Area Roundup: Mason City girls soccer thumps Marshalltown at home

There have been plenty of moments where Mason City's girls soccer team has connected on all cylinders and translated that to high-scoring wins and shutouts.

Yet it has had more than its fair share of matches where it has been outplayed by Central Iowa powers, leading to lop-sided results.

In needing to get back in the win column, the River Hawks unleashed another goal-scoring bonanza.

Claudia Sewell finished Tuesday night with four goals, Reggi Spotts recorded a hat trick to pair nicely with five assists as Mason City cruised past Marshalltown 10-0 in a CIML match at Mason City High School.

"This was as complete of an effort as we've had, especially from our attacking players," River Hawks head coach Shannon Dykstra said. "The nice thing about the goals were they came from great effort plays, quality crosses into the box, and a lot of sacrificial runs from multiple positions."

Kenna Hemann also finished with a hat trick. She joined Sewell and Loie Kamm as players with one assist. Mason City (6-5) fired in 29 shots in the offensive third and 20 were on frame plus it took eight corner kicks.

In five of the River Hawks six wins, they have posted a shutout.

"This is the time of the season we want to be hitting our stride and playing with confidence, and tonight was a great step in that direction," Dykstra said.

Marshalltown 1, Mason City 0: For the third straight match, the River Hawks lost by a goal, the latest to the Bobcats in a CIML match on the road.

Mason City (0-10) hasn't given up for than three goals since an April 28 loss to Waukee Northwest, but the offensive woes remain intact. Its keeper Carson Siemons recorded 14 saves in net, one of his highest marks of the season.

Humboldt 5, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 1: The unbeaten Wildcats made a statement with three goals in the first half to defeat the Bulldogs in a North Central Conference showdown on the road.

HD-CAL (5-2, 2-2 NCC) scored a goal in the first half off the foot of Rimmy Cara, with the assist credited to Luis Mota. It finished with six total shots and four of them on goal. Freshman keeper Jose Aragon recorded 10 saves.

Girls Tennis

Ankeny Centennial 10, Mason City 1: The Jaguars swept five of the six singles flights to take command of a CIML dual against the River Hawks and cruise to a victory.

Mason City's Ella Turk responded down 1-0 in the match to claim the second set 6-3 at No. 4 singles. Centennial's Rozzie Sterling won the third set tiebreaker 10-2 to triumph.

No doubles results were published online.

Boys Tennis

Mason City 8, Ankeny Centennial 3: The Class 2A No. 7 River Hawks kept their foot on the gas heading into doubles and came away with a senior night victory over the Jaguars.

The biggest win was at No. 1 doubles, where Mason City's Reed Kruger and Justin Yarahmadi rallied in the second set and won the third set tiebreaker to triumph 1-6, 7-6 (7-4), 1-0 (10-5). Yarahmadi won in three sets at No. 2 singles 6-0, 1-6, 1-0 (11-9).

Three singles flights and three doubles matches for the River Hawks were won in straight sets.

Decorah 9, Clear Lake 0: The Vikings didn't trail much in any set and didn't fall behind at all in their clean sweep over the Lions in a non-conference dual.

The most games won by Clear Lake in a singles match was Jack Crane at No. 5 singles. Carter Markwardt and Cabot Neuberger, at No. 3 doubles, won the most combined games at six.

Girls Golf

Knights get back in win column: Behind a new nine-hole season-best from senior Emma Weiner, Newman Catholic posted a team score of 212 to defeat Osage by 19 strokes. St. Ansgar and Rockford did not have a team score posted online.

Weiner fired in a 44, besting her previous mark by one stroke. She was the only one to break 50 at Sunny Brae. Teammates Jayce Weiner and Emily Opstvedt carded scores of 54 and 56, respectively. Aubree Sellers recorded a 59.

The Green Devils were paced by runner-up medalist Leah Hauge's 52 and Joryn Hanson's 57 that placed her in solo fifth. St. Ansgar's Annika Hemann ended her round with a 58. No individual scores for Rockford were published online.

Clear Lake 172, Charles City 236: The Lions shot their second lowest nine-hole team score of the season as they defeated the Comets at Veterans Memorial Golf Course.

Sophomore Meghan DeLong was the medalist with a 39, followed by sister Rebecca DeLong's round of 41. Jaden Ainley fired a 42 and Macey Holck carded a 50.

Charles City was paced by sophomores Shelby Effle and Claire Girkin, who recorded scores of 55 and 57, respectively.

Belmond-Klemme 237, Forest City 259: Fueled by the top-three finishers on the individual leaderboard, the Broncos edged out the Indians in a Top of Iowa Conference dual at Belmond Country Club.

Kyra Gibbs and Kaysee Miller each paced Forest City with nine-hole scores of 63. Gabrielle Sifuentes, a sophomore, was one shot behind her teammates with a 64.

Cardinals keep winning as conference tourney draws closer: For the third time this season, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura broke a team stroke total of 200 in their quadrangular win at Ridge Stone Golf Club.

Central Springs finished with a team score of 220 and West Fork had a 235. North Butler didn't have enough golfers for a team score, but did finish with the top-two golfers on the leaderboard.

GHV's Rylee Frayne paced its low-four with a new best score of 47 on nine holes. Jailyn Krein and Audrey Overgaard each carded a 48 while Kenedee Frayne fired a 52.

West Fork was led by senior Kalli Trewin and her round of 55. No individual scores for Central Springs were published online.

Boys Golf

Green Devils set season-best for second straight meet: Behind new nine-hole best scores from Nolan Heard and Tucker Stangel, Osage fired a team score of 152 and made quick work of Top of Iowa Conference foes in a quadrangular at Sunny Brae.

One day after scoring a 153, the Green Devils best that by a stroke on Tuesday. Newman Catholic was second with a 174 and St. Ansgar totaled a 210. Rockford did not have a team score published online.

Junior Leo Klapperich was the meet medalist as he recorded a round of 35. Heard and Stangel each bested their previous nine-hole best by multiple strokes to card a 38. Heath Voigt finished with a 41.

Newman was led by a fourth place performance from Tim Castle, who ended his day with a 39. St. Ansgar was paced by a 49 from Drew Offen.

Indians get back on track with triangular victory: Fueled by medalist Jack Harms and its low-four all recording scores under 50, Forest City defeated Belmond-Klemme and West Hancock at Belmond Country Club.

The host Broncos were second with a 203, clipping the Eagles by nine strokes.

Harms carded a nine-hole score of 42 and fellow sophomore Tommy Miller fired a 43, the same score as senior Carter Bruckhoff. Will Heidemann rounded out the Indians scoring with a 46.

No individual scores for West Hancock were published online.

Panthers clip Warhawks for runner-up finish: All of Central Springs' low-four were bunched together in the final score and that was the difference in it edging West Fork 199-202 for second place at Ridge Stone Golf Club.

North Butler, behind its low-four in the top-five, won the triangular with a stroke total of 173.

Carter Crum and Drew Kelley led the Panthers as each carded a nine-hole score of 48 while Tate Smith finished with a 51. Max Fingalsen fired a 52, creating a four-shot gap between their first and fourth finisher.

There was a three-stroke difference between the Warhawks top golfer of Niah Atkinson (44) and Landon Showalter (47). Then a six-stroke gap was between Atkinson and their third golfer Brett Witte (53).

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

