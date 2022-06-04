Area Roundup: Mayer sets new Saints record with 19 strikeouts in win

It is Tate Mayer's world and we're all just living in it.

St. Ansgar's unquestioned No. 1 pitcher pieced together the best performance of his prep career and is having a start to the year at an all-state caliber level.

Mayer dazzled on Friday night with a new school record 19 strikeouts in the Saints 11-1 Top of Iowa East victory over West Fork to push their winning streak to seven games.

A junior, Mayer got a couple spot starts as a freshman and finished with a 1.28 earned run average then was 6-2 last season his sophomore year with 75 strikeouts and an ERA north of 2.50.

He has been unhittable so far in 2022.

He's given up just two hits and both of his runs allowed were unearned. He's battled through 10 walks, but has set down 47 batters via the strikeout. Opponents are hitting .025 against Mayer and his WHIP is 0.56.

St. Ansgar (9-1, 5-0 TIC-East) jumped on West Fork with three runs in the first and three runs in the third to lead 6-0 through the first three frames. The Saints added three more in the fifth.

Mayer also scored three times while Max Beland and Drew Powers crossed home plate twice. The Warhawks (1-5, 1-3) scored their lone run in the fourth off an RBI single from Casyn Guerrero.

Baseball

Janesville 11, Riceville 4: In a battle of Wildcats, it was Janesville that grabbed an Iowa Star North victory over Riceville on Friday night.

No stats or score by innings were published online. Riceville (1-6, 1-5 ISN) has loss three straight games.

Humboldt 6, Clear Lake 1: The Lions offensive struggles continued as they scored one run for the third straight game in their North Central Conference setback against the Wildcats on Friday.

Still, the pitching for Clear Lake (1-6, 0-4 NCC) vastly improved with giving up just six runs, third lowest this season. None of its stats were published online.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 21, St. Edmond 2: The Bulldogs maintained their perch in a three-way tie atop the North Central Conference with a blowout victory over the Gaels on Friday night.

Two of the bigger innings for HD-CAL (5-3, 3-0 NCC) was a six-run top of the second and eight runs in the fifth to put the game out of reach and end it early. It scored twice in the first and third plus three in the fourth.

Seventeen stolen bases were attempted by the Bulldogs and they were perfect. Tony Valenzuela had five of them while three others finished with three. Cal Heeren finished 3-for-4 at the plate with three RBIs.

Marco Guerrero, who earned the win on the mound, and Tucker Heeren each had two hits and two RBIs. HD-CAL drew 13 walks.

Charles City 11-8, Waukon 4-7: The Comets five-game losing streak ended on Friday night as they garnered a Northeast Iowa Conference sweep against the Indians at home.

It marks the first two conference wins of the season for Charles City (3-5, 2-4 NEIC). It started fast in the opener with three in the first then put up three in the third, answering the three runs Waukon put up in the top half.

The Comets added two in the fourth and fifth to take Game 1. In the nightcap, walked it off with four runs in the bottom of the seventh to stop the Indians from salvaging a split.

Charles City trailed 7-1 entering the bottom of the third before starting its rally with four runs in the fourth. None of its stats for either games were published online.

Osage 13, Nashua-Plainfield 7: In a high-scoring affair, it was the Green Devils that had the last laugh as they outscored the Huskies 8-2 over the final three innings in a Top of Iowa East victory on Friday.

Tied at five, Osage (5-2, 3-2 TIC-East) plated four runs in the top half of the fifth then added four insurance runs in the seventh. It grabbed a quick 4-0 lead after two complete innings only for the lead to be wiped away once Nashua-Plainfield scored twice in the third and three runs in the fourth.

Leadoff hitter Nolan Heard ripped four hits, two of them doubles, and registered four RBIs for the Green Devils. Max Gast and Heath Voigt each had two hits and two RBIs while Anders Kittelson drew three walks and scored three times.

Drew Tusler battled through the five runs plus three walks and three hit batters to earn the win on the mound. He notched eight strikeouts.

Rockford 7, Central Springs 4: No offense was scored until the fifth inning when the Warriors scored four runs in the bottom half and went on their way to a Top of Iowa East victory over the Panthers on Friday.

Rockford (4-3, 3-1 TIC-East) plated three additional runs in the sixth in a response to Central Springs scoring two in the top half of the inning to trim the margin to one.

No stats for the Warriors were published online. Cole Christiansen, Chase Berding and Drew Kelley all recorded two hits for the Panthers (4-4, 3-3). Christiansen and Kelley had an RBI each.

Forest City 15, West Hancock 8: Once down 6-2, the Indians roared all the way back and took the lead for good with eight runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to earn a Top of Iowa West victory over the Eagles on Friday night.

It marks the fifth win a row for Forest City (6-2, 3-1 TIC-West) and the fourth time this season it reached double digit runs. It trailed 8-7 when it erupted for one of its highest scoring frames all season.

West Hancock (3-4, 2-3) jumped out in front early then regained the lead with a five-run third. The Indians tied it up by answering with four in the bottom half then the Eagles took the lead again with two in the fourth.

