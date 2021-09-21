 Skip to main content
Area Roundup: Mason City golf 10th at Willow Creek
PREP ROUNDUP

Area Roundup: Mason City golf 10th at Willow Creek

Ryan Berkley- MCHS golf

Mason City's Ryan Berkley hits the ball onto the green at a practice at Highland Golf Course earlier this season.

 Lisa Grouette

Mason City's boys golf team took on Willow Creek Golf Course and the result was a 10th place finish out of 10 teams, firing a team total of 346 strokes on Monday.

It marks the Mohawks third 18-hole tournament this season in which their score hovers in the 340s. None of their individual scores were published online.

They'll next prepare for the CIML-Iowa Conference meet held at Otter Creek Golf Course.

It will be the third time this season Mason City has played at Otter Creek. The first time, it shot a 371 then it faced Ankeny where it lost in a dual 153-174. 

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

