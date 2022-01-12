Area Roundup: Mason City girls triumph over rival Dodgers in OT

Rivalry games tend to bring out the best in teams. Rivalry games that go into overtime are sometimes the icing on the cake for whoever comes out on top.

Mason City's girls basketball team got that feeling on Tuesday night.

Freshman Zaria Falls scored the game-tying layup with four seconds left in regulation then Mason City outscored Fort Dodge by seven points in the overtime period to earn a 57-50 triumph on the road in CIML-Iowa action.

The Dodgers made it a game by outscoring Mason City 14-4 in the final eight minutes as they took their first lead of the game with 15 seconds to go. It was a drastic difference from the second quarter, in which Mason City led by 11 at the half.

"We controlled the first three quarters with excellent half court (defense) and good ball movement on offense," Mason City head coach Curt Klaahsen said. "The 4th quarter had too many fouls and turnovers but we regrouped and played an excellent overtime.

"Very proud of our team's grit and fortitude through a lot of adversity."

Reggi Spotts paced Mason City with 20 points and also recorded seven rebounds and three steals. Jada Williams chipped in 13 points and hauled in a team-high eight boards.

Girls basketball

Northwood-Kensett 56, North Butler 48: The Vikings snapped a three-game losing streak by edging the Bearcats in a Top of Iowa East tussle.

Behind shooting 41.5 percent from the field and recording 20 steals, Northwood-Kensett (4-7, 3-5 TOI-East) increased its lead after each quarter and got up by double digits in the third.

Marli Backhaus led the Vikings with 12 points while Chloe Costello and Carly Hengesteg each chipped in nine. Morgan Wallin pulled down 10 boards.

Osage 47, Newman Catholic 38: The Green Devils pushed their winning streak to seven games as they edged the Knights in a Top of Iowa East game that was close from the opening tip to the end.

Osage (9-3, 8-1 TOI-East) got its lead to nine after three quarters methodically with a three-point advantage in the first and a seven-point margin at the half. Newman Catholic (3-9, 3-5) had stretches of getting it to within a possession, but couldn't close the deal.

No stats for either team were published online.

St. Ansgar 45, Central Springs 34: The Saints got the better end of the Panthers this time around on the strength of another double-double from Madison Hillman in a Top of Iowa East contest.

The two teams met in the season opener, won by Central Springs. St. Ansgar (8-3, 7-1) responded in the second meeting with 30 first half points, seven more than it scored in the entire game last time.

Hillman finished with 20 points and 18 rebounds as well as five blocks. Addison Tabbert chipped in eight points for the Saints. The Panthers (6-5, 4-4) were led by 10 points from Kaci Crum with Alivea Harms recording nine points.

West Fork 56, Iowa Falls-Alden 30: Twenty-nine points in the second half turned a seven-point lead for the Warhawks into double digits as they breezed by the Cadets in a non-conference game.

West Fork (9-3) has won five straight games out of the holiday break. It won't play a team with a winning record until Jan. 22 against Hampton-Dumont-CAL. The Warhawks scored 17 points in the third quarter to lead by 16 then allowed just two points in the fourth to cruise to the win.

Emma Martinek and Leah Weaver each recorded 18 points for West Fork. It registered 23 rebounds, 17 assists and 15 steals as a team.

Nashua-Plainfield 55, Rockford 10: The Warriors were plagued by 39 turnovers and just four made field goals as they put up their lowest point total of the season their Top of Iowa East loss to the Huskies.

Rockford (1-11, 0-8 TOI-East) scored five points in the first quarter to be down by 11. It proceeded to score five total points the rest of the way and that featured being shut out in the third.

Loren Fierova and Chloe Rooney each had three points with Madison Ott grabbing six rebounds.

Forest City 56, Eagle Grove 13: Indians star Shae Dillavou became the third player in their school history in 5-on-5 basketball to reach 1,000 career points in a Top of Iowa West victory.

