Area Roundup: Mohawks make elite eight in tennis for first time since 80s

The Class 2A No. 9 Mason City boys tennis team made history over the weekend in team substate.
It defeated Dubuque Senior 5-0 in the substate final on Saturday that pushed them into the state quarterfinals against No. 3 Pleasant Valley that took place at Cedar Rapids Kennedy High School.
Senior James Matthews (No. 1 singles), freshman Reed Kruger (No. 3) and junior Lane Kruger (No. 6) won in straight sets, as did junior Zach Mulholland at No. 5 singles. Those four wins put Mason City one win from a dual victory.
And it was in the hands of freshman Justin Yarahmadi at No. 4 singles.
After he lost the first set 3-6, he rallied and won the next two sets over Zach Kahle 6-4, 6-3 to clinch the dual and give the Mohawks a date with the Spartans a few hours later.
According to head coach Patrick Kruger, it marked the first time Mason City had made it this far on the team format since the early 1980s. Since he took over in 2005, only the 2017 team made it to the substate finals but lost in that match.
PV, who had only suffered one dual loss this season, made quick work of the Mohawks.
All five of the matches were straight set victories for the Spartans. Only Reed Kruger won more than three games in a match. Mulholland was in progress of his match and he won the first set 6-1.
Mason City will have the tandem of Matthews and Caden Rodning at the state meet this weekend in doubles and Reed Kruger is in the singles bracket. Play starts on Friday, May 28 at Veterans' Memorial Tennis Center in Cedar Rapids.
Trapshooting
Mohawks second in home invite
The Mason City trapshooting played host to the Mohawk Invitational and its red squad came in second with a 453 out of 500 on a 100-round shoot.
Sebastian Brock was third on the men's side with 96 and also shot his first ever 50 straight. On the girls side, Ava Ciavarelli shot a 93 to place first.
The Mohawks have one more regular season meet before the state meet on June 13 in Cedar Falls
Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Follow him on Twitter at @Zach_Martin95.