Area Roundup: Mason City's Rhodes earns first tournament win of season

Jace Rhodes had yet to garner a signature win this season. His lone two losses were to Dowling Catholic's Jacob Frost and Don Bosco's Garrett Funk, a pair of top-two wrestlers at 132-pounds in different classifications.

Mason City's three-time state medalist earned that resume building win on Saturday.

Rhodes ran through the quarterfinals and semifinals with 40 total points then outlasted Waverly-Shell Rock's Carter Fecht 4-0 in the championship match at the Frank Baltzley Invite held at Johnston High School.

In a matchup between two top-five wrestlers in Class 3A, Rhodes came out on top and moved his overall record to 8-2. He used a 20-5 technical final in two minutes to get to the semifinals then put on a clinic against Independence's Cael Meacham to the tune of a 20-7 major decision.

Rhodes hadn't beaten a wrestler near the top of the rankings all season, until he edged Fecht. Mason City as a team placed ninth in the standings with 73.5 points.

Kale DiMarco lost his semifinal to Johnston freshman Caden Leonard at 106, but then rebounded for a third place finish as he won his final two matches by tech fall and pin.

Reed Kruger (113), Gavin Sandoval (126), Kevin Carney (138), Seth Ihlenfeldt (160) all ended up on the podium with top-eight finishes.

Wrestling

Panthers cruise to team title in home tourney: Class 1A No. 9 Central Springs had either a champion or runner-up in nine of the 14 weight classes to pile up 439 points for a win on Saturday at its round robin style tournament.

The four champions for the Panthers were Dawson Jacobsen (106), Clayton McDonough (138), Bryce McDonough (145) and Colten O'Hern (285).

Jacobsen and South Hamilton's Holden Klein were the lone entrances at 106. Jacobsen, a freshman, made it look easy with a 27-second pin over Klein.

O'Hern had just two other wrestlers listed at heavyweight. He pinned both of them in under four minutes. The McDonough brothers each wrestled at least three matches and went unbeaten.

Clayton had four falls, three in under 25 seconds, then beat Garner-Hayfield-Ventura's Lucas Kral by a 12-1 major decision. Bryce put together two pins and a 16-0 technical fall win in his matches.

Jack Pruin (113), Dillon Blickenderfer (152), Rory Prazak II (160), Ben Navratil (182) and Chase Berding (220) all placed second.

Newman Catholic finished second in the team race with 332 points followed by GHV with 303. Both teams had multiple champions.

Knights sophomore Liam Stockberger pinned Cardinals freshman Jace Hendrickson in 1:14 as the only match of the day at 120.

Newman Catholic's Nash Holmgaard won all three of his matches at 170 by fall in the first period while Holden Hensley had two pins and an 11-3 major decision to win at 195.

GHV's Zach Feld pinned Pruin in 1:47 to win at 113 and Parker Moritz won both of his matches by pin at 152.

Eagles, Wildcats get multiple champions in Nashua: West Hancock placed third in the team race with 167.5 points at the Nashua-Plainfield Tournament while Riceville (54.5) and Rockford (51) placed seventh and eighth, respectively.

The Eagles ended the day with three champions from the usual suspects of Kellen Smith (138), Kale Zuehl (195) and Mathew Francis (220).

Smith remained perfect on the season as the sophomore won his first two matches by fall in the first period then triumphed over Nashua-Plainfield's Trey Nelson 8-3 in the title match.

Zuehl had three of his four wins come via bonus points while Francis had a 50-second pin and then beat Rockford's Marshal Schlader for the second time this season by fall in 1:15.

Riceville's Lawson Losee sneaked past West Hancock's Kane Zuehl 1-0 to win at 160. The Wildcats heavyweight Mitchel Marr went 3-0, all victories by pin.

West Hancock's Evan Boothroyd (120), Jacob Larson (126), Luis Sandoval (132), Matt Larson (145), Creighton Kelly (152), Irvin Gomez (170) and David Smith (285) all finished top-five.

