Area Roundup: MC softball goes 1-2 against tough competition in Fort Dodge

Mason City (10-18) was at the Harlan Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge for the St. Edmond Invitational on Saturday, going 1-2 on the day.

Facing Class 1A No. 12 St. Edmond in the first game of the day, the Riverhawks' three-run seventh inning was just short of a comeback as they fell 6-5.

Gwen Fiser, Adyson Evans, Lainna Duncan and Sam Norcross each drove in a run in the game.

In game two Mason City used seven runs within the first two innings to defeat Pocahontas Area 8-6. The Indians trailed 7-6 in the middle innings, but the Riverhawks added on an insurance run in the sixth.

Reggi Spotts, Kelsey McDonough and Duncan each had two RBIs in the game.

The final game of the day was a narrow loss to Class 2A No. 2 North Union. The Warriors scored a run in the fourth and a run in the fifth while shutting out Mason City to claim a 2-0 win.

Fiser led the Riverhawks with two hits. Evans pitched six innings from the circle, allowing the two runs and striking out three.

Baseball

Waterloo Weekend Tournament: St. Ansgar (15-10) played two games at Waterloo Riverfront Stadium on Saturday.

Facing Columbus Catholic in game one, the Saints managed a run in the second and the sixth but gave up a big six-run second to the Sailors on their way to a 10-2 loss.

Drew Powers and Hunter Hillman accounted for the two runs-batted-in for St. Ansgar. Carsen Sparrow led the team in hits with two.

Woodbury Central was the opponent in game two. Once again the Saints managed a single run in two different innings, this time in the third and the sixth, but ultimately fell 7-2 to the Wildcats.

Jayce Schwiesow and Powers were the two runners to cross home plate for St. Ansgar.

