Area Roundup: Mason City softball earns conference sweep over Bobcats

There has been progress for Mason City's softball team in the final weeks of the regular season. It had hung tough with Ames despite getting swept and won a close 4-2 contest against Des Moines Lincoln.
Those good things could've come to a screeching halt against last place Marshalltown on Monday night trialing 5-3 in the opener.
They didn't.
Three runs in the bottom of the seventh ignited a walk-off celebration as the Mohawks took that 6-5 win in Game 1 and rode the momentum all the way to a 7-2 decision in the nightcap to snare a CIML-Iowa sweep.
Adyson Evans started the opener and struck out eight batters and worked around eight hits allowed and four walks. At the plate, the freshman finished with two hits and three RBIs.
Reggi Spotts had three hits, while Sam Norcross registered a pair of hits. In Game 2, Mason City (8-22) jumped out to a 3-0 lead after one then added onto the lead with three more in the fifth.
Spotts added three more hits with Lainna Duncan (two hits) and Gwen Fiser (two RBIs) adding to the offense. Evans tossed five more innings to earn her second win of the day.
Softball
GMG 6, Riceville 1: The Wolverines led wire-to-wire, sparked by three runs in the first inning to edge the Wildcats on the road.
Riceville's (16-7) lone run came in the bottom of the sixth. Callee and O'Malley Fair each recorded two hits while Emily Johnson drove in Josie Gansen on a double.
Clear Lake 22, Humboldt 15: Offense was not a problem between two North Central Conference foes and it was the Lions that found more runs to defeat the Wildcats on the road.
The highlight was Clear Lake (8-12) power hitter Makella Jacobs belted her second grand slam of the season. The Lions led 12-5 after scoring five runs in the first, two in the second, one in the third and four in the fourth.
Humboldt responded with an eight-run bottom half of the fourth to take a one-run lead. Only for the Lions to bust it open for good with seven in the fifth and they added three more in the seventh for good measure.
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 2, St. Edmond 1: Trailing 1-0 after the first inning, the Bulldogs methodically scored two runs to defeat the Gaels and earn a split with them this season.
Both sides won on the other's home diamond.
Central Springs 6, Northwood-Kensett 0: In a rain-shortened affair, the Class 2A No. 5 Panthers shut out the Vikings at home. The game was called after five complete innings.
Two runs in the first, second and fifth allowed Central Springs (23-6) to earn its third shutout win in the last six games. Abby Pate and Lizzy Hamand each drove in two runs; Kaylea Fessler and Cooper Klaahsen combined for 12 strikeouts in the circle.
No stats for Northwood-Kensett (7-14) were published online.
St. Ansgar 14, Rockford 2: Seven runs in the bottom of the first allowed the Saints to cruise to a Top of Iowa East victory over the Warriors.
Four more runs were plated for St. Ansgar (17-7-1) in the second while the final three that induced the run rule came in the fourth. Abby Hemann roped three hits while Brooklyn Hackbart ripped two extra base hits and drove in three runs.
Taylor Hanna and Kirsten Boerjan each finished with two RBIs while Kennedy Schwiesow recorded two hits. Josie Juhl struck out five in the circle.
Chloe Rooney and two of the three hits for Rockford (2-15).
Newman Catholic 11, West Hancock 3: A two-game skid went by the wayside as the Class 1A No. 8 Knights got back on track with a win over the Eagles.
It was a 5-2 lead for Newman Catholic (22-8) after four full innings, then the Knights added three in the top of the fifth, two in the sixth and the final run in the seventh. Two of three runs for West Hancock (2-18) came in the fourth.
Molly McGuire, Faith Wadle and Emma Weiner each notched three hits with Wadle driving in three runs. Macy Kellar struck out nine in the circle for the Knights.
No stats for West Hancock (2-18) were published online.
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 7, Eagle Grove 6: Seven runs needed to snap a seven-game losing streak as the Cardinals edged the Eagles on the road thanks to early offense that proved to be enough.
GHV (9-13) opened the game with four runs in the first then added two runs in the second. It scored an insurance run in the fifth that proved to be key after Eagle Grove scored two in the sixth.
