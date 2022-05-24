Area Roundup: Mason City splits first CIML doubleheader against Dodgers

Mason City and Fort Dodge split a doubleheader Monday night at Dodger Stadium. The River Hawks won the opener 12-4 and the Dodgers responded with a 9-3 victory in the nightcap.

In Game 1, Mason City produced 12 runs on 10 hits, exploding for seven runs in the sixth inning to take a 10-4 lead and tacking on two more runs in the seventh inning.

Kaden Tyler led Mason City offensively with a homerun and four RBIs. Carter Thomas made things difficult for Fort Dodge at the plate and on the base paths, working three walks and stealing three bases on three attempts.

Ethen Roberts earned the win on the mound, going five and two-thirds of an inning and allowing four runs (two earned) while striking out four.

The Dodgers bounced back in the second game, scoring three runs in each of the first two innings to build a quick 6-0 lead that they would hold onto for the win.

Carson Peterson pitched a complete game for Fort Dodge, allowing three earned runs on five hits while striking out 10. Cooper Wiemann drove in two of those runs for the River Hawks with two hits in three at-bats.

This marked the River Hawks (3-1) first loss of the season after they gave Fort Dodge (4-1) its first loss of the season earlier in the day.

Baseball

Clear Lake 3, West Fork 1: The Lions (1-1) earned their first win of the season on Monday at Lions Field, scoring three runs on three hits against the Warhawks.

Jett Neuberger paced Clear Lake with two runs-batted-in at the plate while tossing five and two-thirds shutout innings on the mound, allowing just two hits and striking out 14.

No stats were published online for West Fork.

Newman Catholic 10, Osage 0: The Class 1A No. 2 Knights (5-0) remained undefeated on the season while giving the Green Devils (1-1) their first loss, splitting their 10 runs across three different frames with a five-run sixth inning blowing the game open.

Doug Taylor allowed only one hit over six innings, striking out 14 while driving in two runs at the plate. Tim Castle also plated two runs on two hits. Leadoff batter Jack Maznio reached base in all four of his plate appearances and led the team with three runs.

Luke Scharper had Osage’s lone hit with a double.

West Hancock 11, Lake Mills 10: It was a rusty season-opener in West Hancock on Monday, with the Eagles (1-0) scoring 11 runs on just four hits (all singles) and 15 walks.

After a seven-run fourth inning put the Bulldogs up 9-1, West Hancock responded with five runs in both the fifth and seventh frames to outscore Lake Mills 10-1 the rest of the way.

Freshman Zack Beukema led West Hancock with four RBIs, and leadoff batter Logan Learer reached base four times on four walks.

No stats were published online for Lake Mills (0-1).

Rockford 4, Nashua-Plainfield 3: Down 3-1 in the fifth inning, the Warriors (1-0) scored two runs in the frame and tacked on another in the sixth to claim a season-opening victory over the Huskies (0-1).

Kolton Lyman reached base in all four of his plate appearances on a single, triple and two walks. He drove in two runs, with Drew Hansen contributing an RBI of his own.

Lyman also put together a dominant performance on the mound, pitching five and a third innings, allowing three runs (one earned) and striking out 14.

North Butler 6, Northwood-Kensett 1: The Vikings fell to the Bearcats in a Top of Iowa East Conference opener on Monday night.

No stats were published online for either team.

Eagle Grove 11, Forest City 0: The Eagles (2-1) spread out 11 runs on 11 hits over three frames to give the Indians (1-2) their second loss of the season.

Jake Jeske pitched six innings of three-hit ball, striking out 11 and hitting one batter.

Kellen Moore had two of Forest City’s three hits, one of them being a triple, and reached on all three of his plate appearances.

Janesville 20, Riceville 0: Riceville (0-3) was no-hit on Monday, with Mitchell Marr being the lone player to reach base on a walk.

Janesville was propelled by a 13-run sixth inning that effectively ended the game.

Softball

Fort Dodge 10-10, Mason City 0-2: The Class 5A top-ranked Dodgers began their quest for asecond straight state title with a convincing CIML sweep over the River Hawks at the Rogers Sports Complex.

In the opener, Fort Dodge (2-0) spread out 10 runs over the first five frames to hand the River Hawks a run-rule loss. It jumped out to a 4-0 lead after the first inning of the nightcap then added three runs in the sixth to cushion its lead.

Mason City (0-2) scored twice in the second off a solo home run from Lainna Duncan and Kelsey McDonough crossed home for the other run.

No stats were published online for Mason City.

West Fork 9, Clear Lake 2: Three runs in the in the first and third innings pushed the Warhawks to a season-opening victory over the Lions on the road.

No stats were published online for either team.

Central Springs 1, Saint Ansgar 0: The Class 2A top-ranked Panthers (1-0) opened their season with a shutout victory at home over the Saints, with junior Cooper Klaahsen shouldering the load at the plate and in the circle.

Pitching a complete game while giving up just three hits and striking out 13, Klaahsen also drove in Central Springs’ lone run of the game in the second inning, going 2-2 at the plate with a single and a double.

No stats were published online for St. Ansgar (0-1).

Lake Mills 18, West Hancock 0: The Bulldogs (1-0) opened their season by scoring 18 runs within the first three frames, first jumping out to a 9-0 lead in the top of the first before adding on in the second and third.

Dottie Byars led the Bulldogs in the circle, pitching all three innings before the mercy rule went into effect and giving up two hits while striking out six.

Annabella Jensesn led Lake Mills offensively with four runs-batted-in.

No stats were published online for West Hancock (0-1).

Nashua-Plainfield 13, Rockford 9: The Huskies (1-0) got out to a quick 9-0 lead in the top of the first, but the Warriors (0-1) fought to make things interesting before ultimately falling short..

Scoring five runs in the third and spreading out four more runs over four different frames, Madelynn Muller led Rockford offensively with two RBIs on two hits.

She also pitched a complete game, giving up 13 runs (seven earned) while walking one and striking out two.

North Butler 19, Northwood-Kensett 0: The Class 1A No. 9 Bearcats blew out the Vikings in a Top of Iowa East Conference opener on Monday.

No stats or score by innings were published online for either team.

Forest City 21, Eagle Grove 20: There were 30 combined hits and 16 combined errors between the Eagles and Indians as the latter snared a Top of Iowa West Conference win over the former on Monday.

Forest City (1-0) trailed Eagle Grove 11-3 entering the bottom of the third then it put up a nine-run frame to take a one-run lead. The Eagles answered with six in the fourth and two in the top half fifth only for the Indians to score six in the bottom half of the fifth.

Three runs in the bottom of the seventh sent Forest City to a walkoff win. Keevan Jones and Emma Anderson both registered three RBIs and multiple hits. Allison Klein registered two hits and two RBIs.

No stats were published online for either team.

Riceville 5, Janesville 1: Riceville (1-0) scored five runs on four hits to claim a season-opening victory over Janesville (0-1) on Monday.

Lily Fair led the team with two hits while Riley McKenna had the team’s lone RBI on a walk.

Morgan Fair tossed a complete game, giving up just two hits and striking out 10 over seven frames.

Boys Soccer

North Fayette Valley 2, Clear Lake 1: The TigerHawks defeated the Lions in a Class 1A substate semifinal on Monday night in Elgin, Iowa, to set up a second meeting with Garner-Hayfield-Ventura in the substate final on Wednesday.

The TigerHawks bested the Cardinals 5-0 in the teams’ first meeting back in early April.

No stats were published online for either team.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

