of the Vikings runs came in the first three innings to move to 4-2 on the season with a home triumph over the Warriors.