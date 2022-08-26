Area Roundup: Mason City girls win first XC meet in two years

Since girls cross country started running 5,000 meters in 2015, Mason City has won three times. It won twice in 2016 and then triumphed at is home meet in 2020.

The Riverhawks dominated their way to a fourth team victory in seven years.

Fueled by the 1-2 finish of Audra Mulholland and Savannah Davis, Mason City accumulated 24 points to cruise to a win at the Marshalltown Early Bird meet on Thursday afternoon.

Mulholland, a junior, is coming off a state appearance at the Class 4A track and field meet. She coasted to a victory in 20 minutes, 33.6 seconds. Nearly a minute later, Davis crossed the line.

Janae Hansen, the Riverhawks lone state cross country qualifier last fall, placed sixth and Olivia Schissel was seventh. Freshman Elise Dykstra rounded out their scoring by placing 11th.

Mason City's boys team finished fourth in the team race with 90 points. Southeast Polk, ignited by four in the top-10, won the title with 38 points.

The Riverhawks were paced by sophomore Brandt Haakenstad finishing seventh in 17:21.6 while Jess Cornick and Ra'Shaun Wynter each placed inside the top-20.

Cross Country

Charles City Invitational: The Comets hosted an 11-team invite in the season opener for most of the programs competing. No team scores were kept on Thursday afternoon.

Two of the top returners for Charles City's boys team – Xander Graeser and Nick Williams – each finished inside the top-five. Both sophomores ran sub-17 minutes, 25 seconds. Isaac Thompson placed 14th in 18:45.85 for the Comets.

Riceville's top boys runner was freshman Cody Hart, running his debut in 23:09.45 and placing 97th.

The Comets girls placed two upperclassmen in the top-30. Senior Harper McInroy ran 23:05.70 to finish 19th and junior Lauren Staudt was 30th in 23:59.53. The Wildcats had freshman Claire Zweibohmer cross the line in 32nd.

Girls swimming

Mason City 104, Decorah 82: The Riverhawks will have to wait to unveil their new natatorium, but they wasted no time getting into the win column over the Vikings at Luther College on Thursday night.

Grace Hehr and Aspen Cole each had three victories, two of them coming in individual events. Cole triumphed in the 200-yard individual medley and 100 breaststroke while Hehr won the 500 freestyle and 100 backstroke.

Those two plus Taylor Halverson and Jenna Braun claimed the 200 medley relay. Halverson also won the 100 butterfly and Rosa Monarch scored 218.90 points to win the 1-meter dive.

Volleyball

Charles City upends two ranked teams in quadrangular: The Comets, fresh off a triangular sweep on Tuesday, made the trek to Denver and posted ranked wins over Class 3A No. 8 New Hampton and 2A No. 15 Denver on Thursday.

It was a 25-16, 25-17 sweep over the Chickasaws and a 12-25, 25-23, 15-12 thriller against the Cyclones for Charles City's two wins. Lisbon, ranked fifth in 2A, swept the Comets 25-11, 25-22.

Sophomore setter Anya Ruzicka posted double figure assists in all three matches. Jadyn Van Horn, Ava Ellis and Mya Rimrod all paced Charles City in kills in separate contests.

West Fork 3, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 2: For the second straight year, the rivalry matchup between Franklin County programs went the distance. This time, the Warhawks won a 26-24, 19-25, 23-25, 25-17, 15-12 thriller over the Bulldogs on Thursday.

It marked just the third time in seven years West Fork (1-0) won this matchup. It jumped out ahead 1-0 then took control of the fourth set down 2-1 to send the match to a decisive fifth set. The Warhawks broke through in the fifth for the win.

Emma Martinek led the way for West Fork with six kills and Mallery Meier chipped in five and finished with a team-high four aces. Breea Weaver dished out six assists while Ellie Weaver and Breckyn Dickman recorded 21 total digs.

HD-CAL (0-1) won the second and third sets, but couldn't maintain the momentum to pull off a victory. Two sophomores in Mallory Rieken and Aubree Gronewold combined for 30 assists and Aubryee Showalter slammed down 11 kills. Abigail Drier posted 34 digs in the back row and Zoe Erdman unleashed seven aces.