Tommy Miller earned the win in relief for Forest City, allowing just two runs and striking out six. The sophomore also had two hits and two RBIs at the plate. Kellen Moore, a day after getting spiked near the wrist, went 3-for-5 at the plate with a pair of RBIs.

Logan Leerar recorded three hits for West Hancock and Braden Walk drove in three. Starter Rhett Eisenman walked nine batters in four innings. Its defense had three errors and only seven of the 15 runs were earned.

Softball

Central Springs beats 5A runner-up handily: The Class 2A top-ranked Panthers got their first test of the season against teams in higher classifications and they passed with flying colors at Friday's Ballard tournament.

They used an eight-run fifth inning to dispatch of the hosts Bombers, ranked 11th in 3A, 11-5 then led wire-to-wire in a victory over 5A No. 5 Ankeny Centennial, the runner-up last year, 9-2.

Ballard jumped out in front 5-3 after three complete and after a scoreless fourth, Central Springs' (6-0) offense woke up to finish the deal. The Panthers plated eight of their nine runs against the Jaguars over the course of three innings to win.

Kaylea Fessler had five hits over the two games and snared the victory in the circle against the Bombers. Aurora Stepleton notched three RBIs versus Ballard and Ashlyn Hoeft belted two home runs and drove in four runs against Centennial.

Cooper Klaahsen shut out the Jaguars and danced around seven hits to keep their offense limited. The junior struck out five batters.

Comets take two wins in tourney: Charles City's offense did a lot of damage on Friday and the pitching took care of the rest as it defeated Independence 9-5 and Edgewood-Colesburg 7-4 at the North Fayette Valley tourney.

A four-run fourth inning pushed the Comets ahead 5-0 and after the Mustangs responded with four in the fifth, they answered with three runs in the fifth and didn't trail the rest of the way.

No score by innings were published online for Charles City's game against the Vikings.

Lydia Staudt totaled five hits on the day with two RBIs and a pair of stolen bases while Rachel Chambers launched a home run versus Independence and had two RBIs with against Edgewood-Colesburg.

Keely Collins recorded a pair of hits and RBIs in the game against the Vikings. Natalie White and Claire Girkin were the winning pitchers in the circle for the Comets.

Osage thumps a pair of potential conference foes: The Green Devils got a glance on what life could look like if they accept the invite to the Upper Iowa Conference as they cruised past MFL MarMac and Kee High, both in three innings, at a Friday tournament at North Fayette Valley High School.

It took Osage (7-1) five runs in the first and third innings to quickly dispatch the Kee Hawks. Then against the Bulldogs, it plated eight runs in the second and five more in the third to end the game early.

Leah Grimm was a perfect 5-for-5 at the plate over the two games with seven total runs batted in. Ashley Halbach, who snared both wins in the circle with a combined 10 strikeouts, recorded four RBIs against MFL MarMac.

Mari Fox belted a home run and had three RBIs against Kee High while Sydney Muller and Emma Evens combined for five hits and four RBIs versus the Bulldogs.

Riceville 8, Janesville 1: After suffering its first loss of the season, Riceville responded with an emphatic win over Janesville on Friday between a pair of Iowa Star North teams with a same nickname of Wildcats.

No stats or score by innings for Riceville (5-1, 3-1 ISN) were published online.

St. Edmond 10, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 0: The Bulldogs ran into one of the hottest teams in the North Central Conference, the Gaels, on Friday night in their second straight loss.

It was scoreless contest through three-and-a-half innings until St. Edmond got ahold of three runs in the bottom of the fourth then exploded for seven in the fifth.

No stats for HD-CAL (2-3, 1-1 NCC) were published online.

Newman Catholic 16, Northwood-Kensett 0: Fifteen of the Knights 16 runs were scored in the first inning as they routed the Vikings in a Top of Iowa East contest on Friday.

It is a new season-high in runs scored for Newman (8-2, 5-1 TIC-East) and the third time it has plated at least 14 runs. None of its stats were published online.

Northwood-Kensett (0-4, 0-4) had a hit apiece from Kelsi Liddle and Hadley Buenzow.

Lake Mills 15, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 6: The Bulldogs were in a nip-and-tuck battle for a bit before pulling away to triumph over the Cardinals in a Top of Iowa West contest on Friday.

It was a 6-0 lead for Lake Mills (7-0, 5-0 TIC-West) entering the bottom of the second when GHV answered with five runs to make the gap one. The Bulldogs responded with three in the third and four in the fifth to regain control.

Dottie Byars snared the win in the circle and also roped four hits in five plate appearances for Lake Mills. Natalie Brandenburg, Finley Rogstad, Madison Edwards, Anabella Jensen, Alexis Anderson and Bailey Dagestad all had multiple hits or multiple RBIs.

The Cardinals (2-3, 1-3) were led by two hits and three runs driven in off the bat of Payton Harle. Four hitters recorded at least a hit and Kate Hejilik scored twice.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

