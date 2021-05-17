 Skip to main content
Area roundup: Mohawk girls move on in team tennis regionals
PREP ROUNDUP | Girls tennis

Area roundup: Mohawk girls move on in team tennis regionals

MCHS girls tennis Barkema 2.jpg

Mason City's Tiegan Barkema returns a serve from Des Moines North during a doubles match at Mohawk Field on Tuesday.

 Lisa Grouette

Five area girls tennis teams kicked off team regionals on Saturday. With the singles and doubles state tournament set last week, the single elimination head-to-head dual bracket commenced.

Only one is still alive.

Mason City defeated Fort Dodge 5-0 at home in the morning to advance to the next round this Saturday against Dowling Catholic at 9 a.m. in Des Moines.

The winner of the Mohawks-Maroons match will face either Ottumwa or Indianola on the same day at Dowling Catholic High School at 1 p.m. The winner of that dual will play a state quarterfinal match at 3 p.m. on Monday, May 24 at Prairie Ridge Sports Complex.

The victory ended a three-match losing streak – all by 11-0 scores – for Mason City.  It did not play Dowling in the regular season. No results were published online.

The other four squads – Clear Lake, Charles City, Osage and Hampton-Dumont-CAL – all lost by 5-0 scores.

The Lions fell to Ballard; the Comets lost to Aplington-Parkersburg; the Green Devils dropped to Decorah and the Bulldogs' season came to an end against Waverly-Shell Rock.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL returns all six of its singles players next season, the only area team that returns 100 percent of its production for 2022.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Follow him on Twitter at @Zach_Martin95. 