Dillavou did in style for Class 3A No. 15 Forest City with a new career high 25 points in its victory over the Eagles. She was the lone player in double figures for the Indians.

Forest City (11-2, 7-2 TOI-West) allowed a new season-low in points. It led by 18 after the first quarter and reached a lead over 30 by the third. It didn't allow more than six points in any frame.

Reagan Helgeson chipped in eight points for the Indians.

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 67, North Iowa 8: Fueled by an even 50 percent shooting from the field and beyond the arc, the Cardinals ran wild in a Top of Iowa West blow out win over the Bison.

GHV (8-5, 5-4 TOI-West) pitched a 15-0 shutout in the third quarter. It didn't allow more than five points in any quarter. Three of its player were in double figures, led by 16 from Chloe Frank.

Liz Richardson and Jenna Pringnitz each recorded 12 points. Frank led with six rebounds and six assists.

West Hancock 51, Lake Mills 41: Ignited by 23 points from Kennedy Kelly, the Class 2A No. 6 Eagles had just enough offense to claim a Top of Iowa West victory over the Bulldogs.

West Hancock (9-3, 7-2 TOI-West) led by 10 after the first quarter, then Lake Mills crept to within two possessions at the half with a 15-11 margin in the second. The Eagles kept the lead after three periods and increased it in the fourth.

Scout Johanson finished with nine points for West Hancock while Leah Aitchison pulled in a game-high 15 rebounds. The Bulldogs (4-8, 2-7) were led by nine points from Taylor Vanek and 10 boards from Ella Stene.

Boys basketball

Mason City 70, Fort Dodge 58: Behind three players in double figures, Mason City snapped its eight-game losing streak with a CIML-Iowa victory over the Dodgers in Fort Dodge.

A seven-point lead after the first period was enough of a gap for Mason City (3-8) to extend and maintain the cushion. It won the final three quarters and scored at least 15 points in all of them.

"Our team came in very focused and executed an energetic and discipline game," Mason City head coach Nicholas Trask said. "I also give a lot of credit to my coaching staff for having a great game plan and making great adjustments during the game."

Corey Miner led Mason City with 19 points while Isaiah Washington and Mike Willis recorded 13 and 11 points, respectively. Kale Hobart and Carter Thomas each finished with nine points.

Rockford 45, Nashua-Plainfield 32: The Warriors outscored the Huskies by 14 combined points in the second and fourth quarter as the former won their first Top of Iowa East game in 2022.

Rockford (6-6, 3-5 TOI-East) are in the midst of a four-way tie in the loss column for fourth place in the conference. It turned a one-point deficit after the opening quarter into a five-point cushion at the half. It ballooned its lead to double digits in the fourth.

Adam Wyborny led the Warriors with a game-high 20 points while Landen Arends chipped in 11. Kolton Lyman hauled down a game-high 13 rebounds.

Central Springs 50, St. Ansgar 28: Fueled by a 32-9 margin in the second half, the Panthers overcame the upset-minded Saints on the road to snap a three-game losing streak in Top of Iowa East action.

It was an evenly matched first half with the lead never reaching two possessions at the end of the periods. Central Springs (5-6, 4-5 TOI-East) trailed by one at the half and took control in the final two frames.

Angel Jose paced the Panthers with 16 points and Drew Kelley grabbed 10 rebounds. No stats for St. Ansgar (1-9, 1-7) were published online.

North Butler 67, Northwood-Kensett 34: The Vikings struggled to find the bottom of the bucket, mainly in the first half with 11 total points in their Top of Iowa East setback to the Bearcats.

Northwood-Kensett (3-7, 2-6 TOI-East) made 13 field goals on 49 attempts. It lost the rebounding battle by 17 and finished with a negative assist-to-turnover ratio. It scored 23 points in the second half, but the margin North Butler created was too big to overcome.

Colby Eskildsen was the lone Vikings player in double figures with 10 points.

