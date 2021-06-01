Area Roundup: Newman Catholic, St. Ansgar 2-0 in softball tourney

Weekend tournaments are back.

And no one had a better first weekend than the softball teams from Newman Catholic and St. Ansgar.

Both the Knights and Saints went 2-0 at the Newman Tournament, defeating AGWSR and Eagle Grove.

Despite an 0-4 record, the Cougars gave the two Top of Iowa East teams a run for their money.

Class 1A No. 7 Newman Catholic needed four runs in the bottom of the seventh to triumph 11-10, while St. Ansgar scored all four of its run in the first to win 4-1.

Meanwhile, the Eagles didn't offer much resistance as the Knights defeated them 12-2 and Saints shut them out by a score of 12-0.

Newman Catholic outfielder Kealan Curley, Madi Elwood and Alyse Ball each had three RBIs in the game against AGWSR, while Leah Martinez went the distance and struck out 10.

Faith Wadle drove in three runs and Emma Weiner roped a pair of doubles in the Knights contest against Eagle Grove. Ella Determan had two hits and two RBIs.

St. Ansgar's Hali Anderson finished with a pair of doubles against AGWSR, with Emma Hicken and Blayne Kloster each driving in a run. The Saints' top three hitters in the lineup against Eagle Grove all had two hits.