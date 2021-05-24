Area Roundup: Mohawks make elite eight in tennis for first time since 80s

The Class 2A No. 9 Mason City boys tennis team made history over the weekend in team substate.

It defeated Dubuque Senior 5-0 in the substate final on Saturday that pushed them into the state quarterfinals against No. 3 Pleasant Valley that took place at Cedar Rapids Kennedy High School.

Senior James Matthews (No. 1 singles), freshman Reed Kruger (No. 3) and junior Lane Kruger (No. 6) won in straight sets, as did junior Zach Mulholland at No. 5 singles. Those four wins put Mason City one win from a dual victory.

And it was in the hands of freshman Justin Yarahmadi at No. 4 singles.

After he lost the first set 3-6, he rallied and won the next two sets over Zach Kahle 6-4, 6-3 to clinch the dual and give the Mohawks a date with the Spartans a few hours later.

According to head coach Patrick Kruger, it marked the first time Mason City had made it this far on the team format since the early 1980s. Since he took over in 2005, only the 2017 team made it to the substate finals but lost in that match.

PV, who had only suffered one dual loss this season, made quick work of the Mohawks.