Riceville had two others place in Well Felper (120) and Matthew Praska (195). Rockford's Garrett Medlin (106), Alex Baltes (126) and Terran Romer (182) finished inside the top-six.

Green Devils get edged by Hawks in team race: For the first time this season, West Delaware and Osage – the top-two ranked teams in Class 2A – went head-to-head and the Hawks came out on top.

West Delaware won the team race at the South Winneshiek Invite over the Green Devils 249.5-225. It had head-to-head victories in four weight classes to triumph.

Osage had four champions on the day. It won in three straight weights as Chase Thomas (145), Max Gast (152) and Nicholas Fox (160) all won their respective champion matches by bonus points.

In fact, those three won all of their matches via bonus points. They totaled six pins on the day. Add in Tucker Stangel's victory at 126 and the pin numbers of the Green Devils champions increases to nine.

Gast and Fox beat a wrestler from West Delaware for the bracket win.

All of their runner-ups were, with the exception of Cole Jeffries at 195, were title matches against a wrestler from the Hawks.

Garrett Tusler (106) was pinned in 56 seconds; Darren Adams (120) and Spencer Adams (132) both lost via decision; Barrett Muller (220) was pinned by top-ranked Wyatt Voelker in 2:32.

Bulldogs finish with three runner-ups: Lake Mills and Forest City made the trek to Emmetsburg for the Bob Roethler Invitational and former put a handful of wrestlers on the podium.

Behind a trifecta of runner-ups, the Bulldogs finished fourth in the team race with 167 points. The Indians placed ninth with a total team score of 96.5.

Lake Mills' freshmen lightweight duo of Lucas Oldenkamp (106) and Hayden Helgeson (113) lost their championship matches by a combined nine points. Both of them cruised into the finals with three total pins in the first period.

Alex Beaty also had two pins for the Bulldogs to get into the finals at 145 before dropping a 10-7 decision to Emmetsburg's Ryan Brennan.

Carter Helgeson (113), Geraldo Vazquez (120), Carter Christianson (126), Garrett Ham (138), Hayden Brua (152), Brett Peterson (160), Beau Kaufman (170), Nate Womack (170), Austin Stene (182), Wyatt Hanna (195) each ended up on the podium for Lake Mills.

Forest City's highest finisher was from Hayden Hoffmeyer at 145. He lost in the semis to Brennan, then won two matches on the back end to place third.

David Schaumberg (106), Noah Larson (113), Carsen Miller (120), Kellen Moore (132), Shad Wooge (138), Ethan Sesker (152), Tommy Hughes (182), Peyton Klein (195) and Caleb Cooper (285) placed top-eight for the Indians.

Girls basketball

Rockford 58, Valley Lutheran 29: The Warriors got into the win column for the first time this season as they triumphed over the Crusaders at home on Saturday.

Behind 42 points in the first half, Rockford (1-4) was comfortably ahead of Valley Lutheran and never trailed the rest of the way. The Warriors gave up 18 total points in the final three quarters.

Chloe Rooney led Rockford with 13 points and dished out seven assists. Madison Ott grabbed 11 rebounds off the bench while Camden Kuhlemeier and Loren Fierova each had nine points.

Riceville 50, Meskwaki Settlement 44: Fueled by a 17-point fourth quarter, the Wildcats rallied in the final frame to remain unbeaten and defeat the Warriors.

It marked the first win of the season for Riceville (4-0) against team that has a winning record. It trailed at the end of every quarter, then clamped down defensively and didn't allow Meskwaki to reach double digits in the fourth.

Freshman Jaylyn Beran paced the Wildcats with 13 points. O'Malley Fair finished with 10 points and eight rebounds.

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 50, Osage 42: The Cardinals made a definitive advantage in he first and third quarters stick as they edged the Green Devils in a Saturday showdown.