Kylie Hughes and Morgan Krein had two hits apiece with Hughes and Emily Van Dusseldorp registering two RBIs. Hughes danced around 11 hits allowed to finish with eight strikeouts.
North Union 12, Lake Mills 7: It was a case of too big of a hole for the Bulldogs to dig out of as the Class 2A No. 7 Warriors avoided an upset on the road.
The top team in the Top of Iowa West, North Union busted out to a 9-0 lead with three in the first, two in the second and four in the third. Lake Mills (9-10) roared back with four in the bottom half of the third and three in the fifth to make it a 9-7 ballgame.
North Union added three total insurance runs in the sixth and seventh.
Brynn Rogers notched two hits and drove in two runs while Kit Byars recorded two RBIs. Only four of the 12 runs allowed by Scout Kohagen were earned as the freshman struck out four.
Baseball
Mason City 15-11, Marshalltown 5-1: After suffering a heart-wrenching loss to Newman Catholic, the Mohawks responded emphatically with a pair of 10-run, five-inning victories over the Bobcats at Roosevelt Field.
"I was very impressed by the bounce our kids had in their step after a tough loss on Sunday," Mason City head coach Troy Rood said.
There wasn't a break offensively as Mason City (18-10) scored in every inning of the opener and the nightcap. Carter Thomas and Alex Gold combined for four hits apiece; Cooper Wiemann drove in four total runs, while Ethen Roberts had three RBIs in Game 2.
Nick Lavorato belted a home run in Game 1. The Mohawks stole 25 bases combined in both games, led by five from James Fingalsen, who snared the win in the opener. Brayden Miller earned the win in the nightcap.
GMG 14, Riceville 0: Eleven of the Wolverines' runs game in the sixth and seventh innings as a tight contest turned into a route over the Wildcats on the road.
It was a 3-0 lead for GMG after four complete then it broke the game open with six in the sixth and five additional runs in the fifth. No stats for Riceville (4-11) were published online.
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 6, St. Edmond 0: Fueled by a shutout on the mound from Riley Heeran, the Bulldogs cruised to a rain-shortened victory over the Gaels at the Rogers Sports Complex. The game was called after six complete innings.
Heeran ran into little trouble, allowing three hits and two walks to go along with four strikeouts on 84 pitches. He got run support in four of the six innings, the big one was a three-run fourth.
Mario De La Cruz recorded a pair of hits, while four different Bulldogs (7-15) drove in one run.
Humboldt 6, Clear Lake 1: The Lions hung tough with the Wildcats before a five-run bottom of the sixth pushed the latter to a North Central Conference victory.
It was a 1-0 lead for Humboldt after the first and it kept Clear Lake (12-9) off the board until the seventh when it plated its lone run of the game.
No stats for the Lions were published online.
St. Ansgar 15, Rockford 0: It was a quick and easy game for the Saints as they jumped all over the Warriors to earn a Top of Iowa East Conference victory.
St. Ansgar (18-6) scored four in the first, six in the second, two in the third and three in the fourth that kicked in the run rule triumph. Carsen Sparrow earned the win on the mound.
Bushbaum and Terran Romer had the lone two hits for Rockford (3-15).
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 10, Eagle Grove 2: A close one-run game turned into a blowout as the Cardinals plated eight runs in the top of the seventh to snare a road triumph over the Eagles.
Eagle Grove took a 1-0 lead with a run in the third and GHV (15-3) didn't take the lead until the sixth with two runs that came prior to the big frame. Brody Boehnke and Dalton Mills each finished with two hits.
Sam Wood, Braden Boehnke and Nathan Roberts each drove in two runs. The Cardinals had 10 hits and were walked nine times. Jack Ermer earned the win on the mound with nine K's and allowed six hits.
North Union 5, Lake Mills 4: Home runs from Casey Hanson and Wyatt Helming weren't enough as the Warriors broke a 3-3 tie with two in the top of the fourth to leave with their first win of the season.
Both sides scored their respective three runs in the third. Lake Mills (8-9) scored once in the bottom of the fifth, but were shutout from there.
Helming and Hayden Brua each recorded two hits.
Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.