Area Roundup: Mason City golf 10th at Willow Creek

Mason City's boys golf team took on Willow Creek Golf Course and the result was a 10th place finish out of 10 teams, firing a team total of 346 strokes on Monday.
It marks the Mohawks third 18-hole tournament this season in which their score hovers in the 340s. None of their individual scores were published online.
They'll next prepare for the CIML-Iowa Conference meet held at Otter Creek Golf Course.
It will be the third time this season Mason City has played at Otter Creek. The first time, it shot a 371 then it faced Ankeny where it lost in a dual 153-174.
Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.
