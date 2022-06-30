Area Roundup: Newman baseball hot at the plate during 15-game winning streak

Since a walk-off 4-3 win against St. Ansgar last week, Class 1A top-ranked Newman Catholic (27-3) has scored at least 10 runs in the past five games.

Against Central Springs (10-13) on Wednesday, that figure went all the way up to 21.

Matching those 10 runs in the first inning alone, the Knights tacked on six more in the third and five more in the fifth on their way to a 21-4 win in Manly.

Elijah Brinkley paved the way with a home run and five RBIs, and Jack Maznio and Max Burt also cranked homers with two and three runs-batted-in, respectively.

Toby Keston was solid on the mound, pitching five innings and giving up two earned runs while striking out six.

For the Panthers, Chase Berding, Brock Mathers and Drew Kelley each drove in a run. They will face Clear Lake in a Class 2A-Region 3 postseason matchup on Saturday in Garner.

Baseball

Nashua-Plainfield 9, Riceville 5: All of the offense happened after the third inning as the Huskies edged out the Wildcats in a non-conference matchup on Wednesday night.

Four runs by Nashua-Plainfield started the scoring and it added two more in the fifth and three insurance runs in the seventh. Riceville (5-15) cut into the multi-run deficit with two in the fifth and then attempted a rally with two more in the seventh, but the gap was too big.

No stats for the Wildcats were published online.

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 24, Clear Lake 5: The Lions (9-13) were up 3-1 heading into the fifth, but a seven-run fifth and a 16-run sixth by the Cowboys led to a loss in the regular season finale.

Titan Schmitt drove in two runs and Andrew Theiss plated another for Clear Lake.

The Lions will face Central Springs in a Class 2A-Region 3 first round matchup on Saturday in Garner.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 11, Algona 7: In a battle of the Bulldogs, it was HD-CAL (21-7) that came out on top Wednesday.

With the game tied at five in the fifth inning, five runs in the bottom frame gave HD-CAL a lead that it held onto for the win.

Cal Heeren paced the offense with three RBIs on three hits, and Marco Guerrero and Brayden Johnson each drove in two.

North Butler 12, West Fork 2: Seven runs in the sixth allowed the Bearcats to snare a Top of Iowa East triumph over the Warhawks (2-17) on Wednesday.

It was a three-run bottom of the first that allowed North Butler to take an early lead and never look back.

No stats were published online for West Fork, who will play West Hancock in a Class 1A-Region 2 postseason matchup on Saturday in Britt.

Osage 11, Rockford 1: Ten runs between the fifth and sixth innings broke a 1-1 tie and allowed the Green Devils (18-4) to end the regular season with a win over the Warriors (10-12).

Anders Kittleson led Osage with three runs-batted-in, and Luke Scharper knocked in two while contributing three runs.

On the mound, Tyler Oberfoell and Kittleson combined for six innings of three hit, one run (unearned) ball while striking out 12.

No stats were published online for Rockford, who will play North Butler in a Class 1A-Region 3 postseason matchup on Saturday in St. Ansgar.

St. Ansgar 10, Northwood-Kensett 3: The Saints (18-10) used a four-run sixth to put the game out of reach and down the Vikings (0-20).

Ryan Hackbart and Hunter Hillman each drove in three runs, and Jayce Schwiesow and the aforementioned Saints combined for seven innings of one run (unearned), eight strikeout ball on the mound.

No stats were published online for Northwood-Kensett, who will see the Saints again on Saturday for a Class 1A-Region 3 postseason matchup in St. Ansgar.

North Iowa 13, Lake Mills 11: The Bulldogs (3-15) rallied for five runs in the bottom of the seventh, but it was too little and too late after allowing a seven-run frame from the Bison in the fifth.

No stats were published online for Lake Mills, who will face North Iowa once more on Saturday in a Class 1A-Region 2 postseason matchup in Britt.

Softball

Riceville 9, Nashua-Plainfield 0: The Wildcats (18-9) pounced on the Huskies right away with a seven-run first inning before tacking on two more in the sixth for the win.

No stats were published online for Riceville, who will face Nashua-Plainfield again on Friday in a Class 1A-Region 4 postseason matchup in Riceville.

Clear Lake 9, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 2: The Lions (6-13) scored all nine of their runs between the second and third innings on the way to a win over the Cowgirls.

No stats were published online for Clear Lake.

Algona 20, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 6: The battle of the Bulldogs on the softball side of things had the opposite result, as Algona held a 6-4 lead before exploding for 14 runs in the final three innings.

No stats were published online for HD-CAL (6-16).

Central Springs 5, Newman Catholic 0: The Class 2A top-ranked Panthers (27-1) extended the win streak over the Knights (21-9) to 10, scoring all five of their runs between the second and fourth innings.

Abby Pate had a homerun and two RBIs for Central Springs, and Kaylea Fessler also smacked a solo shot. Azaria McDonough drove in the other two runs for the team.

From the circle, Cooper Klaahsen allowed just three hits and struck out nine over seven shutout innings.

Emily Opstvedt, Emma Weiner and Madi Elwood had the three hits for Newman Catholic.

West Fork 5, North Butler 4: The Class 2A No. 10 Warhawks (17-3) warded off a comeback from the Bearcats, stopping them a run short in the sixth inning to hold onto a one-run victory.

JoAnna Wallace and Haley Grady each drove in a pair of runs for West Fork, and Libby Trewin allowed four runs while striking out 12 over seven innings in the circle.

Osage 11, Rockford 0: The Green Devils (20-5) scored all 11 runs within the first three innings to defeat the Warriors (6-15).

Chloe Rooney and McKinnley Hoffman had the only two hits for Rockford, who will face North Butler in a Class 1A-Region 4 postseason matchup on Friday in Greene.

No stats were published online for Osage.

Bishop Garrigan 11, Forest City 1: The Golden Bears scored in every inning of a six-inning contest against the Indians (6-13), led by three runs in the first and three runs in the fourth.

No stats were published online for Forest City.

Belmond-Klemme 7, West Hancock 3: The Broncos scored five runs between the third and fourth innings on their way to a win over the Eagles (2-22).

No stats were published online for West Hancock, who will face St. Ansgar in a Class 1A-Region 4 postseason matchup on Friday in St. Ansgar.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

