Area Roundup: Mohawks rally to defeat Dodgers on the road

Down 10 points in the second set against Fort Dodge on Tuesday night, Mason City's volleyball team could've wilted under the deficit.
It didn't.
The result was a thrilling comeback, then Mason City polished off its third straight sweep and victory.
The Mohawks officially eclipsed last season's win total after claiming their second straight CIML-Iowa victory over the Dodgers 25-18, 27-25, 25-16 in Fort Dodge.
Chloe Callanan led the Mason City (5-2) offense with eight kills while Jada Williams chipped in six. Bre Lowe dished out 13 assists with Ella Turk distributing eight off the bench.
Lowe and Ellie Kotta combined for five aces and just two missed serves. Aubree Hansen was a perfect 14-of-14 from the line. Kylie Trappe led the back row with 11 digs.
Volleyball
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 3, Belmond-Klemme 1: Chloe Frank had her fingerprints all over the Cardinals 25-23, 17-25, 25-20, 25-18 Top of Iowa West victory over the Broncos.
The recent William Jewell basketball commit posted a team-high 13 kills to go along with 10 digs, three blocks and five aces on 95 percent serving efficiency.
GHV (7-2) setter Kenedee Frayne distributed 37 assists and fired home four aces while Rylee Frayne chipped in 11 kills. Hailey Smith had 17 digs on the back line.
Forest City 3, North Iowa 0: The Indians didn't have many moments of trailing as they cruised past the Bison 25-9, 25-18, 25-15 to remain unbeaten and still not drop a single set this season.
Two setters ran the Forest City (3-0) offense in Jaden Jerome and Jalyn Hovenga. Jerome finished with 20 assists while Jalyn Hovenga dished out 18.
Shae Dillavou registered 10 kills and 12 digs for the Indians. Libero Keevan Jones bumped a team-high 19 digs while Hovenga chipped in 10.
St. Ansgar 3, North Butler 0: Since a 1-5 start, the Saints have won two of their last three matches, the latest a 25-15, 25-18, 25-18 sweep against the Bearcats.
No stats for St. Ansgar (3-6) were published online.
Rockford 3, Northwood-Kensett 0: For the second time in 10 days, the Warriors earned a sweep over the Vikings, this one in three sets 25-16, 25-20, 25-13.
Four players had at least four kills, led by setter McKinnley Hoffman's four. She also had 12 assists. Chloe Rooney finished with a team-high 11 digs and five aces for Rockford (3-5).
Emma Davidson paced the Vikings (1-7) with 14 assists. Their defense totaled 28 blocks, led by three solo and seven assisted from Marli Backhaus. Peyton Shoger and Carly Hengesteg had 17 and 10 digs, respectively.
West Fork 3, Newman Catholic 0: After a back and forth first set, the Warhawks gained some breathing room in the second then coasted in the third to outlast the Knights 25-23, 25-20, 25-11.
Serving was a crisp for West Fork (3-4) as it totaled 16 aces on 63-of-72 from the line. Setter Kaylie Lundt, who dished out eight assists, had five aces to lead the group.
Madisyn Bonner led the Warhawks offense with four kills. No stats for Newman Catholic (0-7) were published online.
Nashua-Plainfield 3, Central Springs 0: The Panthers made it interesting in the second and third sets, but not enough to win as the Huskies pulled out a 25-11, 25-23, 27-25 sweep.
Freshman setter Azaria McDonough dished out 21 assists for Central Springs (2-5) and two hitters – Macy Wyborny and Abby Pate – recorded eight kills each.
Kaylea Fessler and Carly Ryan roamed the back line with nine and eight digs, respectively.
North Union 3, West Hancock 0: The Warriors dominated from the first set on to triumph and sweep the Eagles 25-5, 25-11, 25-17 at home.
It marks the second straight match West Hancock (2-5) has been swept by conference foes. Kamryn Eckels dished out five assists and the top hitter for the Eagles was Leah Aitchison with six kills.
New Hampton 3, Charles City 1: The Comets couldn't gain hold of an opening set victory as the Chickasaws rallied to triumph 19-25, 25-13, 25-19, 25-15.
Charles City (3-3) is 1-3 since the two wins it received in a triangular on Aug. 24. Its offense hit .112 on the night, led by eight kills from Rachel Chambers and seven from Kaylee Anderson.
Morgan Maloy dished out 16 assists while Emma Miller and Mya Rimrod each posted double digit dig numbers.
Cross Country
Christensen notches top-5 finish: Mason City's top runner Breyden Christensen finished in fifth place of the junior/senior race at the Dick Pollitt Go-Hawk Classic held in Waverly, running a time of 17 minutes, 21 seconds.
The meet was broken into a freshman/sophomore race and a junior/senior race.
On the girls side, junior Olivia Schissel placed 15th in 21:55. Janae Hansen and Audra Mulholland finished inside the top-25 in the fresh/soph race.
Lane Kruger and Jess Cornick were separated by four places and 16 seconds in the junior/senior race while Ra'Shaun Wynter ran an 18:13 to place runner up in the fresh/soph race.
Riceville was also in the meet. Its highest finisher in either races was senior O'Malley Fair as she placed 43rd with a time of 24:20.
Girls swimming
Mason City 116, Des Moines East 54: The Mohawks earned their second straight dual victory over a Des Moines public school, trouncing the Scarlets in the state's capital.
No results were published online.
Boys golf
Fort Dodge 181, Mason City 183: The Dodgers outlasted the Mohawks in a dual held at Fort Dodge Country Club on Tuesday. No official scores were published online.