Rockford 3, Nashua-Plainfield 1: The Warriors won four games all of last year, but have started off on the right foot with their first Top of Iowa East win of the year over the Huskies 25-20, 25-23, 19-25, 25-16 on Thursday.

The opening two sets were back and forth until Rockford (2-0, 1-0 TIC-East) put on a late push to take a 2-0 lead. Nashua-Plainfield responded in the third set before the Warriors emphatically claimed the fourth set and shutdown a comeback attempt.

Freshman Hannah Hillman paced Rockford's front row with 12 kills and two blocks while Danika deBuhr recorded three blocks. McKinnley Hoffman dished out 21 assists and Jaylah Schriever led in digs with 26, one of four Warriors to record double digit digs.

North Butler 3, Northwood-Kensett 0: The Bearcats posted a season-opening 25-15, 25-21, 25-21 Top of Iowa East sweep over the Vikings on Thursday night.

Northwood-Kensett (0-2, 0-1 TIC-East) has been swept in its first two matches. None of its stats were published online.

Osage 3, Newman Catholic 0: The Class 3A No. 10 Green Devils avoided an early scare by the Knights, but ultimately prevailed 25-15, 25-11, 25-11 in a Top of Iowa East sweep on Thursday.

It was a 14-14 match in the opening set before Osage (1-0, 1-0 TIC-East) scored 11 of the final 12 points. It then coasted to wins in the final two sets to complete the sweep.

No stats for either the Green Devils or Newman (0-1, 0-1) were published online.

St. Ansgar 3, Central Springs 1: The Saints regrouped and rebounded from an early deficit to post a 19-25, 25-21, 25-16, 25-23 Top of Iowa East victory over the Panthers on Thursday.

It marked the fifth straight year St. Ansgar (2-1, 1-0 TIC-East) won its conference opener over its conference foe. It needed a late push to win the second set to square the match at one. The Saints controlled the third set and won a thrilling fourth set to claim the match.

Aspen Falk dished out 30 assists, recorded eight kills herself and fired four aces. Madison Hillman recorded 13 kills and Addison Tabbert chipped in 10. Kinsey Anderson paced St. Ansgar's back row with 21 digs.

Central Springs (1-3, 0-1) was led by Kaci Crum's net prowess with 11 kills and three blocks. Azaria McDonough distributed 30 assists and Abby Pate notched nine kills. Carly Ryan and Paige Prazak combined for 35 digs.

Forest City 3, Eagle Grove 0: The Indians begin their quest for a second straight deep postseason run with a 25-21, 25-12, 25-8 sweep over the Eagles on Thursday night, the first night of Top of Iowa West action.

Some moving pieces were evident in Forest City's (1-0, 1-0 TIC-West) first win. Its two setters last year in Jaden Jerome and Jalyn Hovenga have moved to the pins and now the offense is ran by Jenna Walker. Jerome and Hovenga combined for 16 kills and Walker distributed 26 assists.

Emma Anderson led the back row with 13 digs while Jerome chipped in 10 while also serving a team-high six aces.

North Iowa 3, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0: After a nip-and-tuck opening set, the Bison created more separation in the final two in order to nab a 25-22, 25-17, 25-14 Top of Iowa West sweep against the Cardinals on Thursday.

GHV (0-1, 0-1 TIC-West) is replacing its top two attackers from last fall, but do bring back setter Kenedee Frayne. None of its stats were published online.

Lake Mills 3, West Hancock 0: The Bulldogs kicked off their season in dominating fashion, posting a 25-8, 25-6, 25-5 victory over the Eagles to open Top of Iowa West action.

It was a balanced offensive attack as six Lake Mills (1-0, 1-0 TIC-West) attackers notched multiple kills and just seven total errors. Its new setter in senior Karli Helgeson dished out 22 assists.

Dottie Byars, Taylor Vanek and Ellie Hanna combined for 18 of the Bulldogs 23 team aces.

"I thought we were better in all phases of the game than I expected at this point," Lake Mills head coach Jim Boehmer said. "We did what we needed to do tonight, but we also know we have to get better every day if we want to compete with some very good teams we will see on our schedule this year."

No stats for West Hancock (0-1, 0-1) were published online.