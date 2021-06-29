Area Roundup: Mason City softball earns conference sweep over Bobcats

Riceville's (16-7) lone run came in the bottom of the sixth. Callee and O'Malley Fair each recorded two hits while Emily Johnson drove in Josie Gansen on a double.

Clear Lake 22, Humboldt 15: Offense was not a problem between two North Central Conference foes and it was the Lions that found more runs to defeat the Wildcats on the road.

The highlight was Clear Lake (8-12) power hitter Makella Jacobs belted her second grand slam of the season. The Lions led 12-5 after scoring five runs in the first, two in the second, one in the third and four in the fourth.

Humboldt responded with an eight-run bottom half of the fourth to take a one-run lead. Only for the Lions to bust it open for good with seven in the fifth and they added three more in the seventh for good measure.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 2, St. Edmond 1: Trailing 1-0 after the first inning, the Bulldogs methodically scored two runs to defeat the Gaels and earn a split with them this season.

Both sides won on the other's home diamond.

Central Springs 6, Northwood-Kensett 0: In a rain-shortened affair, the Class 2A No. 5 Panthers shut out the Vikings at home. The game was called after five complete innings.