GHV (2-3) led by seven after the first quarter then extended a halftime lead of five points to 12. It overcame seven missed free throws and a minus-three rebounding differential to win.

Jenna Pringnitz and Liz Richardson each chipped in a game-high 15 points. Chloe Frank added 10 for the Cardinals as well as pulling in nine boards.

Osage (2-3) tried to make a comeback in the fourth with 17 points, but the margin was too big to overcome. It battled foul trouble and had 18 turnovers to only seven assists.

Samantha Brandau led the Green Devils with 14 points while Claudia Aschenbrenner chipped in 12.

Lake Mills 54, St. Ansgar 43: The Bulldogs picked up their second win of the season, once again against a Top of Iowa East foe, as they scored 36 second half points to beat the Saints.

It was an 18-18 game at the half, then Lake Mills (2-3) put together their second highest scoring game of the season. Taylor Vanek led the Bulldogs with 16 points, nine of them coming from the free throw line, and 12 points from Josie Helgeson. Ella Stene pulled down a game-high 15 rebounds.

Madison Hillman and Adrianna Kruse each had double-doubles for St. Ansgar (1-3). Hillman had 14 points and 13 rebounds while Kruse finished with 16 points and 10 boards.

Boys basketball

Waukee Northwest 61, Mason City 42: The Wolves led from the end of the first quarter on as they never let Mason City get to within reach in a home win on Saturday.

Mason City (2-2) has lost two straight games. It was led by 21 points and six rebounds from Isaiah Washington while Corey Miner chipped in 11 points.

Mason City made just 17 field goals in 41 attempts and lost the rebounding battle by 16.

Rockford 66, Valley Lutheran 31: Kolton Lyman had another performance to remember for the Warriors, dropping 33 points on 12-of-25 shooting and pulling in 11 rebounds to spark the Warriors past the Crusaders on Saturday.

Fifty-three of Rockford's (3-2) 66 points came from two players, In addition to Lyman's big day, Bryce Larson finished with 20 points and also grabbed 11 caroms.

The Warriors turned a two-point lead after the opening eight minutes to 17 as they outscored Valley Lutheran 21-6 in the second period. Rockford shutout the Crusaders 13-0 in the fourth.

Riceville 52, Meskwaki Settlement 33: Ignited by a 13-point swing in the third quarter, the Wildcats defeated the Warriors in a Saturday matinee at home.

It was a tie game at the halftime break, 15-15, then Riceville (2-2) outscored Meskwaki 19-6 in the third and then kept that offensive pressure going in the fourth with an additional 18 points.

Trenton Swenson led the Wildcats with 14 points while Theo Klaes had a monster 13 points and 16 rebounds double-double. Sean Grimm contributed 10 points.

Osage 69, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 65: A wild second half that featured a bounty of lead changes and 68 total points, the Green Devils had the last laugh as they pulled out a thrilling victory over the Cardinals.

GHV (3-1) trailed by four at the half, then proceeded to outscore Osage 21-9 in the third quarter to take an eight-point lead entering the fourth. The Green Devils (3-2) proceeded to pour in 25 points to take the lead and hold on for the win.

Osage's Nathan Haval led the game in scoring with 26 points on 10 field goals. Max Knudsen and Tyler Oberfoell were both in double figures for the Green Devils.

GHV had four in double digits, paced by 20 points from Braden Boehnke. Fourteen of the Cardinals 23 made field goals came from beyond the arc.

Lake Mills 94, St. Ansgar 29: The Bulldogs erupted for 62 first half points and broke the 90-point barrier for the first time this season in their blowout win over the Saints.

Lake Mills (4-0) shit over 50 percent from the field and from downtown. It forced St. Ansgar into 36 turnovers and had 21 assists to just six turnovers.

Wyatt Helming led the Bulldogs with 25 points and nine rebounds as everyone in the starting five finished in double figures. Hunter Hillman had eight points off the bench for the Saints (0-4).

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.