Area Roundup: Mason City swimming wins final regular season dual of season

Mason City's boys swimming team couldn't get a win in the final dual at John Adams Middle School, but it did get to experience victory one more time before the postseason.

Behind its depth and four victories from four different individuals, Mason City triumphed over Spencer 87-83 at Spencer High School to wrap up the regular season with a 3-3 dual record.

Of the four wins, Ryan Kvernevig's victory in the 100-yard backstroke proved to be the biggest. He edged Spencer's Landen Tate by .13 seconds to claim the win.

Logan McDonough led a 1-2-3 finish for Mason City in the 500 freestyle. McDonough won in 5:54.66 followed by Joey Hovinga and Zach Welton, all swam in under six-and-a-half minutes.

Grant Lee won the 100 butterfly and Daniel Schwarz was victorious in the 100 breaststroke.

Girls basketball

Waverly-Shell Rock 45, Clear Lake 40: In a battle of ranked teams in separate classifications, the Class 4A No. 9 Go-Hawks outscored the Class 3A No. 12 Lions 19-13 in the final quarter to leave with a home victory.

It was a close contest throughout. Clear Lake (10-4) tied the game at 17 entering the locker room and led by one after the third quarter. It shot just 2-of-15 from beyond the arc and lost the rebounding battle by nine.

Jaden Ainley led the Lions with 17 points while Emily Theiss chipped in 11. Brooklyn Eden was the only other player to score more than two points as she recorded five.

Riceville 62, Dunkerton 28: The Wildcats ran their winning streak to seven games as they stomped the Raiders at home on Monday.

The lead for Riceville (15-1) was 11 after the opening quarter then it went up to 16 at the half. It outscored Dunkerton 29-11 in the last two frames to cruise the rest of the way.

O'Malley Fair finished with a game-high 21 points on eight field goals and recorded seven steals for the Wildcats while Joy Beran stuffed the stat sheet with 16 points, seven rebounds, six assists and four steals.

Northwood-Kensett 62, Nashua-Plainfield 35: Fueled by a 43 percent shooting percentage that combatted 21 fouls, the Vikings earned a key Top of Iowa East victory over the Huskies on Monday.

An 11-point cushion after the first frame paved the path for Northwood-Kensett (6-9, 5-6 TOI-East) to lead throughout the rest of the game and allow its fifth opponent in its six wins to under 40 points.

Carly Hengesteg led the Vikings with 19 points, seven rebounds and shared the lead in steals with Madalynn Hanson at five. Chloe Costello recorded 17 points.

Osage 60, Charles City 32: The Green Devils have reached double digits in their win streak as they continued their scorching month with a convincing victory over the Comets.

Osage (12-3) never led Charles City (0-13) get into a comfortable rhythm. The former's lead reached 23 at the half over the latter. The Green Devils allowed 12 points in the first half and coasted to the win.

The Comets scored 20 points in the second half, but couldn't cut into the margin. Stats for both teams were not published online.

West Fork 60, Rockford 21: The Warhawks winning streak is at nine games as they beat the Warriors in a Top of Iowa East contest on Monday.

It was just a five-point lead for West Work (13-3, 9-2 TOI-East) after eight minutes, then it started to create separation by outscoring Rockford 46-12 in the final three quarters. The Warhawks didn't allow more than five points in the remaining periods.

No stats for West Fork were published online. Chloe Rooney led the Warriors (1-13, 0-10) with seven points and Madison Ott hauled in five rebounds.

Boys basketball

Nashua-Plainfield 59, Northwood-Kensett 52: The Vikings couldn't maintain their third quarter advantage as the Huskies outscored their opponent 22-12 to claim a Top of Iowa East win.

Northwood-Kensett (4-10, 3-8 TOI-East) cut into its seven-point deficit after the first quarter by outscoring Nashua-Plainfield 32-22 in the middle two frames to lead by three. The Vikings, despite shooting 40 percent from the field, couldn't keep their foot on the gas.

They finished with 20 turnovers. Colby Eskildsen recorded a team-high 13 points, Jason Hanson had a 12-point, 10-rebound double-double and Kooper Julseth chipped in 11 points.

Charles City 70, Osage 55: The Comets have ran their winning streak to five games as they put together a signature win over one of the best teams in the Top of Iowa East on Monday.

Outscoring Osage 19-8 in the third quarter flipped the Charles City gap from down three to up eight with a frame to go. The Comets (8-5) didn't leave their foot off the gas with 22 points in the fourth.

Charles City shot over 55 percent from the field. It was led by 19 points from Jose Hernandez while Chase Low chipped in 16 points and Jack Hanson recorded 11.

The Green Devils (11-4) have lost two straight. Nathan Havel recorded 20 points and 12 rebounds to lead them offensively with Tyler Oberfoell contributing 14 points.

West Fork 58, Rockford 42: Twenty-four points in the third quarter pushed the Warhawks lead to 15 points and that was enough of a cushion to earn a Top of Iowa East victory over the Warriors.

Rockford (6-7, 3-6 TOI-East) cut into its six-point gap in half in the second quarter. It shot 41 percent from the field, but made just five free throws on 13 attempts and coughed up the ball 18 times.

Adam Wyborny led the Warriors with 14 points while Bryce Larson chipped in 12 points and a team-high seven rebounds. Kolton Lyman recorded 10 points. No stats for West Fork (4-10, 4-6) were published online.

Dunkerton 83, Riceville 46: The margin for the Wildcats to make a fourth quarter comeback was realistic, but the Raiders made it unrealistic as they outscored their opponent 32-9 in the final quarter.

Riceville (6-10) trailed by 12 at the end of the first quarter then cut it 11 at the half and was down by 14 after three frames. It couldn't muster offense or defense to stop Dunkerton in the fourth.

No stats for the Wildcats were published online.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

