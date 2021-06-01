Area Roundup: Newman Catholic, St. Ansgar 2-0 in softball tourney

Weekend tournaments are back.
And no one had a better first weekend than the softball teams from Newman Catholic and St. Ansgar.
Both the Knights and Saints went 2-0 at the Newman Tournament, defeating AGWSR and Eagle Grove.
Despite an 0-4 record, the Cougars gave the two Top of Iowa East teams a run for their money.
Class 1A No. 7 Newman Catholic needed four runs in the bottom of the seventh to triumph 11-10, while St. Ansgar scored all four of its run in the first to win 4-1.
Meanwhile, the Eagles didn't offer much resistance as the Knights defeated them 12-2 and Saints shut them out by a score of 12-0.
Newman Catholic outfielder Kealan Curley, Madi Elwood and Alyse Ball each had three RBIs in the game against AGWSR, while Leah Martinez went the distance and struck out 10.
Faith Wadle drove in three runs and Emma Weiner roped a pair of doubles in the Knights contest against Eagle Grove. Ella Determan had two hits and two RBIs.
St. Ansgar's Hali Anderson finished with a pair of doubles against AGWSR, with Emma Hicken and Blayne Kloster each driving in a run. The Saints' top three hitters in the lineup against Eagle Grove all had two hits.
Hicken and Taylor Hanna both drove in two runs against the Eagles. Josie and Mallory Juhl earned wins in the circle for the Saints.
Softball
Charles City falls to a pair of top-10 teams
The Class 4A No. 9 Comets welcomed Class 1A No. 10 Clarksville and Class 5A No. 2 Muscatine to Charles City High School for a tournament and it was the hosts that suffered two losses.
It was a five-run fifth that powered the Indians to a 9-7 win in the first game of the day and Muskies starter Maura Chalupa limited the Charles City bats for most of the night to win 10-1.
Junior Ashlyn Hoeft belted two home runs and drove in six of the seven Comet runs in the loss to Clarksville, while Rachel Chambers drove in the lone run of the game against Muscatine.
Baseball
St. Ansgar falls in championship game to state power
The Saints made it to the final game of the preseason classic held at Waterloo Riverfront Stadium against Class 4A No. 7 Dowling Catholic.
It was the Maroons, ignited by an eight-run third inning, that handled their Top of Iowa East opponent 10-4. Ryan Cole, Tate Mayer, Carter Salz and Ryan Hackbart each crossed the plate.
In the first game of the day, St. Ansgar (3-1) scored six in the top of the first and four runs in the second and third frames total to sail past Columbus Catholic.
Salz scored three times while Mayer and Regan Witt each touched home twice.
Vikings go 0-2 in Kee High Tournament
Northwood-Kensett fell 6-0 to the host Kee Hawks and an 11-10 nail-biter to Wapsie Valley to drop its record to 3-2 on the season.
No offensive stats were posted for the Vikings online. They scored eight runs in the top of the fifth to erase a 7-0 deficit against the Warriors.
The comeback fell short as Wapsie Valley scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to win.
Boys tennis
Mason City tandem fifth in 2A state doubles
Seniors James Matthews and Caden Rodning accomplished their primary goal from the opening serve of the season, claiming a medal at the state tournament in Cedar Rapids as a duo.
They placed fifth in the tournament, winning three straight matches on the consolation side of the bracket.
First up for the Mohawks was a rematch of the district championship against the team of Neel Shah and Pranav Chandra of Cedar Falls and it didn't disappoint.
After dropping the first set, Matthews and Rodning rallied to win the second set 6-4 then triumphed in the third set ultimate tiebreaker 11-9 to guarantee themselves a finish no worse than sixth.
Awaiting them in the fifth-place match was the tandem from Ankeny Centennial of Nic Mackaman and Caleb Peterson, who won in three sets in the regular season dual.
The script flipped in the final match as Matthews and Rodning defeated the Jaguars top doubles duo to claim their first state medal and wrap up the season.
Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.