Iowa Falls-Alden 71, West Fork 33: Twenty-three turnovers and an offense that was cold throughout put the Warhawks in a deep hole as they fell to the Cadets in a non-conference contest.

West Fork (3-7) has lost five straight games. It scored under double digit points in the first three quarters to trail by more than 20 points. Iowa Falls-Alden proceeded to outscore its opposition 23-10 in the final frame.

Cayde Eberling led West Fork with six points while Reed Stonebraker and Edison Maske each snared seven boards each.

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 45, North Iowa 43: The Cardinals kept their pace in solo second in the Top of Iowa West after a fourth quarter comeback to clip the Bison at home.

GHV (9-3, 8-1 TOI-West) trailed by seven at the half and five after the third quarter. It outscored North Iowa 13-6 in the final eight minutes to pull off the rally and push the win streak to three contests.

Braden Boehnke led the Cardinals with 11 points and Evan Sloan recorded 10 points and nine rebounds. Nathan Roberts also pulled in nine caroms.

Forest City 48, Eagle Grove 33: The Indians got back on the winning side of the scoreboard for the first time in three games as they edged the Eagles in a Top of Iowa West tussle.

Forest City (6-6, 6-3 TOI-West) won each quarter by at least three points. It rose its cushion in each period and reached double digits by the third quarter.

No stats for the Indians were published online.

Lake Mills 61, West Hancock 43: Now into the top-five in the latest Class 1A AP poll, the fourth-ranked Bulldogs maintained their perfect season with a home victory over the Eagles.

After a close first quarter where Lake Mills (11-0, 9-0 TOI-West) led by one, it cushioned the advantage to seven at the half and brought it to double digits after the third quarter. The Bulldogs finished with 22 assists on 23 field goals.

Denton Kingland led Lake Mills with 15 points and Eli Menke chipped in 13. Bennett Berger dished out 10 assists. West Hancock (4-8, 3-5) had Rylan Barnes lead its scoring department with 21 points and Mitchell Smith recorded 10 points.

Wrestling

Bulldogs move to 15-1 in duals this season: Hampton-Dumont-CAL has remained on the winning side of over 90 percent of its duals as it blew out Nevada 72-9 and North Butler-Clarksville 63-18 in a road triangular.

Thirteen wrestlers for HD-CAL now have a winning record ahead of Thursday's North Central Conference triangular where it can claim the conference title.

The Bulldogs won 12 of 14 matches against the Cubs and then lost just three times to the Bearcats. Jack Showalter (120), Taylor Mahler (138), Braden Hansen (182) and Cole Freerks (220) each recorded two pins.

Indians thump Broncos, Hawks: Forest City cruised past Belmond-Klemme 57-18 and then edged South Hamilton 54-30 in a triangular on the road.

In the dual against the Broncos, the Indians won 10 of the final 12 weights, mainly by forfeit. Shad Wooge (132), Kellen Moore (138), Hayden Hoffmeyer (145) and Trevor Siddell (170) won contested matches, Moore the only one to not win by pin.

By claiming eight of the first nine weights, Forest City created enough of a cushion to withstand South Hamilton winning four of the final five. Wooge, Moore, Siddell and Caleb Cooper (285) all won via fall.

Osage 64, New Hampton/Turkey Valley 6: In what was supposed to be a quad with Central Elkader and Union, it turned into a dual between the Class 2A No. 2 Green Devils and the Chickasaws that the former breezed by over the latter.

Osage won 13 of the 14 weights and got acclimated to a new-look lineup in what could be a preview for the rest of the dual season. Nicholas Fox and Jake Clark have swapped weights, with Fox moving up to 170 and Clark dropping to 160.

Fox pinned Ben Tenge in 5 minutes, 7 seconds and Clark also recorded a fall in 1:47. Garrett Tusler (106), Darren Adams (120), Tucker Stangel (126), Anders Kittelson (132), Nolan Heard (138), Max Gast (145), Chase Thomas (152), Cole Jeffries (195) and Barrett Muller (220) all recorded bonus point wins.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.