Area Roundup: Mohawks rally to defeat Dodgers on the road

West Fork 3, Newman Catholic 0: After a back and forth first set, the Warhawks gained some breathing room in the second then coasted in the third to outlast the Knights 25-23, 25-20, 25-11.

Serving was a crisp for West Fork (3-4) as it totaled 16 aces on 63-of-72 from the line. Setter Kaylie Lundt, who dished out eight assists, had five aces to lead the group.

Madisyn Bonner led the Warhawks offense with four kills. No stats for Newman Catholic (0-7) were published online.

Nashua-Plainfield 3, Central Springs 0: The Panthers made it interesting in the second and third sets, but not enough to win as the Huskies pulled out a 25-11, 25-23, 27-25 sweep.

Freshman setter Azaria McDonough dished out 21 assists for Central Springs (2-5) and two hitters – Macy Wyborny and Abby Pate – recorded eight kills each.

Kaylea Fessler and Carly Ryan roamed the back line with nine and eight digs, respectively.

North Union 3, West Hancock 0: The Warriors dominated from the first set on to triumph and sweep the Eagles 25-5, 25-11, 25-17 at home.