Area roundup: Mason City volleyball opens season with sweep

There is no better way to start off the 2021 prep volleyball season than with a convincing sweep.

That's what Mason City did on Tuesday night.

Led by a 35-for-35 service and 14 aces between Breanna Lowe and Jada Williams, the Mohawks cruised past Des Moines North 25-5, 25-11, 25-4 in Des Moines in the season opener.

"We played with great enthusiasm and had them on the defensive all night," Mason City head coach Curt Klaahsen said.

Lowe dished out 17 assists. Williams delivered nine kills on the front line while Chloe Callanan chipped in six. It marks the second time in three years the Mohawks have beaten a Des Moines public school in the first match of the regular season.

Volleyball

Clarksville 3, Rockford 2: Despite grabbing a two set lead at home, the Warriors couldn't close the deal as the Indians rallied to snare a 10-25, 21-25, 25-23, 25-10, 15-9 triumph in the season opener.

Chloe Rooney served out 12 aces on 24 attempts. Her service cleared the net 22 times and she also provided a team-high eight digs.